Three men sentenced to death for raping girl in Sanghar

Three men were handed death sentences on Friday by an additional sessions court in Sanghar on Friday for the gang rape of a student of class nine.

Judge Inayatullah Bhutto awarded death sentence to Jahanzeb Qaimkhani, Danish Qaimkhani and Wasim Qaimkhani after they were found guilty of rape committed in 2010.

Another accused in the case, Suhail Rajput, was given life imprisonment.

All the convicts, who were present during the hearing today, were arrested by police from within the court premises after the judgment was pronounced.

The judge, however, acquitted three women who were nominated in the case. The women are relatives of the convicts and were friends of the victim.

An uncle of the victim had registered a first information report (FIR) in 2010 at Khipro Police Station of a rape case and nominated the three women along with the four convicts.

According to the FIR, the victim, a resident of Khipro and a student of class nine, was invited by the three women for a get-together at their place, where she was given sweets to eat. She fell unconscious when she ate them and after coming to her senses realised that she had been raped.

The FIR added that the culprits also recorded a video of their act and uploaded it on several social media sites, including YouTube. The accused Jahanzeb and Danish can be identified from the video, the uncle had mentioned.