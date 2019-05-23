DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 23, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

FIR filed against PTM's Gulalai Ismail for allegedly inciting violence, defaming state

Shakeel QararMay 23, 2019

Email

Gulalai Ismael, a prominent leader of the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement . — Reuters/File
Gulalai Ismael, a prominent leader of the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement . — Reuters/File

Islamabad police on Wednesday filed a case against Gulalai Ismail — a leader of the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) — for allegedly defaming state institutions, creating unrest and inciting violence.

The first information report (FIR) lodged against the PTM leader mentions sections 500 (punishment for defamation), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups, etc) and 124-A (sedition) of the Pakistan Penal Code, as well as sections 6/7 of the Anti-terrorism Act, 1997.

According to the FIR, a copy of which is available with Dawn, Ismail purportedly incited law-abiding citizens to commit treason and violence, while addressing a protest demonstration against the brutal rape and murder of a 10-year-old girl named Farishta.

The FIR accuses Ismail of delivering hate speech, inciting ethnic sentiments against the state and Pakistan Army, and causing a sense of fear and terror among people.

PTM is a rights-based alliance that, besides calling for the de-mining of the former tribal areas and greater freedom of movement in the latter, has insisted on an end to the practices of extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances and unlawful detentions, and for their practitioners to be held to account within a truth and reconciliation framework.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Sunny
May 23, 2019 07:49pm

Excellent step!

Recommend 0
Raza
May 23, 2019 07:51pm

One just not politicize such cases. People with hidden agendas in the garb of helping a public issue, must be sorted out.

Recommend 0
syed baqar ahsan
May 23, 2019 08:14pm

Her paid master's voice,defaming oneself none else.

Recommend 0
Tariq Shah
May 23, 2019 08:22pm

Here they go again!!

Recommend 0
Jimmy
May 23, 2019 08:27pm

It is an outrage that PTM activists are using a childs rape and murder as a reason to push their own agenda. Have some shame.

Recommend 0
MHZ
May 23, 2019 08:33pm

Well done, no one has rights to abuse the state institutions.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Economy &amp; common sense

Economy & common sense

It is the duty of the government to overcome the economic crisis in the shortest possible time.

Editorial

May 23, 2019

The price of indecision

THE numbers tell a harrowing tale that no amount of spin can hide. Revenues and exports have been flat for the first...
Updated May 23, 2019

Gendered insults

Not only are personal attacks highly inappropriate, they expose the speaker’s regressive outlook.
May 23, 2019

Farishta’s murder

NEWSPAPERS are routinely filled with reports of the brutal rape and murder of children. Every once in a while,...
May 22, 2019

Report on torture in IHK

A DAMNING report detailing the Indian army’s alleged torture of Kashmiri protesters has been made public this ...
May 22, 2019

Police powers in Sindh

THE amendments to the 2002 Police Order in Sindh are hardly an open-and-shut case. It is a larger question of who...
May 22, 2019

Polio reforms

AFTER the hysteria over anti-polio vaccines in Peshawar led to a sudden spike in refusals, Pakistan’s polio...