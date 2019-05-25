DAWN.COM

Grievances pour in as PM Imran makes surprise visit to Sargodah DHQ hospital

Saif KhanUpdated May 25, 2019

The prime minister did not bring along a security detail during the visit. — Photo by author
The prime minister did not bring along a security detail during the visit. — Photo by author

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday learned about the grievances of the people of Sargodah upon his surprise visit to the District Headquarter Hospital.

The prime minister's visit came without prior notice, causing the hospital administration to sprint into action.

Prime Minister Imran visited the hospital without any security detail. He spent some times with the patients being treated at the hospital and also checked up on the facilities provided at the hospital.

Citizens took this chance to inform the prime minister about the difficulties they face at the hospital. They complained about doctors' attitude towards patients and their caretakers.

Upon hearing the grievances, Prime Minister Imran called up Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmeen Rashid and discussed the provision of substandard facilities at the hospital.

