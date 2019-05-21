DAWN.COM

Qureshi to discuss US-Iran rift with Chinese, Russian counterparts in Bishkek

Dawn.comMay 21, 2019

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is slated to meet his Chinese and Russian counterparts in Bishkek. ─ Photo courtesy GoP Twitter
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is slated to meet his Chinese and Russian counterparts in Bishkek, where he is attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's two-day Council of Foreign Ministers' moot.

Prior to his departure for Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday, the foreign minister said he would hold bilateral meetings with three dignitaries in Bishkek, including the Chinese and Russian foreign ministers, as Pakistan is concerned about the evolving regional situation in the context of Iran, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said he would discuss the mounting tensions between Washington and Tehran with the foreign ministers of the two P5 member states to get their input on the issue.

He added that the Council of Foreign Ministers' moot would give him an opportunity to exchange views with the foreign ministers of the eight countries who will be in attendance.

Qureshi, upon arrival at the airport in Bishkek today, was received by the Pakistani envoy and senior Kyrgyz officials.

The Council of Foreign Ministers meeting, beginning today, will approve important documents, which will later be adopted by the Council of Heads of States meeting to be held in Bishkek next month.

The foreign minister will deliver his remarks at the plenary session of the meeting.

US Iran Rift
World

Comments (0)

