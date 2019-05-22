FIR filed against Islamabad police officials for negligence in Farishta case
A case was registered against Station House Officer (SHO) Shahzad Town Sub Inspector Muhammad Abbas Rana and other police officials in Islamabad on Wednesday in connection with the abduction, murder and alleged rape of a 10-year-old girl, Farishta.
Ghulam Nabi, the victim's father, registered a first information report at the Shahzad Town police station today under Section 166 (public servant disobeying law with intent to cause injury to any person) of the Pakistan Penal Code.
Nabi stated in the FIR that the victim's family had approached police a number of times for help finding Farishta, and to register an FIR against her disappearance, but instead of searching for the missing girl, the SHO told them she must have run away with someone.
Nabi alleged that instead of registering an FIR, police officials provided explanations and made the family members clean the police station. The father called for action to be taken against the SHO and other officials involved on grounds of negligence.
A four-day-old body recovered on Monday evening (May 20) is believed to be hers.
Farishta went missing from outside her home in Shahzad Town on May 15. A four-day-old body recovered on Monday evening (May 20) was identified as that of Farishta by her father, who recognised her by her clothes. The results of a post-mortem examination conducted on Tuesday are awaited, and samples have also been taken for a DNA test to confirm the victim’s identity.
Police said samples taken from the body and the site where Farishta was found are being tested to ascertain whether she was subjected to gang rape and torture, as alleged by the family.
The family registered a missing persons report on May 16, and an FIR was registered four days later on May 19 after the intervention of an MNA, who took up the case with Islamabad Inspector General of Police Mohammad Aamir Zulfikar Khan.
The family protested against alleged police inaction in Islamabad on Tuesday, and SHO Rana was suspended from duty in order to ensure a transparent inquiry into the case.
In a late night development, after negotiations between the family, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan and Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) (Operations) Waqaruddin Syed, it was agreed that a case would be registered against the police officials responsible.
A senior police officer had said the FIR could be registered at any time against the SHO and the investigating officer on negligence charges.
Three people have been arrested so far, according to a statement issued by DIG Syed. In addition, a committee headed by two superintendents of police were formed to investigate the case. Police secured three-day physical remand of the suspects from a local court today.
The Islamabad police chief paid a visit to Farishta's home to offer his condolences and assure her relatives of speedy justice.
National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser also met Ghulam Nabi and other member's of Farishta's family inside Parliament House today, along with the Islamabad commissioner, deputy commissioner and MNA Ali Awan.
The capital administration officials briefed the NA speaker on the case. Asad Qaiser assured the family of justice.
With additional reporting by Javed Hussain.
These police officials should be punished.
Common sense action only takes place after public uproar in Pakistan. Sad.
This case is a clear example of 'double standards' in our police and juderciary, where poor are neglected and treated like a third class citizens, and rich and corrupt people get VIP treatment. We have to change this colonial culture and restore public confidence and, sooner we do this, it would be better for country. But, it will take time to change corrupt mindset that deliberately embedded by NS, SS, AAZ and their cronies during the last 30+ years.
Yet another example of insensitivity by Police officials..Have our moral values gone to such low level...Is is this State of Madina we are talking about...
SHO indirectly helped culprits for not taking any notice or action, give him exemplary punishment so that other officers can learn a lesson
Why the corrupt police are power
Due to the culpable negligence of Police officials an innocent angel became prey of cruelty. Though registering FIR against officials is a welcome initiative by govt but it has to ensure justice, as well.
How long will police take to change? Why MPA/MNAs should intervene to get FIR registered? What have so far been done to redress the grievances of the victim family? Another Zainab case?
@Tajammal, yes we knoiw, you've been saying it for many years now. old news.
@Tajammal, who would punish them!! You figure!!!!
Those police officers must be suspended and arrested at once. Their leading officer, whose office is in another location, must also be suspended.
Not only the negligent officers but also DIG's should be suspended immediately and dismissed. Junior officers do what their senior officers ask them to do. Corruption is approved from top and therefore these actions are approved from higher up the chain.
Instead of registering a case of abduction, police ridiculed the family of the girl by suggesting the 10 years old child might have eloped with her paramour. Heartless brutes, must be severely punished for such a ruthless behavior in office.
I have no doubt that the police was fully involved in the abduction of the girl or has full knowledge as to who abducted the girl.
This is a heinous, gruesome and barbaric act and the investigation agencies should act quickly to arrest the culprits. Unless Pak punish the police for negligence, misuse of authority and connivance, police attitude will not change. Courts need to award severe punishment to these policemen to set an example so that next time no policeman have the courage to do the same.
@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani, what about such cases in KP, are NS, SS n AAZ responsible for them too or u didn't have such cases in KP in the PTI government. Be objective n find solution rather than crying n blaming past governments
Ptm is not missing any chance to catch oppotunity
Disgusting police conduct.
A common story in almost all South Asian countries in general and those who were British conolies in the past, in particular. How long it will take them to discard the yoke of colonial slavery from their necks and become truly independent, soverign and liberated?
Bring in police reforms now for the whole country!
This police misconduct is appalling. If these police officers are suspended or dismissed they will quietly be reinstated later. Police corruption is rampant and nobody accounts for police misconduct. The minister in-charge of police must resign.
They will go escort free as usual
The infamous Punjab Police a production of 30 years of PMLN's rule in Punjab.
@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani, I saw other way around. People used excuse of there own corrupt way by blaming politicians. Corrupt politicians myth started by corrupt citizens to justify there own corruption. I can bet you never witness any corruptions by PPP or NS.
Step in the right direction for accountability . This is why looters who held the top offices should be hold accountable!
Good News. Just Suspension wasnt enough
@Qamar, you mean ‘scott free’
Now it is clear that while police pay many sacrifices to the country, some ones from it's rank always habtual to such negligence leading to such dire consequences.RIP Farishta Had the police taken Farishta's father complain seriously and swung into action accordingly, the poor soul would be with us. But why they (police) took the matter seriously after all they are meant for only securing their interests, their bosses interests and security and politician's protocol security and answerable to them only not to the public at whose tax they are paid for!!
Given the prevailing situation in our country regarding child security and safety police must be more responsive to such complaints rather taking things for granted.
Why every time in such cases, the family of the victim has to come on the street and get the support of social media to seek justice?
Police negligence and arrogance cause more grieve to victims. Police behaviour is despicable.
Police is corrupt and who can change it. Not long ago police were acquitted for killing an innocent family near Sahiwal.
There is a need to introduce Amber Alert in the country to spread the search for such incidents, besides efforts to eliminate the possibility of such incidents.
Typical third world mentality by the officers.
CJP. Wakeup
Dr Shahid Masood was Right.