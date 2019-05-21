DAWN.COM

NAB to grill Nawaz Sharif over 'illegal' use of 20 bulletproof cars

Inamullah KhattakMay 21, 2019

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. — APP/File
Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. — APP/File

An accountability court in Islamabad on Tuesday allowed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to interrogate former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on the alleged illegal use of 20 bulletproof cars imported for a conference of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc).

The anti-corruption watchdog had filed an application in the court, seeking direct access to Sharif in Kot Lakhpat jail — where he is currently serving a seven-year sentence in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case — so that he could be interrogated by NAB investigation officers.

Take a look: Use of official cars by Nawaz, coalition leaders questioned

The government had imported 34 bulletproof cars from Germany for guests of a Saarc meeting in 2016. According to NAB — which is investigating the case of misuse of government cars — 20 out of 34 bulletproof cars were added to the personal caravan of Nawaz Sharif in sheer violation of rules.

According to the bureau, the bulletproof cars were also being illegally used by family members of the former premier.

NAB has already interrogated former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, the then principal secretary to prime minister Fawad Hassan Fawad and former foreign secretary in this regard.

Adnan
May 21, 2019 05:31pm

Enough grilling, get the money out of them and stop dragging this for another year.

Justice
May 21, 2019 05:41pm

Plz also grill Imran Khan in misuse of KPK helicopter case.

Moth
May 21, 2019 05:43pm

Keep grilling these shameless politicians and continue publicizing it.

Qaiser Ahmed
May 21, 2019 05:45pm

Why don't the authorities simply take the cars?

Justicefirst
May 21, 2019 05:45pm

We do not want this type of democracy where our so called democratic leaders live like Kings and Dictators and they use poor country resources on them and their families and near ones.They have put Pakistan in mess and now the time is to recover the looted money.

Fraz
May 21, 2019 05:48pm

So they are admitting that they failed to find any corruption evidence against him, so try to frame him in irrelevant case which is total PHENOMENAL.

Shabbir
May 21, 2019 05:49pm

Sell his assets and get the money back into Govt. coffers.....

hunzalla
May 21, 2019 05:50pm

Stop drilling over petty things to draw attention away from the main topic, if you cant find big money issues, you have failed.....

Malik Saab
May 21, 2019 05:50pm

He was the prime minister at that time. Even Prime minister Imran Khan is now using the same Maybachs. It is a general protocol to reassign the cars for the prime minister after the international events.

Tari
May 21, 2019 05:55pm

Simple demand, get looted money from these plundrers.

Ghani K
May 21, 2019 05:58pm

'The government had imported 34 bulletproof cars from Germany for guests of a Saarc meeting in 2016. According to NAB — What did he accomplish from Saarc meeting? A bulletproof car's price is beyond anybody's guess. Also, think about the protective, security wall he built around his palatial mansion in Jati Umra. All paid by taxpayers. Sharifs during their rule remained unaccountable.

Haseeb
May 21, 2019 05:59pm

NAB filled a complaint that why they got so many votes when every powerful institution was against them. Grow up NAB. Your alliance with PTI is long exposed. Stop using NAB for benefit of something else.

Haseeb
May 21, 2019 06:00pm

PM took vehicle to his caravan, so what?? Did he sold them, or took them with himslef.

Lone star
May 21, 2019 06:02pm

This seems like harrassment.,its no case.

Shahida
May 21, 2019 06:04pm

NAB is simply becoming one sided and quickly losing its credibility

Sid
May 21, 2019 06:07pm

NAB needs to produce results fast!!! - we need to see criminals in jail (not being let off the hook) and looted money back in Pakistan ASAP

kp
May 21, 2019 06:24pm

Now this is completely Political Vendetta.

Patriot
May 21, 2019 06:24pm

@Qaiser Ahmed, and ask Shariff's to pay for the use of these cars.

