Shaheen-II ballistic missile training launch successful: ISPR

Pakistan on Thursday conducted a successful training launch of Shaheen-II, a surface-to-surface ballistic missile, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

"The training launch was aimed at ensuring [the] operational readiness of [the] Army Strategic Forces Command. [The] Shaheen-II missile is capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear warheads up to a range of 1,500 kilometres," the ISPR handout said. The launch had its impact point in the Arabian Sea.

The army's media wing described Shaheen-II as a "highly capable missile which fully meets Pakistan's strategic needs towards maintenance of desired deterrence stability in the region".

The launch was witnessed by the director general of the Strategic Plans Division, Commander Army Strategic Forces Command Lt Gen Qazi Muhammad Ikram Ahmad, Chairman National Engineering and Scientific Commission Dr. Nabeel Hayat Malik, senior officers from the Army Strategic Forces Command, scientists and engineers of the strategic organisations.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat and all three services chiefs congratulated the scientists and engineers on the successful training launch.

President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan also extended their congratulations upon the achievement.