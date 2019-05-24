Afghanistan restrict Pakistan to 262 runs in 48 overs in first warm-up match

Babar Azam managed to resuscitate a crumbling Pakistani side with a 112 off 108 balls in the first warm-up match of the upcoming International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup on Friday.

His innings came to an end after Rahmat Ali took a catch on a slow ball by Dawlat Zadran. He was quickly followed by Hasan Ali (6), Shadab Khan (1) and Wahab Riaz (18) when Pakistan were bowled out at 262 in 48 overs.

Pakistan's top order had all but crumbled when Afghanistan captured four wickets early in the match. Azam (112) and Shoaib Malik (44) built up the first 50-run partnership to give the team a fighting chance.

Pakistan had won the toss and opted to bat the top order fell apart under the onslaught of a trio of Afghan bowlers, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, and Hamid Hassan.

Hassan bowled opener Imamul Haq for 32.

Two overs later, Fakhar Zaman (19) was sent back to the pavilion by Mohammad Nabi.

Nabi picked up another wicket two balls later, when he bowled Haris Sohail (1).

Mohammad Hafeez fell to Afghanistan's star bowler Rashid Khan after scoring 12 runs.