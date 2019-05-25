DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 25, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Pemra serves notice to News One for airing 'defamatory' clips about NAB chairman

Sanaullah KhanMay 25, 2019

Email

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Javed Iqbal. — File
National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Javed Iqbal. — File

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) has issued a show-cause notice to News One TV channel for airing what it termed as "defamatory" news items and clips in which National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Javed Iqbal was allegedly shown in conversation with a woman, it emerged on Friday.

Some footage and a few audio clips — first aired by News One — in which a male could be heard talking to a woman and making inappropriate remarks at various points had emerged earlier this week. NAB had denied that the audio clips had anything to do with its chairman, branding them "baseless, fake and based on lies".

In the notice sent to the chief executive officer of M/s Airwaves Media Pvt. Ltd. (News One), a copy of which was obtained by DawnNewsTV, Pemra stated that the TV channel had on May 23 "repeatedly flashed" breaking news "targeting" the NAB chairman along with audio and video clips.

According to the authority, "the channel continued claiming that the defamatory statements and clips were being aired in the public interest", but it stopped airing the news items and issued an apology around an hour later which stated that the clips were found to be "unconfirmed and unverified". The broadcaster also apologised to the NAB chief for airing the news, the notice said.

Pemra reminded the channel that "airing such defamatory and false propaganda [and] maligning a dignitary and head of an important institution amounts to sheer violation of [the] Electronic Media (Programmes and Advertisements) Code of Conduct 2015" and Pemra Ordinance 2002.

The regulatory body has asked News One to respond within seven days "as to why legal action may not be initiated against the channel for violating aforementioned Pemra laws".

The channel's CEO have also been directed to appear for a personal hearing at the Pemra headquarters in Islamabad on May 31, in person or through a representative.

If the broadcaster fails to comply with the directives, Pemra said it would initiate ex-parte proceedings against the media outlet.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated May 24, 2019

After Modi’s win

The writing is on the wall: communal politics in India has triumphed.
Updated May 24, 2019

Deradicalising youth

Naureen Leghari had undergone a deradicalisation programme under the supervision of law-enforcement agencies.
May 24, 2019

Obstetric fistula

YESTERDAY marked the International Day to End Obstetric Fistula. Affecting mothers in large parts of the developing...
May 23, 2019

The price of indecision

THE numbers tell a harrowing tale that no amount of spin can hide. Revenues and exports have been flat for the first...
Updated May 23, 2019

Gendered insults

Not only are personal attacks highly inappropriate, they expose the speaker’s regressive outlook.
May 23, 2019

Farishta’s murder

NEWSPAPERS are routinely filled with reports of the brutal rape and murder of children. Every once in a while,...