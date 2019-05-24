DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 24, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

British PM May to resign from party on June 7, paving way for Brexit confrontation with EU

ReutersMay 24, 2019

Email

May set out a timetable for her departure: She will resign as Conservative Party leader on June 7 with a leadership contest in the following week. — AFP/File
May set out a timetable for her departure: She will resign as Conservative Party leader on June 7 with a leadership contest in the following week. — AFP/File

British Prime Minister Theresa May on Friday said she would quit, triggering a contest that will bring a new leader to power who is likely to push for a more decisive Brexit divorce deal.

May set out a timetable for her departure: She will resign as Conservative Party leader on June 7 with a leadership contest in the following week.

“I will resign as leader of the Conservative and Unionist party on Friday, 7 June so that a successor can be chosen,” May said outside 10 Downing Street.

May, once a reluctant supporter of EU membership, who won the top job in the turmoil that followed the 2016 Brexit vote, steps down with her central pledges - to lead the United Kingdom out of the bloc and heal its divisions - unfulfilled.

She endured crises and humiliation in her effort to find a compromise Brexit deal that parliament could ratify, and bequeaths a deeply divided country and a political elite that is deadlocked over how, when or whether to leave the EU.

May's departure will deepen the Brexit crisis as a new leader is likely to want a more decisive split, raising the chances of a confrontation with the European Union and a snap parliamentary election.

The leading contenders to succeed May all want a tougher divorce deal, although the EU has said it will not renegotiate the Withdrawal Treaty it sealed in November.

Brexit
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Newborn
May 24, 2019 02:44pm

Britain should stay inside the EU. They grew in the past two decades because of it.

Recommend 0
Pak_UK
May 24, 2019 02:54pm

Good for Britain.

Recommend 0
Abdel Rahman
May 24, 2019 03:17pm

Good show. Whether for better or for worse, the majority of the UK voters have opted for Brexit. It is high time this was achieved and that Teresa May and her Tory gang were shunted out. Democracy at work.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated May 24, 2019

After Modi’s win

The writing is on the wall: communal politics in India has triumphed.
Updated May 24, 2019

Deradicalising youth

Naureen Leghari had undergone a deradicalisation programme under the supervision of law-enforcement agencies.
May 24, 2019

Obstetric fistula

YESTERDAY marked the International Day to End Obstetric Fistula. Affecting mothers in large parts of the developing...
May 23, 2019

The price of indecision

THE numbers tell a harrowing tale that no amount of spin can hide. Revenues and exports have been flat for the first...
Updated May 23, 2019

Gendered insults

Not only are personal attacks highly inappropriate, they expose the speaker’s regressive outlook.
May 23, 2019

Farishta’s murder

NEWSPAPERS are routinely filled with reports of the brutal rape and murder of children. Every once in a while,...