Three FC men injured in motorcycle blast in Qila Abdullah

QUETTA: Three Frontier Corps personnel were injured in a bomb blast near the Shella Bagh area of Qila Abdullah district on Friday.

Official sources said that the commandant of the FC’s Chaman Scouts wing Col Khurram Javed was on his way to Quetta from Shella Bagh when the blast occurred near the FC convoy.

“Commandant Colonel Khurram Javed remained unhurt in the bomb explosion,” a senior Levies official said on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to talk to media.

The explosive device planted in a motorcycle parked on the Quetta-Chaman National Highway was detonated by remote control.

The injured personnel were taken to FC Hospital, Quetta.

No one claimed responsibility for the blast.

Published in Dawn, May 25th, 2019