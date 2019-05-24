DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 24, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Pakistan on journey to peace and stability, says Bajwa

The Newspaper's Staff CorrespondentUpdated May 24, 2019

Email

Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Thursday that Pakistan was going through an evolutionary process of its journey to enduring peace and stability after withstanding challenges in the recent past. — INP/File
Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Thursday that Pakistan was going through an evolutionary process of its journey to enduring peace and stability after withstanding challenges in the recent past. — INP/File

QUETTA: Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Thursday that Pakistan was going through an evolutionary process of its journey to enduring peace and stability after withstanding challenges in the recent past.

Addressing student officers and faculty of Staff Course 2018/19 at Command and Staff College here, he said the process was slow, but on a positive trajectory.

“We need to stay steadfast and carry forward the efforts towards set national objectives,” he asserted.

Acknowledging and hailing contributions and performance of young officers in the counterterrorism operations as well as during recent stand-off along the eastern border, the army chief appreciated the officers for their professional pursuits to meet and prevail over future challenges of national security.

The commander of Southern Command was also present on the occasion.

During his recent engagements, Gen Bajwa has expressed his confidence that Pakistan has withstood challenges and it is now on a journey to peace and stability.

During his visit to forward posts along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in the Dawatoi area of North Waziristan tribal district last week, he said the country was not anymore facing the challenges it had in the recent past.

“There are still challenges facing Pakistan but not as much as we have passed through in recent past. To continue the journey towards ultimate success we need to stay patient, determined and united,” he said on the occasion.

On that occasion too, the army chief referred to the stand-off along the country’s eastern border, saying that the army continued to maintain required state of alertness and preparedness on the eastern border.

The army chief said on the occasion that Pakistan would continue to play its positive role towards the success of the Afghan reconciliation process and peace in the region, but the country would also stay ready for any unforeseen eventuality.

Chairing the 220th Corps Commanders’ Conference last month, Gen Bajwa also said that Pakistan was on a positive trajectory.

“Having achieved successes against terrorism, Pakistan is on a positive trajectory of becoming a state where prerogative of use of weapons rests with the state alone and socio-economic development is taking preeminence,” he was quoted to have said during the conference.

Published in Dawn, May 24th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

May 24, 2019

After Modi’s win

FOR the world’s largest democracy, the writing is on the wall: communal politics in India has triumphed in an age...
May 24, 2019

Deradicalising youth

THE case of Naureen Leghari, a former medical student who was radicalised on the internet by the militant Islamic...
May 24, 2019

Obstetric fistula

YESTERDAY marked the International Day to End Obstetric Fistula. Affecting mothers in large parts of the developing...
May 23, 2019

The price of indecision

THE numbers tell a harrowing tale that no amount of spin can hide. Revenues and exports have been flat for the first...
Updated May 23, 2019

Gendered insults

Not only are personal attacks highly inappropriate, they expose the speaker’s regressive outlook.
May 23, 2019

Farishta’s murder

NEWSPAPERS are routinely filled with reports of the brutal rape and murder of children. Every once in a while,...