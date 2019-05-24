PM wants action against power, gas thieves continued

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan spent a busy day in his Banigala residence on Thursday and held several meetings on different national issues, including gas and electricity theft, forced conversions of minorities, legislation and business of the National Assembly.

He met National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar, Minister for Power Omar Ayub, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar, Law Minister Farogh Naseem and Azam Khan Swati.

During Mr Khan’s meeting with the NA speaker, PM’s special assistant Naeemul Haq was also present. The meeting took place a day before the commencement of fresh session of the National Assembly on Friday.

Clad in a light blue T-shirt, jogging trouser and joggers, the prime minister discussed with Mr Qaisar various issues relating to legislation amid possible protest and disturbance by the opposition on the issue of recent devaluation of the rupee against the dollar, National Accountability Bureau chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal’s controversial interview and price hike.

The opposition parties have already announced an anti-government movement against the price hike and recent agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout package after Eid.

Imran holds several meetings on national issues at his Banigala residence

According to the agenda of the National Assembly for Friday, a motion is likely to be moved for the formation of a 15-member special committee to address the issue of forced conversions of minorities.

The motion to be presented by Minster of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Mohammad Khan said:

“In view of the motion adopted by the Senate of Pakistan on 13.05.2019, move under Rule 244(B) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007, that this house may authorise the speaker National Assembly to nominate fifteen members of the National Assembly to include them in the Parliamentary Committee to protect minorities from forced conversions.

“The speaker may also be authorised to make changes in the composition of the committee for members belonging to the National Assembly, as and when deem appropriate.”

Omar Ayub and Nadeem Babar apprised the prime minister of the results of current campaigns against electricity and gas theft in the country.

PM Khan directed them to continue action against electricity and gas thieves without any discrimination.

“Those who are involved in stealing gas and electricity should be exposed before the nation,” he said.

Mr Babar also apprised the prime minister of his recent visit to Turkmenistan.

The prime minister also chaired a meeting with officials of the Board of Investment. The meeting was held a day after Haroon Sharif resigned as BoI chairman.

Later, Tabuk Governor Fahd bin Sultan Al Saud called on the prime minister and conveyed greetings of the blessed month of Ramazan.

He said he looked forward to Prime Minister Khan’s visit to Saudi Arabia to attend the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation summit scheduled for May 31.

Meanwhile, NA Speaker Qaiser hosted an Iftar-dinner for parliamentary leaders of all political parties in the lower house of parliament, federal ministers and ambassadors of Islamic countries based in Islamabad.

President Dr Arif Alvi also participated in it as chief guest on a special invitation of the speaker.

The participants exchanged views on different matters of common interest. Special prayer for progress and prosperity of the country and unity among the Muslim Ummah was offered before Iftar.

Published in Dawn, May 24th, 2019