Pakistan bowling attack falls flat as Afghanistan win warm-up game by 3 wickets

Afghanistan emerged victorious as they chased a moderate target of 263 runs with three wickets in hand in a warm-up match against Pakistan on Friday ahead of the upcoming International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup.
Hashmatullah Shahidi (72) was Afghanistan's top scorer who remained on the crease till the end.
Earlier, Babar Azam had managed to resuscitate a crumbling Pakistani side with a 112 off 108 balls after the top order fell apart. However, his peers failed to build up on Azam's innings and post a higher target.
His innings came to an end after Rahmat Ali took a catch on a slow ball by Dawlat Zadran. He was quickly followed by Hasan Ali (6), Shadab Khan (1) and Wahab Riaz (18) when Pakistan were bowled out at 262 in 48 overs.
Pakistan's top order had all but crumbled when Afghanistan captured four wickets early in the match. Azam (112) and Shoaib Malik (44) built up the first 50-run partnership to give the team a fighting chance.
Pakistan had won the toss and opted to bat the top order fell apart under the onslaught of a trio of Afghan bowlers, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, and Hamid Hassan.
Hassan bowled opener Imamul Haq for 32.
Two overs later, Fakhar Zaman (19) was sent back to the pavilion by Mohammad Nabi.
Nabi picked up another wicket two balls later, when he bowled Haris Sohail (1).
Mohammad Hafeez fell to Afghanistan's star bowler Rashid Khan after scoring 12 runs.
So now batters flopped.. now bowlers will either flop or do well...
Let's wait and see what happens next. In cricket, as they say, a match is not over unless and until, the last and final ball is bowled.
@Sid, thank you for your brilliant insight !
Deja vu!!
Babar saves green shirt dhui
If it continues like this then Pak will win the World Cup for sure after someone eliminates some other team so Pak gets a chance again.
Congratulations, Afghanistan Cricket team !
But we won the CT17
Pakistan should thanks Afghanistan wicket keeper for dropping so many catches
@Indian kashmiri, don't worry, Babar will build his castle again on your pyre.
See the quality of batsmen against Afghan bowlers except Babar!
Afghanistan team has evolved.
Now Pakistan secures a “fighting chance” against Afghanistan. Really, some accomplishment to be proud of !
Pakistan ALL OUT. That says a lot...
Imad Wasim played a selfish innings once again and got casually runout. How come he is an automatic selection in the team? He can't spin the ball, has no batting technique and a below average fielder.
Green not even can stand to play 50 overs? Afghanistan and Bangladesh will beat Green.
Best bowling attack in the world will win for pakistan
Had there not been an extra batsman in this warm up, Pakistan would have folded out for less than 200. Pakistan is going to pay the price for two faulty selections, shoaib for Abid Ali and then keeping Shaheen Shah and not selecting Shinwari or Junaid instead of him despite him being hit for 10 per over for the whole season.
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Not sure who says that when you need 15 runs on last ball.. This Statement can be true for games like Tennis.
Afghanistan will win
If we are unable to score more than 300 against Afghanistan, we are NOT a good team. Simple !!!
We can’t even play full 50 overs against Afghanistan and are thinking of reaching the semifinal. I rest my case.
Afghanistan is 146/2 in 25 overs..... Poor bowling of Pakistan exposed.
Imad Wasim has played 46 ODIs, alaimed 39 wickets at an average of 42 runs. I am not impressed.
Bowling magic is gone, who is responsible? Coaching staff . Still time to make change ?
No problem, we won the 1992 world cup.
Wow! Congratulation Afghanistan. You have done it.
Afghanistan won.
12th loss in a row
Our brothers Afghanistan won by 3 wickets. Hurray!
Shame on pak team
Lost to Afghanistan so what we won CT2017.
@Peace Now, That was 27 years ago.
Congrats Afghanistan. You deserve it.
Pakistan should come out of the dream of fluke win of Champion trophy and at least win the remaining warm up match of world cup. Already lost to Afghanistan.
Pak lost the match in the last over by three wickets
R.S. Menon, Bangalore
take it easy pak.…. its a warm-up match
Good......now nobody will have any expectations from this team and men in green shirt can play without any stress.....