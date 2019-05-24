DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 24, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Three men sentenced to death for raping girl in Sanghar

Hanif SamoonUpdated May 24, 2019

Email

The judge in Sanghar exonerated three women who were nominated in the case. — Reuters/File
The judge in Sanghar exonerated three women who were nominated in the case. — Reuters/File

Three men were handed death sentences on Friday by an additional sessions court in Sanghar on Friday for the gang rape of a student of class nine.

Judge Inayatullah Bhutto awarded death sentence to Jahanzeb Qaimkhani, Danish Qaimkhani and Wasim Qaimkhani after they were found guilty of rape committed in 2010.

Another accused in the case, Suhail Rajput, was given life imprisonment.

All the convicts, who were present during the hearing today, were arrested by police from within the court premises after the judgment was pronounced.

Take a look: No more pardons for rape

The judge, however, acquitted three women who were nominated in the case. The women are relatives of the convicts and were friends of the victim.

An uncle of the victim had registered a first information report (FIR) in 2010 at Khipro Police Station of a rape case and nominated the three women along with the four convicts.

According to the FIR, the victim, a resident of Khipro and a student of class nine, was invited by the three women for a get-together at their place, where she was given sweets to eat. She fell unconscious when she ate them and after coming to her senses realised that she had been raped.

The FIR added that the culprits also recorded a video of their act and uploaded it on several social media sites, including YouTube. The accused Jahanzeb and Danish can be identified from the video, the uncle had mentioned.

Violence against women
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
bhaRAT©
May 24, 2019 03:55pm

Another good verdict today on such monstrous crime.

Recommend 0
Syed Shah
May 24, 2019 04:37pm

It took nine years to prove a rape!!!

Recommend 0
Guzni
May 24, 2019 04:48pm

Brave decision.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated May 24, 2019

After Modi’s win

The writing is on the wall: communal politics in India has triumphed.
Updated May 24, 2019

Deradicalising youth

Naureen Leghari had undergone a deradicalisation programme under the supervision of law-enforcement agencies.
May 24, 2019

Obstetric fistula

YESTERDAY marked the International Day to End Obstetric Fistula. Affecting mothers in large parts of the developing...
May 23, 2019

The price of indecision

THE numbers tell a harrowing tale that no amount of spin can hide. Revenues and exports have been flat for the first...
Updated May 23, 2019

Gendered insults

Not only are personal attacks highly inappropriate, they expose the speaker’s regressive outlook.
May 23, 2019

Farishta’s murder

NEWSPAPERS are routinely filled with reports of the brutal rape and murder of children. Every once in a while,...