DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 24, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Afghanistan restrict Pakistan to 262 runs in 48 overs in first warm-up match

Dawn.comUpdated May 24, 2019

Email

Pakistan's Babar Azam bats during the Cricket World Cup Warm up match against Afghanistan at The Bristol County Ground in Bristol, England on Friday May 24. — AP
Pakistan's Babar Azam bats during the Cricket World Cup Warm up match against Afghanistan at The Bristol County Ground in Bristol, England on Friday May 24. — AP
Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi, left, celebrates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Haris Sohail during the Cricket World Cup Warm up match at The Bristol County Ground in Bristol, England on Friday May 24. — AP
Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi, left, celebrates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Haris Sohail during the Cricket World Cup Warm up match at The Bristol County Ground in Bristol, England on Friday May 24. — AP
Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman (L) is bowled by Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi as Afghanistan's Shahzad Mohammadi looks on during the 2019 Cricket World Cup warm up match between Pakistan and Afghanistan at Bristol County Ground in Bristol, southwest England, on May 24. — AFP
Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman (L) is bowled by Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi as Afghanistan's Shahzad Mohammadi looks on during the 2019 Cricket World Cup warm up match between Pakistan and Afghanistan at Bristol County Ground in Bristol, southwest England, on May 24. — AFP

Babar Azam managed to resuscitate a crumbling Pakistani side with a 112 off 108 balls in the first warm-up match of the upcoming International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup on Friday.

His innings came to an end after Rahmat Ali took a catch on a slow ball by Dawlat Zadran. He was quickly followed by Hasan Ali (6), Shadab Khan (1) and Wahab Riaz (18) when Pakistan were bowled out at 262 in 48 overs.

Pakistan's top order had all but crumbled when Afghanistan captured four wickets early in the match. Azam (112) and Shoaib Malik (44) built up the first 50-run partnership to give the team a fighting chance.

Pakistan had won the toss and opted to bat the top order fell apart under the onslaught of a trio of Afghan bowlers, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, and Hamid Hassan.

Hassan bowled opener Imamul Haq for 32.

Two overs later, Fakhar Zaman (19) was sent back to the pavilion by Mohammad Nabi.

Nabi picked up another wicket two balls later, when he bowled Haris Sohail (1).

Mohammad Hafeez fell to Afghanistan's star bowler Rashid Khan after scoring 12 runs.

WorldCup19
Sport

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (15)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Sid
May 24, 2019 04:53pm

So now batters flopped.. now bowlers will either flop or do well...

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
May 24, 2019 04:59pm

Let's wait and see what happens next. In cricket, as they say, a match is not over unless and until, the last and final ball is bowled.

Recommend 0
Omar
May 24, 2019 05:06pm

@Sid, thank you for your brilliant insight !

Recommend 0
Pakistani1
May 24, 2019 05:09pm

Deja vu!!

Recommend 0
Indian kashmiri
May 24, 2019 05:09pm

Babar saves green shirt dhui

Recommend 0
Ga
May 24, 2019 05:12pm

If it continues like this then Pak will win the World Cup for sure after someone eliminates some other team so Pak gets a chance again.

Recommend 0
M. Emad
May 24, 2019 05:15pm

Congratulations, Afghanistan Cricket team !

Recommend 0
Pure ind
May 24, 2019 05:17pm

But we won the CT17

Recommend 0
Indian kashmiri
May 24, 2019 05:22pm

Pakistan should thanks Afghanistan wicket keeper for dropping so many catches

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
May 24, 2019 05:28pm

@Indian kashmiri, don't worry, Babar will build his castle again on your pyre.

Recommend 0
Manzoor
May 24, 2019 05:33pm

See the quality of batsmen against Afghan bowlers except Babar!

Recommend 0
Surya Kant
May 24, 2019 05:36pm

Afghanistan team has evolved.

Recommend 0
Syed Zafar Kazmi U.S.A
May 24, 2019 05:54pm

Now Pakistan secures a “fighting chance” against Afghanistan. Really, some accomplishment to be proud of !

Recommend 0
TOMATO
May 24, 2019 05:56pm

Pakistan ALL OUT. That says a lot...

Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
May 24, 2019 05:57pm

Imad Wasim played a selfish innings once again and got casually runout. How come he is an automatic selection in the team? He can't spin the ball, has no batting technique and a below average fielder.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated May 24, 2019

After Modi’s win

The writing is on the wall: communal politics in India has triumphed.
Updated May 24, 2019

Deradicalising youth

Naureen Leghari had undergone a deradicalisation programme under the supervision of law-enforcement agencies.
May 24, 2019

Obstetric fistula

YESTERDAY marked the International Day to End Obstetric Fistula. Affecting mothers in large parts of the developing...
May 23, 2019

The price of indecision

THE numbers tell a harrowing tale that no amount of spin can hide. Revenues and exports have been flat for the first...
Updated May 23, 2019

Gendered insults

Not only are personal attacks highly inappropriate, they expose the speaker’s regressive outlook.
May 23, 2019

Farishta’s murder

NEWSPAPERS are routinely filled with reports of the brutal rape and murder of children. Every once in a while,...