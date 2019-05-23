Employer throws hot water on minor maid in Sheikhupura

SHEIKHUPURA: A 10-year-old housemaid sustained critical burn injuries after her employer allegedly threw hot water on her in the Ferozwala locality on Wednesday.

Zain, daughter of labourer Karamat, was employed at the house of businessman Babu Javed. His wife allegedly threw hot water on Zain for some mistake. She suffered serious burn injuries.

Later, the employer family left her at the doorstep of her parents’ and fled.

Karamat got her admitted to a nearby hospital and reported the matter to the Ferozwala police. Later, the aggrieved family members protested against the apathy of the businessman and blocked traffic on GT Road.

The police official assured the family members that a stern action would be taken against the suspects.

Also, a health department team, headed by District Health Officer Mian Riaz, launched an operation against quacks in and around the city on Wednesday.

In this connection, the team sealed six clinics of quacks and got registered cases against them under the drug act.

Mr Riaz said the quackery business in the district would be eliminated.

