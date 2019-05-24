DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 24, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Final Indian election results confirm return of Modi's BJP

AFPMay 24, 2019

Email

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures towards his supporters after the election results at BJP headquarter in New Delhi, India, May 23. — Reuters
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures towards his supporters after the election results at BJP headquarter in New Delhi, India, May 23. — Reuters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) increased its majority in India's election with its best-ever tally of 303 seats, final results confirmed on Friday.

The main opposition Congress party trailed the BJP with 52 out of the 543 elected seats in parliament, data from the Election Commission showed.

Details to follow.

India Election
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Bhaskar
May 24, 2019 06:42pm

Congratulations Narendra Modi.

Recommend 0
Begger
May 24, 2019 07:04pm

Congratulations..

Recommend 0
Surya Kant
May 24, 2019 07:08pm

Modi is a great leader

Recommend 0
Farhan Akhtar
May 24, 2019 07:26pm

Congrats to Imran Khan

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated May 24, 2019

After Modi’s win

The writing is on the wall: communal politics in India has triumphed.
Updated May 24, 2019

Deradicalising youth

Naureen Leghari had undergone a deradicalisation programme under the supervision of law-enforcement agencies.
May 24, 2019

Obstetric fistula

YESTERDAY marked the International Day to End Obstetric Fistula. Affecting mothers in large parts of the developing...
May 23, 2019

The price of indecision

THE numbers tell a harrowing tale that no amount of spin can hide. Revenues and exports have been flat for the first...
Updated May 23, 2019

Gendered insults

Not only are personal attacks highly inappropriate, they expose the speaker’s regressive outlook.
May 23, 2019

Farishta’s murder

NEWSPAPERS are routinely filled with reports of the brutal rape and murder of children. Every once in a while,...