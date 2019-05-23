Indian stocks shed gains as euphoria over Modi election win fades
India's stock market shot to record highs early on Thursday on news Narendra Modi was easily securing a second term, but all gains vanished as investors took profits and started looking at the broader fundamental issues facing the economy.
The broader NSE index, which on early vote results surged 2.58 per cent to a record 12,041.15, closed down 0.69pc at 11,657.05.
The benchmark BSE index, which reached an all-time high of 40,124.96, ended 0.76pc lower for the day at 38,811.39.
“Giving credence to the old adage 'sell on facts', the domestic markets witnessed a sell-off on the election results,” said Joseph Thomas, head of research at Emkay Wealth Management in Mumbai.
After Modi's big victory, “the focus will now be entirely on the agenda before the new government, and how they are going to address the economic realities around rural incomes and job creation,” he added.
The partially convertible rupee also surrendered its early advance. It ended at 70.02 per dollar versus a previous close of 69.6750 after earlier rising to the session high of 69.3750.
Unlike Indian stocks and the rupee, bonds held on to some gains. Low inflation, ample liquidity support from the Indian central bank and expectations of easier monetary policy helped sentiments.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed down 2 basis points at 7.24pc after earlier touching 7.19%, its lowest level since April 9, 2018.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sweeping to a huge election victory, giving his party the mandate to pursue business-friendly policies, as well as continue to take a hard line on national security and muscular Hindu nationalism.
Thursday morning's stock market surge reflected investors' comfort with a big Modi win. They largely view his National Democratic Alliance as more pro-industry than the opposition-led Congress.
Modi's government had mixed success in its first term, facing criticism for slowing growth and a failure to create jobs while winning plaudits for implementing tough tax and banking reforms and infrastructure spending.
Investors expect a second term will give Modi time to carry through those reforms while pushing for more fiscal and monetary stimulus.
From a shortage of job opportunities and a stuttering economy to tense ties with old foe Pakistan, Modi will face a host of challenges after winning a big majority on Thursday.
The NSE index rose 64.8pc during Modi's first term, through Wednesday's close.
Buy-on-dips?
Getting the index to stay above 12,000 “will be difficult for the market because now the reality will kick in, people will go back to results and global cues,” said Samrat Dasgupta, CEO at Esquire Capital Investment Advisors. “I feel there is only a limited upside."
“I do not expect a big correction but definitely some consolidation for the next couple of months before the new cabinet's policies kick in. I feel one big uncertainty has been removed so it becomes a buy-on-dips market again.”
Rajeev Pawar, a group head at Edelweiss Financial Services, said any sustained market rally would require “concrete steps to address liquidity and credit stress”.
“Revival, reflation and reform should be the mantra going ahead,” he added.
Investors said the health of the corporate and financial sectors was of paramount concern.
“The successful execution of the insolvency and bankruptcy code and corrective action to rein in non-performing loans in the public banking sector would enable financial institutions to support the next round of credit growth,” said Leong Lin-Jing, Asian fixed income investment manager at Aberdeen Standard Investments.
“If Modi can implement the rest of his reform measures during his second term, it will certainly increase India's growth potential.”
Comments (23)
"India's rupee also strengthened, hitting 69.51 against the dollar from 69.67 late Wednesday"
This must be heartbreaking for you guys no? Indian rupee strengthening whilst Pakistani rupee getting worse.
And thats just the first day
They will soon come crashing down.
During election result and PTI win even our sensex touched record high but now its beeding , so do not get to happy
Congratulations Modiji. Proud of you.
Jai hind and jai modi for stronger and safer India
Best wishes India on the journey of continuity of system and policies as business needs stability and continuity of policies as it can not survive long under the clouds of uncetanities a simple rule which we as nation never understood
India shining.
Exit polls increased investor wealth by $76bn more than cost of CPEC($69bn). You dont need game changers (CPEC & oil reserves) for betterment of your economy. You need stable government which can bring potential economic reforms which is exactly missing in Pakistan. Invisible alien forces which throw govt out and install new one, huge non producing and non development expenses (defence budget), no free and fair monetary policy (dollar to PKR is controlled instead of market demand), amateur PM and ministers (no stability in policies), looming circular debt, bad reputation (money laundering and FATF grey list) are problems of Pakistan which needs urgent attention. All the best for people of Pakistan.
Meanwhile rupee in the neighborhood is also touching new heights.
Modi is a great person . he deserves the utmost respect for being loyal to his country .
Its just the beginning.
I am Modi fan and my advise to Pakistani leaders to reach out to Modi with honest, sincere and open mind to resolve disputes and bring peace between the two countries. This is the only way Pakistan can come out of hardship.
India is just booming. The world is throwing money at it
All the efforts by foreign media to spread misinformation and hatred again Modi....actually ended up in helping him. Thank you.
All the best to Modi, hope to see peace and growth in the region.
BJP will win 355 to 360 seats.
The power of democracy.
BJP for next 15years. People should mend their ways and except this is here to stay.
India is a superpower in the making
Political stability brings economic stability. Every sane country knows that. India had 3 PMs in last three decades, American had 4 presidents in last 3 decades, China 3 presidents in 3 decades, same for UK, Germany, Russia, Turkey and other sane and economically stable nations.
This is just Pakistan, where people start getting itch to remove the government after a year or two.
While we have been busy in creating and destroying leaders and parties, other countries have focused on political stability to grown their economies.
India wins again
A strong leader in strong democartic country is win win.