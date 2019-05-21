DAWN.COM

India feel confident before 'most challenging' World Cup, says Kohli

ReutersMay 21, 2019

Virat Kohli gestures during a news conference at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) headquarters in Mumbai. — Reuters
India are very confident about their form, captain Virat Kohli said on Tuesday before his squad depart for the 10-nation World Cup in England and Wales starting next week.

“Personally, I think this is probably the most challenging World Cup of all the three that I've been part of, because of the format,” the 30-year-old Kohli told reporters in Mumbai ahead of the team's departure.

The World Cup will use a revised format to decide the semi-finalists, with the teams all playing each other in the round-robin stage.

“We go into the World Cup feeling very balanced and confident. All our players have been in great form in the IPL,” Kohli said referring to the Indian Premier League which ended this month.

The India squad will travel to England on Wednesday in their quest for a third World Cup title. They begin their campaign against South Africa in Southampton on June 5.

The 46-day event starts on May 30 and will conclude with the final at Lord's in London on July 14.

“Any team can beat any team ... The gap is much closer now between teams,” India coach Ravi Shastri said.

Faisal
May 21, 2019 05:53pm

He is rich solid

Swiss Neutral
May 21, 2019 06:04pm

All teams say they are confident but only one can be Champions !!!!!

Shahryar Shirazi
May 21, 2019 06:18pm

This format suits strong teams like India, England and Australia the most. All three will be in the semis with likely NZ or Pak as the 4th contender. From then on, its knock-out and any thing can happen on that day.

Good luck Pakistan. Our hopes are almost none, but we still stand by you.

