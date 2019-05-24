DAWN.COM

PTI not in favour of creating new province in Sindh, says PM Imran

Imtiaz Ali | Dawn.comUpdated May 24, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan in a meeting with PTI allied parliamentarians in Sindh on Friday. — APP
PM Imran Khan addresses an event during his visit to Karachi on Friday. — DawnNewsTV
The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) is not in favour of creating another province within Sindh, Prime Minister Imran Khan declared on Friday during a visit to Karachi.

In a meeting with leaders of allied parties, the prime minister said that there would be no need for division in Sindh after the local government system, which has been introduced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, is implemented in the PPP-led province.

The meeting was attended by Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Khurram Sher Zaman, Faisal Vawda, Nusrat Sehar Abbasi and others.

Prime Minister Imran also held a meeting with a delegation of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and assured the business community, which has been rattled by the recent economic jolts, that the government will provide them as many facilities and assistance as possible.

He urged the business community to benefit from the tax amnesty scheme recently announced by the government, Radio Pakistan reported. He also asked the private sector to play its part in economic development and stability.

The delegation during the meeting put forward its recommendations and proposals for economic growth.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi and Adviser to PM for Commerce, Textile and Industry Production Abdul Razak Dawood also attended the meeting.

Prime Minister Imran also chaired a meeting to discuss the implementation of the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme in Sindh so that low-paid citizens can purchase property. The programme is already underway in parts of Balochistan and Punjab.

M. Saeed
May 24, 2019 11:18pm

Why not in favor of new province in Sindh? It would be an added advantage to have another PTI province in the financial capital of the country.

Zak
May 24, 2019 11:25pm

PMIK is honest and works for interest of Pakistan.

Aamir
May 24, 2019 11:49pm

IK’s before and after election slogans are completely different.

Parvez
May 24, 2019 11:49pm

Sensible .....

