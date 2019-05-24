Final Indian election results confirm return of Modi's BJP
May 24, 2019
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) increased its majority in India's election with its best-ever tally of 303 seats, final results confirmed on Friday.
The main opposition Congress party trailed the BJP with 52 out of the 543 elected seats in parliament, data from the Election Commission showed.
Details to follow.
Comments (4)
Congratulations Narendra Modi.
Congratulations..
Modi is a great leader
Congrats to Imran Khan