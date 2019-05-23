DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 23, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Shaheen-II ballistic missile training launch successful: ISPR

Dawn.comMay 23, 2019

Email

The Shaheen-II surface-to-surface ballistic missile is capable of carrying conventional and nuclear warheads up to range of 1,500km. ─ Photo courtesy ISPR
The Shaheen-II surface-to-surface ballistic missile is capable of carrying conventional and nuclear warheads up to range of 1,500km. ─ Photo courtesy ISPR

Pakistan on Thursday conducted a successful training launch of Shaheen-II, a surface-to-surface ballistic missile, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

"The training launch was aimed at ensuring [the] operational readiness of [the] Army Strategic Forces Command. [The] Shaheen-II missile is capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear warheads up to a range of 1,500 kilometres," the ISPR handout said. The launch had its impact point in the Arabian Sea.

The army's media wing described Shaheen-II as a "highly capable missile which fully meets Pakistan's strategic needs towards maintenance of desired deterrence stability in the region".

The launch was witnessed by the director general of the Strategic Plans Division, Commander Army Strategic Forces Command Lt Gen Qazi Muhammad Ikram Ahmad, Chairman National Engineering and Scientific Commission Dr. Nabeel Hayat Malik, senior officers from the Army Strategic Forces Command, scientists and engineers of the strategic organisations.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat and all three services chiefs congratulated the scientists and engineers on the successful training launch.

President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan also extended their congratulations upon the achievement.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (7)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Captain.Raheel
May 23, 2019 10:59am

Congratulations. Pakistan Zindabad

Recommend 0
PakZindabad
May 23, 2019 11:05am

congratulations

Recommend 0
Imran
May 23, 2019 11:09am

AlhamduLillah

Recommend 0
Semaak
May 23, 2019 11:12am

A wonderful tool for deterrence. Sends a strong message to those planning harm to Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Atti
May 23, 2019 11:15am

Beautiful.

Recommend 0
Umar
May 23, 2019 11:24am

Pakistan Zindabad

Recommend 0
Zulfiqar
May 23, 2019 11:33am

Congratulations to whole Pakistani nations..Pak Army Zindabaad..

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Economy &amp; common sense

Economy & common sense

It is the duty of the government to overcome the economic crisis in the shortest possible time.

Editorial

May 23, 2019

The price of indecision

THE numbers tell a harrowing tale that no amount of spin can hide. Revenues and exports have been flat for the first...
Updated May 23, 2019

Gendered insults

Not only are personal attacks highly inappropriate, they expose the speaker’s regressive outlook.
May 23, 2019

Farishta’s murder

NEWSPAPERS are routinely filled with reports of the brutal rape and murder of children. Every once in a while,...
May 22, 2019

Report on torture in IHK

A DAMNING report detailing the Indian army’s alleged torture of Kashmiri protesters has been made public this ...
May 22, 2019

Police powers in Sindh

THE amendments to the 2002 Police Order in Sindh are hardly an open-and-shut case. It is a larger question of who...
May 22, 2019

Polio reforms

AFTER the hysteria over anti-polio vaccines in Peshawar led to a sudden spike in refusals, Pakistan’s polio...