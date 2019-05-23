DAWN.COM

Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Employer throws hot water on minor maid in Sheikhupura

A CorrespondentUpdated May 23, 2019

A 10-year-old housemaid sustained critical burn injuries after her employer allegedly threw hot water on her in the Ferozwala locality on Wednesday. — File
SHEIKHUPURA: A 10-year-old housemaid sustained critical burn injuries after her employer allegedly threw hot water on her in the Ferozwala locality on Wednesday.

Zain, daughter of labourer Karamat, was employed at the house of businessman Babu Javed. His wife allegedly threw hot water on Zain for some mistake. She suffered serious burn injuries.

Later, the employer family left her at the doorstep of her parents’ and fled.

Karamat got her admitted to a nearby hospital and reported the matter to the Ferozwala police. Later, the aggrieved family members protested against the apathy of the businessman and blocked traffic on GT Road.

The police official assured the family members that a stern action would be taken against the suspects.

Also, a health department team, headed by District Health Officer Mian Riaz, launched an operation against quacks in and around the city on Wednesday.

In this connection, the team sealed six clinics of quacks and got registered cases against them under the drug act.

Mr Riaz said the quackery business in the district would be eliminated.

Published in Dawn, May 23rd, 2019

Violence against children
Pakistan

Comments (1)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
SkyHawk
May 23, 2019 10:03am

Put this cruel woman behind bars for at least 5 years.

Recommend 0

