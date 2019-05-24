2 dead, 15 wounded in blast inside Quetta mosque during Friday prayers

At least two people were killed and 15 were wounded in a blast inside Rehmania mosque in Quetta's Pashtoonabad area during Friday prayers, according to Civil Hospital medical superintendent (MS) Dr Saleem Abro.

The injured were shifted to Civil Hospital Quetta.

The area has been cordoned off by police and the nature of the blast is yet to be determined. There has been no claim of responsibility as yet.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani condemned the blast and summoned a report on the incident. He expressed grief over the deaths and multiple injuries caused by the blast.

"Those who make innocent people the target of terrorism in this blessed month and on this blessed day deserve a severe punishment," he said, while ordering security measures in the city to be further strengthened.

Alyani condoled with the family of the deceased and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

In a post shared on Twitter, State Minister for States and Frontier Regions Shehryar Afridi condemned the attack, saying: "Another nefarious act by evil forces in Quetta".

Even in Ramazan they choose to target civilians praying in a masjid, Afridi wrote, adding: "It is so painful [and] astonishing to see that evil forces are targeting innocent civilians."

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri also strongly condemned the attack and said that those who attack mosques and other places of worship are enemies of humanity and have no relation to any religion.

They ordered law enforcement agencies to bring those who were involved in the incident to justice while expressing grief over the deaths caused by the blast and praying for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif also condemned the attack.

"The person who attacks the house of God on a Friday in the month of Ramazan cannot be a Muslim," he said, adding that the continuous rise in terrorist incidents was extremely worrisome.

This is the fifth attack in Balochistan since the beginning of Ramazan.

On May 11, at least five people lost their lives in a terror attack targeting the Pearl Continental in Gwadar, the army's media wing said in a statement, as it announced the conclusion of its clearance operation of the hotel.

Less than a week later, 14 passengers were offloaded from a passenger bus on the Makran Coastal Highway and shot dead by unidentified assailants.

On May 9, a tribal elder and two others were killed in a blast in Qilla Abdullah, and on May 10, two coal miners and three FC men were martyred in a blast in Khost.

On April 12, 20 people were killed and 48 others injured in the Hazarganji market blast targeting Quetta's Hazara community. The same day, two people were killed in a blast targeting a Frontier Corps vehicle in Chaman.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

Additional reporting by Javed Hussain