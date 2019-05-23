DAWN.COM

PML-N wants to give PTI govt more time to expose itself: Maryam

The Newspaper's CorrespondentUpdated May 23, 2019

Says Imran has virtually handed over keys of treasury to IMF. — DawnNewsTV/File
BAHAWALPUR: Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has said her party wanted the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government to stay in power for some more time so that its “ugly face” could be exposed before the masses.

She said this while speaking to party workers here on Wednesday at the residence of former federal minister Baleeghur Rehman after condoling the death of his wife and son in a traffic accident last month.

She was accompanied by PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, former law minister of Punjab Rana Sanaullah and other party leaders.

During her speech, the charged party workers raised slogans against the government.

Criticising Prime Minister Imran Khan, she said that he had virtually handed over the keys of country’s treasury to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

She deplored that the party [PTI] that had promised change could not give any good news to people since it came into power 10 months back.

Ms Nawaz said she would call Imran Khan Nalaiq-i-Azam (highly incompetent) instead of Wazir-i-Azam (prime minister) because a bunch of incompetent people had come into power.

She said her imprisoned father, ex-premier Nawaz Sharif, had directed her to join the suffering people of the country.

She rapped the government for unprecedented price hike in the country and said the poor were being crushed by inflation and could not make both ends meet.

She condemned the incident of rape and murder of a 10 year old girl, Farishta, in Islamabad and demanded strict action against the culprits.

She also expressed sorrow over the death of PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira’s son in a traffic accident.

On her way to Bahawalpur, Ms Nawaz was scheduled to address a roadside gathering of PML-N workers at Khanewal.

However, a large number of party workers who had gathered there to welcome her were disappointed when Maryam’s cavalcade passed without stopping at Khanewal.

Published in Dawn, May 23rd, 2019

