Today's Paper | May 25, 2019

ATC reissues non-bailable arrest warrants for 4 absconders in Ali Raza Abidi's murder case

Naeem SahoutaraUpdated May 25, 2019

The former MQM leader was shot dead by armed motorcyclists in an attack on his vehicle on Dec 25 last year. — DawnNewsTV/File
An anti-terrorism court on Saturday reissued non-bailable warrants for arrest of the four absconding suspects allegedly involved in the murder of former Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Ali Raza Abidi.

The counter-terrorism department booked and detained four suspects — Mohammad Farooq, Abdul Haseeb, Mohammad Ghazali and Abu Bakar — for the murder. The detains suspects have four alleged absconding accomplices Bilal, Hasnain, Faizan and Ghulam Mustafa.

Abidi was shot dead by armed motorcyclists in an attack on his vehicle near his residence in Defence Housing Authority, Phase-V on Dec 25 last year.

When the matter came up for hearing before the ATC-XI judge, who is conducting trial in the judicial complex inside the central prison, the IO submitted that the four suspects absconding in the case had not been arrest so far.

The IO said efforts were underway to track them down and requested for more time to enable the police to arrest and produce them before the court.

Granting the request, the judge ordered for non-bailable warrants to be issued for arrest of the absconders and fixed the next hearing of the case for May 31.

