Pakistan bowling attack falls flat as Afghanistan win warm-up game by 3 wickets

Dawn.comUpdated May 24, 2019

Pakistan's Babar Azam bats during the Cricket World Cup Warm up match against Afghanistan at The Bristol County Ground in Bristol, England on Friday May 24. — AP
Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi, left, celebrates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Haris Sohail during the Cricket World Cup Warm up match at The Bristol County Ground in Bristol, England on Friday May 24. — AP
Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman (L) is bowled by Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi as Afghanistan's Shahzad Mohammadi looks on during the 2019 Cricket World Cup warm up match between Pakistan and Afghanistan at Bristol County Ground in Bristol, southwest England, on May 24. — AFP
Afghanistan emerged victorious as they chased a moderate target of 263 runs with three wickets in hand in a warm-up match against Pakistan on Friday ahead of the upcoming International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup.

Hashmatullah Shahidi (72) was Afghanistan's top scorer who remained on the crease till the end.

Earlier, Babar Azam had managed to resuscitate a crumbling Pakistani side with a 112 off 108 balls after the top order fell apart. However, his peers failed to build up on Azam's innings and post a higher target.

His innings came to an end after Rahmat Ali took a catch on a slow ball by Dawlat Zadran. He was quickly followed by Hasan Ali (6), Shadab Khan (1) and Wahab Riaz (18) when Pakistan were bowled out at 262 in 48 overs.

Pakistan's top order had all but crumbled when Afghanistan captured four wickets early in the match. Azam (112) and Shoaib Malik (44) built up the first 50-run partnership to give the team a fighting chance.

Pakistan had won the toss and opted to bat the top order fell apart under the onslaught of a trio of Afghan bowlers, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, and Hamid Hassan.

Hassan bowled opener Imamul Haq for 32.

Two overs later, Fakhar Zaman (19) was sent back to the pavilion by Mohammad Nabi.

Nabi picked up another wicket two balls later, when he bowled Haris Sohail (1).

Mohammad Hafeez fell to Afghanistan's star bowler Rashid Khan after scoring 12 runs.

Sport

Comments (38)

Sid
May 24, 2019 04:53pm

So now batters flopped.. now bowlers will either flop or do well...

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
May 24, 2019 04:59pm

Let's wait and see what happens next. In cricket, as they say, a match is not over unless and until, the last and final ball is bowled.

Recommend 0
Omar
May 24, 2019 05:06pm

@Sid, thank you for your brilliant insight !

Recommend 0
Pakistani1
May 24, 2019 05:09pm

Deja vu!!

Recommend 0
Indian kashmiri
May 24, 2019 05:09pm

Babar saves green shirt dhui

Recommend 0
Ga
May 24, 2019 05:12pm

If it continues like this then Pak will win the World Cup for sure after someone eliminates some other team so Pak gets a chance again.

Recommend 0
M. Emad
May 24, 2019 05:15pm

Congratulations, Afghanistan Cricket team !

Recommend 0
Pure ind
May 24, 2019 05:17pm

But we won the CT17

Recommend 0
Indian kashmiri
May 24, 2019 05:22pm

Pakistan should thanks Afghanistan wicket keeper for dropping so many catches

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
May 24, 2019 05:28pm

@Indian kashmiri, don't worry, Babar will build his castle again on your pyre.

Recommend 0
Manzoor
May 24, 2019 05:33pm

See the quality of batsmen against Afghan bowlers except Babar!

Recommend 0
Surya Kant
May 24, 2019 05:36pm

Afghanistan team has evolved.

Recommend 0
Syed Zafar Kazmi U.S.A
May 24, 2019 05:54pm

Now Pakistan secures a “fighting chance” against Afghanistan. Really, some accomplishment to be proud of !

Recommend 0
TOMATO
May 24, 2019 05:56pm

Pakistan ALL OUT. That says a lot...

Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
May 24, 2019 05:57pm

Imad Wasim played a selfish innings once again and got casually runout. How come he is an automatic selection in the team? He can't spin the ball, has no batting technique and a below average fielder.

Recommend 0
Shakil - Kansas, USA
May 24, 2019 06:36pm

Green not even can stand to play 50 overs? Afghanistan and Bangladesh will beat Green.

Recommend 0
Jackpot
May 24, 2019 06:48pm

Best bowling attack in the world will win for pakistan

Recommend 0
Shahid
May 24, 2019 06:56pm

Had there not been an extra batsman in this warm up, Pakistan would have folded out for less than 200. Pakistan is going to pay the price for two faulty selections, shoaib for Abid Ali and then keeping Shaheen Shah and not selecting Shinwari or Junaid instead of him despite him being hit for 10 per over for the whole season.

Recommend 0
RoyDerby
May 24, 2019 07:01pm

@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Not sure who says that when you need 15 runs on last ball.. This Statement can be true for games like Tennis.

Recommend 0
Orakzai
May 24, 2019 07:10pm

Afghanistan will win

Recommend 0
Pak Patriot
May 24, 2019 07:54pm

If we are unable to score more than 300 against Afghanistan, we are NOT a good team. Simple !!!

Recommend 0
Sheikh
May 24, 2019 08:10pm

We can’t even play full 50 overs against Afghanistan and are thinking of reaching the semifinal. I rest my case.

Recommend 0
Observer
May 24, 2019 08:17pm

Afghanistan is 146/2 in 25 overs..... Poor bowling of Pakistan exposed.

Recommend 0
J,Gamble
May 24, 2019 09:07pm

Imad Wasim has played 46 ODIs, alaimed 39 wickets at an average of 42 runs. I am not impressed.

Recommend 0
Ravian
May 24, 2019 09:32pm

Bowling magic is gone, who is responsible? Coaching staff . Still time to make change ?

Recommend 0
Peace Now
May 24, 2019 09:37pm

No problem, we won the 1992 world cup.

Recommend 0
No Name
May 24, 2019 09:59pm

Wow! Congratulation Afghanistan. You have done it.

Recommend 0
Desi Dimag
May 24, 2019 09:59pm

Afghanistan won.

Recommend 0
Shubha
May 24, 2019 09:59pm

12th loss in a row

Recommend 0
Sagar
May 24, 2019 09:59pm

Our brothers Afghanistan won by 3 wickets. Hurray!

Recommend 0
Firangi
May 24, 2019 10:00pm

Shame on pak team

Recommend 0
Simba
May 24, 2019 10:01pm

Lost to Afghanistan so what we won CT2017.

Recommend 0
J,Gamble
May 24, 2019 10:02pm

@Peace Now, That was 27 years ago.

Recommend 0
ABCD
May 24, 2019 10:05pm

Congrats Afghanistan. You deserve it.

Recommend 0
Raj Canada
May 24, 2019 10:05pm

Pakistan should come out of the dream of fluke win of Champion trophy and at least win the remaining warm up match of world cup. Already lost to Afghanistan.

Recommend 0
R. S. Menon
May 24, 2019 10:07pm

Pak lost the match in the last over by three wickets

R.S. Menon, Bangalore

Recommend 0
Srinivas
May 24, 2019 10:10pm

take it easy pak.…. its a warm-up match

Recommend 0
Jehengir khan
May 24, 2019 10:59pm

Good......now nobody will have any expectations from this team and men in green shirt can play without any stress.....

Recommend 0

