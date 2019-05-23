DAWN.COM

May 23, 2019

PM Imran congratulates Modi, 'looks forward to working for peace' in the region

Dawn.com | Reuters | APUpdated May 23, 2019

"I congratulate Prime Minister Modi on the electoral victory of BJP and allies," said Prime Minister Imran Khan. — AFP
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday congratulated India’s premier Narendra Modi on his victory in the country's national elections.

"I congratulate Prime Minister Modi on the electoral victory of BJP and allies. Look forward to working with him for peace, progress and prosperity in South Asia," the prime minister said on Twitter.

With around half the 600 million votes cast counted by 5pm, Indian Election Commission's data showed Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) winning 300 of India's 543 elected lower house seats.

Read Indian election live updates here.

Modi claimed victory as results were being counted and vowed an "inclusive" future, with his party headed for a landslide win to crush the Gandhi dynasty's comeback hopes.

The BJP's main rivals Congress were on just 49 seats, with Rahul Gandhi — the great-grandson, grandson and son of three premiers — in danger of a humiliating loss in the seat held by India's once-mighty political dynasty for generations.

Ties with Pakistan

Modi’s election victory was on the plank of national security, a campaign that gained strength in February when he sent warplanes into Pakistan to hit a suspected militant camp after a bomb attack in occupied Kashmir led to death of 40 Indian police officers.

India's move to send warplanes fanned the flames of nationalism and helped the BJP turn voters’ attention away from the flailing economy and onto matters of national security.

The airstrike “gave him the narrative he needed to counter all these allegations of non-performance, unemployment and rural distress. It reenergized him and enabled him to reclaim his image as a strong leader India needs at this juncture”, said political commentator Arti Jerath.

Last month, Prime Minister Imran had said there may be a better chance of peace talks with India if BJP wins the general election.

“Perhaps if the BJP — a right-wing party — wins, some kind of settlement in Kashmir could be reached,” the prime minister had told a small group of foreign journalists in an interview.

World

Shahida
May 23, 2019 05:09pm

Should have waited a little bit

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
May 23, 2019 05:11pm

Good peace gesture from PMIK. Always in the forefront for better ties.

Recommend 0
Truth Seeker
May 23, 2019 05:12pm

Let there be peace and love everywhere.

Recommend 0
Peru
May 23, 2019 05:14pm

Let us work together to eliminate terrorism from this subcontinent.

Recommend 0
Dr Ahmad - Melbourne
May 23, 2019 05:17pm

Let’s hope that peace returns to this region.

Recommend 0
Dr Ahmad - Melbourne
May 23, 2019 05:21pm

Congratulations to all Indians, BJP and PM Modi.

Recommend 0
Manoj
May 23, 2019 05:23pm

Peace is good for all. But India will be always suspicious till Pakistan gives a feel of being more secular and truthful in it's approach.

Recommend 0
Fnda
May 23, 2019 05:26pm

Good start. PMK did the right thing, though he wasn't really the first one to do so

Recommend 0
On The Border
May 23, 2019 05:28pm

Thank you IK

Recommend 0
Common Sense
May 23, 2019 05:33pm

@Manoj, The feeling is mutual in Pakistan with regards to India.

Recommend 0
B.Patel USA
May 23, 2019 05:33pm

Thank you sir Imran khan for your greetings and best wishes.

Recommend 0
Desi Dimag
May 23, 2019 05:35pm

Congratulations PMIK, you wanted Modi's win and he didn't disappointed you.

Recommend 0
Qamar
May 23, 2019 05:41pm

As expected Modi, the symbol of India will hold the command of India. Congratulations to India for showing great democracy. Now Modi and Imran can work together to bring peace in the subcontinent.

Recommend 0
zunaid, India
May 23, 2019 05:42pm

took away from failing economy? seriously? average GDP growth is 7.3 percent. Debt to GDP ratio down and forex reserves up to 425 billion usd. Sensex at new high, most stable currency in asia. How is that failing economy?

Recommend 0

