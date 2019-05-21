DAWN.COM

May 21, 2019

Eid expected to fall on June 5 according to new lunar calendar: Fawad

Dawn.com | Javed HussainMay 21, 2019

Calendar sent to CII for review; religious ministry calls moon sighting meeting on June 4. — APP/File
Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has said that according to the lunar calendar prepared by his ministry, Eid is expected to fall on June 5.

Speaking to the media on Monday evening, Chaudhry said that the calendar has been completed and "will be sent to the Council of Islamic Ideology on Tuesday [today]".

According to the minister, the calendar has been prepared through collaboration between Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco), experts on space and weather experts. He said that members of the CII as well as the moon sighting committee have been invited to view the calendar "so that they understand the extensive working that was done to compile it".

A letter from the ministry to the CII, a copy of which was obtained by DawnNewsTV, confirmed that the lunar calendar had been sent to the council to review. "You are requested to accord your opinion in Islamic perspectives," read the letter, dated May 21. "If some clarification is required, a meeting of religious scholars and scientists may be convened, preferably within 5 days."

Meanwhile, a notification from the Ministry of Religious Affairs was circulated, calling a meeting of the Central Ruiat-i-Hilal Committee on June 4 for the sighting of the Shawwal moon.

