DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 24, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

PM wants action against power, gas thieves continued

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated May 24, 2019

Email

Prime Minister Imran Khan spent a busy day in his Banigala residence on Thursday and held several meetings on different national issues, including gas and electricity theft, forced conversions of minorities, legislation and business of the National Assembly. — Photo courtesy Imran Khan Instagram
Prime Minister Imran Khan spent a busy day in his Banigala residence on Thursday and held several meetings on different national issues, including gas and electricity theft, forced conversions of minorities, legislation and business of the National Assembly. — Photo courtesy Imran Khan Instagram

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan spent a busy day in his Banigala residence on Thursday and held several meetings on different national issues, including gas and electricity theft, forced conversions of minorities, legislation and business of the National Assembly.

He met National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar, Minister for Power Omar Ayub, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar, Law Minister Farogh Naseem and Azam Khan Swati.

During Mr Khan’s meeting with the NA speaker, PM’s special assistant Naeemul Haq was also present. The meeting took place a day before the commencement of fresh session of the National Assembly on Friday.

Clad in a light blue T-shirt, jogging trouser and joggers, the prime minister discussed with Mr Qaisar various issues relating to legislation amid possible protest and disturbance by the opposition on the issue of recent devaluation of the rupee against the dollar, National Accountability Bureau chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal’s controversial interview and price hike.

The opposition parties have already announced an anti-government movement against the price hike and recent agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout package after Eid.

Imran holds several meetings on national issues at his Banigala residence

According to the agenda of the National Assembly for Friday, a motion is likely to be moved for the formation of a 15-member special committee to address the issue of forced conversions of minorities.

The motion to be presented by Minster of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Mohammad Khan said:

“In view of the motion adopted by the Senate of Pakistan on 13.05.2019, move under Rule 244(B) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007, that this house may authorise the speaker National Assembly to nominate fifteen members of the National Assembly to include them in the Parliamentary Committee to protect minorities from forced conversions.

“The speaker may also be authorised to make changes in the composition of the committee for members belonging to the National Assembly, as and when deem appropriate.”

Omar Ayub and Nadeem Babar apprised the prime minister of the results of current campaigns against electricity and gas theft in the country.

PM Khan directed them to continue action against electricity and gas thieves without any discrimination.

“Those who are involved in stealing gas and electricity should be exposed before the nation,” he said.

Mr Babar also apprised the prime minister of his recent visit to Turkmenistan.

The prime minister also chaired a meeting with officials of the Board of Investment. The meeting was held a day after Haroon Sharif resigned as BoI chairman.

Later, Tabuk Governor Fahd bin Sultan Al Saud called on the prime minister and conveyed greetings of the blessed month of Ramazan.

He said he looked forward to Prime Minister Khan’s visit to Saudi Arabia to attend the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation summit scheduled for May 31.

Meanwhile, NA Speaker Qaiser hosted an Iftar-dinner for parliamentary leaders of all political parties in the lower house of parliament, federal ministers and ambassadors of Islamic countries based in Islamabad.

President Dr Arif Alvi also participated in it as chief guest on a special invitation of the speaker.

The participants exchanged views on different matters of common interest. Special prayer for progress and prosperity of the country and unity among the Muslim Ummah was offered before Iftar.

Published in Dawn, May 24th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

May 24, 2019

After Modi’s win

FOR the world’s largest democracy, the writing is on the wall: communal politics in India has triumphed in an age...
May 24, 2019

Deradicalising youth

THE case of Naureen Leghari, a former medical student who was radicalised on the internet by the militant Islamic...
May 24, 2019

Obstetric fistula

YESTERDAY marked the International Day to End Obstetric Fistula. Affecting mothers in large parts of the developing...
May 23, 2019

The price of indecision

THE numbers tell a harrowing tale that no amount of spin can hide. Revenues and exports have been flat for the first...
Updated May 23, 2019

Gendered insults

Not only are personal attacks highly inappropriate, they expose the speaker’s regressive outlook.
May 23, 2019

Farishta’s murder

NEWSPAPERS are routinely filled with reports of the brutal rape and murder of children. Every once in a while,...