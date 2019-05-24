DAWN.COM

3 killed, 19 wounded in blast inside Quetta mosque ahead of Friday prayers: DIG

Syed Ali ShahUpdated May 24, 2019

A blast took place inside Rehmania mosque in Quetta's Pashtoonabad area during Friday prayers. — DawnNewsTV
At least three people were killed and 19 were wounded in a blast inside Rehmania mosque in Quetta's Pashtoonabad area during Friday prayers, according to Civil Hospital medical superintendent (MS) Dr Saleem Abro.

The injured were shifted to Civil Hospital Quetta.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Quetta Abdul Razzaq Cheema confirmed the casualties and said that the attack was carried out through an improvised explosive device (IED). According to Cheema, the blast occurred before Friday prayers started.

There has been no claim of responsibility as yet.

The DIG said that out of 618 mosques, 100 have been provided with security. He added that 1,500 police officials have been posted across the city.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani condemned the blast and summoned a report on the incident. He expressed grief over the deaths and multiple injuries caused by the blast.

"Those who make innocent people the target of terrorism in this blessed month and on this blessed day deserve a severe punishment," he said, while ordering security measures in the city to be further strengthened.

Alyani condoled with the family of the deceased and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

In a post shared on Twitter, State Minister for States and Frontier Regions Shehryar Afridi condemned the attack, saying: "Another nefarious act by evil forces in Quetta."

Even in Ramazan they choose to target civilians praying in a masjid, Afridi wrote, adding: "It is so painful [and] astonishing to see that evil forces are targeting innocent civilians."

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri also strongly condemned the attack and said that those who attack mosques and other places of worship are enemies of humanity and have no relation to any religion.

They ordered law enforcement agencies to bring those who were involved in the incident to justice while expressing grief over the deaths caused by the blast and praying for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif also condemned the attack.

"The person who attacks the house of God on a Friday in the month of Ramazan cannot be a Muslim," he said, adding that the continuous rise in terrorist incidents was extremely worrisome.

PPP co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari also issued a condemnation and stressed the need for "eliminating the nurseries that nurture extremist ideologies".

"Those who spill the blood of humans are unforgivable," he said and urged the government to provide protection to the people. He extended his sympathies to the families of the victims.

This is the fifth act of violence in Balochistan since the beginning of Ramazan.

On May 9, a tribal elder and two others were killed in a blast in Qilla Abdullah, and on May 10, two coal miners and three FC men were martyred in a blast in Khost.

On May 11, at least five people lost their lives in a terror attack targeting the Pearl Continental in Gwadar, the army's media wing said in a statement, as it announced the conclusion of its clearance operation of the hotel.

Three days later, on May 14, four policemen were martyred in a blast near a mosque in the Satellite Town area of Quetta.

Prior to the start of the Holy month, 20 people were killed and 48 others injured in the Hazarganji market blast on April 12, targeting Quetta's Hazara community. The same day, two people were killed in a blast targeting a Frontier Corps vehicle in Chaman.

Less than a week later, 14 passengers were offloaded from a passenger bus on the Makran Coastal Highway and shot dead by unidentified assailants.

Additional reporting by Javed Hussain and Nadir Guramani

Jaleel
May 24, 2019 02:00pm

As I keep saying, no enough or adequate action is being taken in our country. Sad people are losing lives.

Khan
May 24, 2019 02:12pm

company is desperate for money after trump tweet, now it seems like they want some money from the east for clearing operation in Baluchistan, when their are two laws one for the powerful and the other for the innocent than these thing happens. even their is no law for some people.

Sarfaraz khan
May 24, 2019 02:19pm

Wow...modi really likes to come with a bang!!!

Akram
May 24, 2019 02:22pm

@desi dimag, "People must accept there are many gods."

Why do you think there are many gods? Only because you have manufactured them?

Anyonymous
May 24, 2019 02:33pm

5 blasts and no serious action taken. Does it depend on the place where the blast takes place?

Jackpot
May 24, 2019 02:36pm

What is establishment doing. Security lapse again.

Fastrack
May 24, 2019 02:42pm

India only understands one language.

Mateen
May 24, 2019 03:03pm

@Fastrack, that is peace.

shail
May 24, 2019 03:08pm

@Fastrack

Forgot India, First tell what action you have take in past 4 blast?

Kailash
May 24, 2019 03:10pm

Can't you afford metal detectors?

Observer
May 24, 2019 03:12pm

@Fastrack, this is how people like you blame others. Look at the history as how your own establishment to gain "Strategic depth" decimated the future of the country. If today Pakistan is on the verge of begging, its because of the loopholed security policies and ambitions which were beyond your might. Read History before blaming other.

King
May 24, 2019 03:42pm

@Sarfaraz khan, blaming some buddy without evidence will not solve problem some one has to take responsibility

Haryanavi_Chora
May 24, 2019 03:52pm

@Fastrack, bring it on!!!

Ghumman
May 24, 2019 04:05pm

Quetta Safe City Project. Where is it ?

Sha b
May 24, 2019 04:16pm

@Fastrack, did you have any actionable evidence?

Zich
May 24, 2019 04:40pm

Another heart wrenching incident in holy month.

Faisal Khorasani
May 24, 2019 04:43pm

@Khan, ... The innocent do not have armored cars for their families.

abdullah
May 24, 2019 04:53pm

Security situation has become worse under this govt.last govt last 2 years were way better and peaceful.

Ali Sabir
May 24, 2019 04:56pm

@Observer , .... He wants to avoid responsibility.

Ali Sabir
May 24, 2019 04:57pm

@Ghumman, ... That is BS and everyone knows it.

Ravindran Achuthan
May 24, 2019 05:13pm

@shail, And also actionable proof

Umair
May 24, 2019 05:13pm

Kabul blast followed by Quetta blast. Is it coincidence?

Brig. Usman( Naushera da Sher)
May 24, 2019 05:24pm

@Anyonymous, "..Does it depend on the place where the blast takes place?"

Yes it does matter... where the incident has taken place..

