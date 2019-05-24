DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 24, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Oman says it is trying to reduce US-Iran tensions

AFPMay 24, 2019

Email

Sultan Qaboos bin Said, the leader of Oman. — Reuters/File
Sultan Qaboos bin Said, the leader of Oman. — Reuters/File

Oman said on Friday it was trying to reduce spiralling tensions between the United States and Iran as the Pentagon confirmed it was considering deploying more troops to the region.

The small but strategic sultanate, which lies just across the Strait of Hormuz from Iran at the entrance to the Gulf, has maintained good relations with Tehran through successive regional crises.

Those relations have at times allowed it to play an important mediating role, including with the US. “We and other parties seek to calm tensions between Washington and Tehran,” state minister for foreign affairs Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah said in a statement.

“A war could harm the whole world, and both the American and Iranian sides are 'aware of the dangers'.”

Oman played a crucial role in bringing US and Iranian negotiators together for the preliminary talks that ultimately led to a landmark 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and major powers, including the US.

The current crisis began when President Donald Trump abandoned the deal in May last year and gradually reimposed crippling sanctions that have left Iran's economy reeling.

Washington has since further increased the pressure on Iran with the deployment of an aircraft carrier task force as well as B-52 bombers, an amphibious assault ship and a missile defence battery to the Gulf.

The movements have come in response to what the US says are intelligence warnings of a heightened threat to its interests or allies in the Middle East from Iran.

But they have raised concerns, even among US allies, that the brinksmanship with Tehran could lead to a dangerous miscalculation.

On Tuesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi announced that he intended to send delegations to the US and Iran “very soon” in an attempt to ease tensions between the two countries, which are both important partners for Baghdad

US Iran Rift
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated May 24, 2019

After Modi’s win

The writing is on the wall: communal politics in India has triumphed.
Updated May 24, 2019

Deradicalising youth

Naureen Leghari had undergone a deradicalisation programme under the supervision of law-enforcement agencies.
May 24, 2019

Obstetric fistula

YESTERDAY marked the International Day to End Obstetric Fistula. Affecting mothers in large parts of the developing...
May 23, 2019

The price of indecision

THE numbers tell a harrowing tale that no amount of spin can hide. Revenues and exports have been flat for the first...
Updated May 23, 2019

Gendered insults

Not only are personal attacks highly inappropriate, they expose the speaker’s regressive outlook.
May 23, 2019

Farishta’s murder

NEWSPAPERS are routinely filled with reports of the brutal rape and murder of children. Every once in a while,...