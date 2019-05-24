DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 24, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Prayer leader shot dead in ‘targeted attack’ in Karachi

Imtiaz AliUpdated May 24, 2019

Email

The deceased was a prayer leader (khateeb) of the mosque belonging to the Ahle Hadees school of thought. — AFP/File
The deceased was a prayer leader (khateeb) of the mosque belonging to the Ahle Hadees school of thought. — AFP/File

A prayer leader was shot dead in a suspected targeted attack in Karachi's Sachal area on Friday morning, officials said.

Mohammed Arbab, 55, was coming out of the Minarul Huda Masjid in Sachal Goth near Murtaza Chowk after offering Fajr prayers when armed pillion riders opened indiscriminate fire on him and fled, said Malir SSP Irfan Bahadur.

He sustained 11 bullet wounds and was transported to Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi. He was shifted to the operation theatre and died within half an hour, according to police surgeon Dr Qarar Ahmed Abbasi.

“It appeared to be a targeted killing incident,” the Malir SSP told Dawn. However, the senior officer ruled out the possibility of a sectarian motive being behind the murder.

He pointed out that the deceased was a prayer leader (khateeb) of the mosque belonging to the Ahle Hadees school of thought. SSP Bahadur believed that there was no history of targeting Ahle Hadees followers on sectarian grounds.

The victim’s father is also khateeb of the same mosque.

Police investigators collected 11 spent bullet casings from the crime scene and sent to the police’s forensic science lab to ascertain as to whether the same weapon was used in previous murder cases.

The Malir SSP said that the investigators have ‘some clues’ about the possible motive of the murder and are working on it. He did not elaborate.

DIG East Amir Farooqi revealed that the victim’s elder brother, Arbab Anas, is an official (HR manager) of the Karachi Port Trust who is also a "witness of NAB (National Accountability Bureau)" in a reference against former federal minister for ports and shipping Babar Ghauri and others.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated May 24, 2019

After Modi’s win

The writing is on the wall: communal politics in India has triumphed.
Updated May 24, 2019

Deradicalising youth

Naureen Leghari had undergone a deradicalisation programme under the supervision of law-enforcement agencies.
May 24, 2019

Obstetric fistula

YESTERDAY marked the International Day to End Obstetric Fistula. Affecting mothers in large parts of the developing...
May 23, 2019

The price of indecision

THE numbers tell a harrowing tale that no amount of spin can hide. Revenues and exports have been flat for the first...
Updated May 23, 2019

Gendered insults

Not only are personal attacks highly inappropriate, they expose the speaker’s regressive outlook.
May 23, 2019

Farishta’s murder

NEWSPAPERS are routinely filled with reports of the brutal rape and murder of children. Every once in a while,...