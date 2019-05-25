DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 25, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Three FC men injured in motorcycle blast in Qila Abdullah

The Newspaper's Staff CorrespondentUpdated May 25, 2019

Email

QUETTA: Security personnel cordon off Rehmania Mosque after a bomb ripped through it before Friday prayers. Two people lost their lives in the blast.—Online
QUETTA: Security personnel cordon off Rehmania Mosque after a bomb ripped through it before Friday prayers. Two people lost their lives in the blast.—Online

QUETTA: Three Frontier Corps personnel were injured in a bomb blast near the Shella Bagh area of Qila Abdullah district on Friday.

Official sources said that the commandant of the FC’s Chaman Scouts wing Col Khurram Javed was on his way to Quetta from Shella Bagh when the blast occurred near the FC convoy.

“Commandant Colonel Khurram Javed remained unhurt in the bomb explosion,” a senior Levies official said on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to talk to media.

The explosive device planted in a motorcycle parked on the Quetta-Chaman National Highway was detonated by remote control.

The injured personnel were taken to FC Hospital, Quetta.

No one claimed responsibility for the blast.

Published in Dawn, May 25th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

May 25, 2019

Development priorities

THE room in which to carry out large-scale development activities is undoubtedly shrinking, going by the massive...
May 25, 2019

Taking over hospitals

THE government in Sindh has another battle on its hands. The centre has notified its takeover of three major...
May 25, 2019

Journalist released

NEWS of a court’s order to release Egyptian journalist Mahmoud Hussein will come as a relief to many. His family,...
Updated May 24, 2019

After Modi’s win

The writing is on the wall: communal politics in India has triumphed.
Updated May 24, 2019

Deradicalising youth

Naureen Leghari had undergone a deradicalisation programme under the supervision of law-enforcement agencies.
May 24, 2019

Obstetric fistula

YESTERDAY marked the International Day to End Obstetric Fistula. Affecting mothers in large parts of the developing...