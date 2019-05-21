NAB to grill Nawaz Sharif over 'illegal' use of 20 bulletproof cars
An accountability court in Islamabad on Tuesday allowed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to interrogate former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on the alleged illegal use of 20 bulletproof cars imported for a conference of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc).
The anti-corruption watchdog had filed an application in the court, seeking direct access to Sharif in Kot Lakhpat jail — where he is currently serving a seven-year sentence in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case — so that he could be interrogated by NAB investigation officers.
The government had imported 34 bulletproof cars from Germany for guests of a Saarc meeting in 2016. According to NAB — which is investigating the case of misuse of government cars — 20 out of 34 bulletproof cars were added to the personal caravan of Nawaz Sharif in sheer violation of rules.
According to the bureau, the bulletproof cars were also being illegally used by family members of the former premier.
NAB has already interrogated former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, the then principal secretary to prime minister Fawad Hassan Fawad and former foreign secretary in this regard.
Enough grilling, get the money out of them and stop dragging this for another year.
Plz also grill Imran Khan in misuse of KPK helicopter case.
Keep grilling these shameless politicians and continue publicizing it.
Why don't the authorities simply take the cars?
We do not want this type of democracy where our so called democratic leaders live like Kings and Dictators and they use poor country resources on them and their families and near ones.They have put Pakistan in mess and now the time is to recover the looted money.
So they are admitting that they failed to find any corruption evidence against him, so try to frame him in irrelevant case which is total PHENOMENAL.
Sell his assets and get the money back into Govt. coffers.....
Stop drilling over petty things to draw attention away from the main topic, if you cant find big money issues, you have failed.....
He was the prime minister at that time. Even Prime minister Imran Khan is now using the same Maybachs. It is a general protocol to reassign the cars for the prime minister after the international events.
Simple demand, get looted money from these plundrers.
'The government had imported 34 bulletproof cars from Germany for guests of a Saarc meeting in 2016. According to NAB — What did he accomplish from Saarc meeting? A bulletproof car's price is beyond anybody's guess. Also, think about the protective, security wall he built around his palatial mansion in Jati Umra. All paid by taxpayers. Sharifs during their rule remained unaccountable.
NAB filled a complaint that why they got so many votes when every powerful institution was against them. Grow up NAB. Your alliance with PTI is long exposed. Stop using NAB for benefit of something else.
PM took vehicle to his caravan, so what?? Did he sold them, or took them with himslef.
This seems like harrassment.,its no case.
NAB is simply becoming one sided and quickly losing its credibility
NAB needs to produce results fast!!! - we need to see criminals in jail (not being let off the hook) and looted money back in Pakistan ASAP
Now this is completely Political Vendetta.
@Qaiser Ahmed, and ask Shariff's to pay for the use of these cars.