FIR filed against Islamabad police officials for negligence in Farishta case

A case was registered against Station House Officer (SHO) Shahzad Town Sub Inspector Muhammad Abbas Rana and other police officials in Islamabad on Wednesday in connection with the abduction, murder and alleged rape of a 10-year-old girl, Farishta.

Ghulam Nabi, the victim's father, registered a first information report at the Shahzad Town police station today under Section 166 (public servant disobeying law with intent to cause injury to any person) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Nabi stated in the FIR that the victim's family had approached police a number of times for help finding Farishta, and to register an FIR against her disappearance, but instead of searching for the missing girl, the SHO told them she must have run away with someone.

Nabi alleged that instead of registering an FIR, police officials provided explanations and made the family members clean the police station. The father called for action to be taken against the SHO and other officials involved on grounds of negligence.

A four-day-old body recovered on Monday evening (May 20) is believed to be hers.

Farishta went missing from outside her home in Shahzad Town on May 15. A four-day-old body recovered on Monday evening (May 20) was identified as that of Farishta by her father, who recognised her by her clothes. The results of a post-mortem examination conducted on Tuesday are awaited, and samples have also been taken for a DNA test to confirm the victim’s identity.

Police said samples taken from the body and the site where Farishta was found are being tested to ascertain whether she was subjected to gang rape and torture, as alleged by the family.

The family registered a missing persons report on May 16, and an FIR was registered four days later on May 19 after the intervention of an MNA, who took up the case with Islamabad Inspector General of Police Mohammad Aamir Zulfikar Khan.

Read: Family protests after body of missing girl found, three suspects arrested

The family protested against alleged police inaction in Islamabad on Tuesday, and SHO Rana was suspended from duty in order to ensure a transparent inquiry into the case.

In a late night development, after negotiations between the family, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan and Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) (Operations) Waqaruddin Syed, it was agreed that a case would be registered against the police officials responsible.

A senior police officer had said the FIR could be registered at any time against the SHO and the investigating officer on negligence charges.

Three people have been arrested so far, according to a statement issued by DIG Syed. In addition, a committee headed by two superintendents of police were formed to investigate the case. Police secured three-day physical remand of the suspects from a local court today.

The Islamabad police chief paid a visit to Farishta's home to offer his condolences and assure her relatives of speedy justice.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser also met Ghulam Nabi and other member's of Farishta's family inside Parliament House today, along with the Islamabad commissioner, deputy commissioner and MNA Ali Awan.

The capital administration officials briefed the NA speaker on the case. Asad Qaiser assured the family of justice.

With additional reporting by Javed Hussain.