Dollar climbs to Rs153.50 in open market
The value of the US dollar touched Rs153.50 in the open market on Tuesday, with the rupee falling Rs1.5 compared to yesterday's exchange rate.
The rupee fell to Rs152.25 against the dollar in the interbank market, down Rs0.75 as compared to yesterday, DawnNewsTV reported.
The dollar closed at an all-time high in the open market as well as interbank, whereas the greenback reached Rs152.25 at the close of the interbank market, after touching a day's high of Rs152.30.
Since the beginning of this fiscal year, the rupee has lost more than 21pc of its value to the dollar.
According to Forex Association of Pakistan President Malik Bostan, “In the State Bank of Pakistan's view, the recent movement in the exchange rate reflects the continuing resolution of accumulated imbalances of the past and some role of supply and demand factors.”
The SBP yesterday raised its policy rate by 150 basis points to 12.25 per cent, 50bps above market expectations.
The bank had cited rising inflation as well as expectations of future inflation driven by a weak rupee, widening fiscal deficit and potential adjustments to the utility tariffs as the key drivers behind the rate hike.
The decline in the rupee’s value during the past two weeks and the lagged impact of previous bouts of depreciation have pushed up the prices of almost all essential items, including flour, dates, meat, fruit etc during Ramazan.
The bank said the “inflationary pressures are likely to continue for some time”, but added that it “will continue to closely monitor the situation and stands ready to take measures, as needed, to address any unwarranted volatility in the foreign exchange market.”
The rupee began its downward spiral last week on the back of the signing of a bailout agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The IMF had, in its statement on the programme, referred to a “market determined exchange rate”, which the financial markets did not take very well.
Resultantly, speculation broke out in the forex markets, with small and large investors looking towards the greenback, and some currency dealers hoarding dollars, leading to a shortage in the market.
Sadly ordinary people are likely to suffer immesly.
1dollar -69 Indian rupees
I believe this headline will be reported again and again for atleast year ahead .Nothing unexpected..
In the name of stability, supply & demand factor, manipulation at peak. Nation who can store sugar ,lemon & petrol in shortage time, they can do anything for their own benefit.
No idea....is the mafia stronger than the state ....or the state is digging its eyes in sand. Mafia In SBP....in Money Exchange....Politicians.......what ever the poor people is suffering and being punished for crime that they have not done....Mafia is in full action.....
It is good for the Expatriate Pakistanis as they will gain more PK Rupees at home against Dollars ........
Indications of a very tough time for Pakistan's economy. Immediate action needed to avoid bankruptcy
Rs. 200 target
Time for withdrawal USD from market as soon as possible before it's too late.
Dollar stable to Bangladesh Taka 84 for many months.
There it goes, 170 by June end. Mayb sooner
Imaran Khan is doing great for who has been invested in Dollar. Keep going PMIK, you will be a game changer.
Is there anybody in the entire "Land of the Pure" who can stop and stem the consistent and persistent decline of Pak Ruppee value against the U.S. dollar and all other major currencies of the world?
Not the current government but previous two are responsible for this Rupees devaluation. Foreign exchange moved by corrupt politicians overseas caused half and the rest for not having any export policies and products. Still there is time for the current government to hold corrupt politicians in jail and recover billions from them before letting them go!
Indian Rupee went below 70 vs USD today.
Imran was suppose to be a savior, but now we need to be saved from Imran.
We want it at 200 and we know Imran Khan will not disappoint us;
Nothing surprising. It will creep up more gradually from here. All this even before first installment of IMF has come.
We have to raise Kashmir issue in UN and all international forums.
Expected 200 by December 19.
Time will prove that open policy for foreign exchange is the best.Accordingly we will adjust our imports and in the long run Pak Rupee will recover it losses provided we end corruption in our country.
Good achievement. It will increase in export from your country and exporter will earn more money.
Just another day in pakistan
Gook strike rate IK. Nation is eagerly waiting for your double century.
Indian currency is getting stronger against US dollar.
The two prong attack on rupee in offing. The first one interbank which ofcourse is IMF sponsored , while the free market dollar value is at ransom & behest of hoarders. In past few such hoarders caught and there millions of dollars found stashed in basements the case of dollars,euro,GBP is still fresh when in Quetta in house of a Balochistan legislator a big booty was confiscated. The most recent is Agha Siraj Durrani Case, again huge cache of dollars found at home & banks lockers. SBP must issue circular to Foreign Exchg dealers, not to sell more than $1000 to single buyer, SBP directly buy dollars from people with some incentive, dollar will depreciate, once dollar depreciates in open market naturally it will fall in interbank rate. A weekly statement of transactions be obtained from F.Ex dealers. The current appreciation in dollar value is 100% politically motivated by opposition to malign PTI Govt, And to prepare a base to launch movement after Eid as they already declared.
It's all temporary but necessary. It's all wrong economic policies of past. People believe or not there blindness during last 10 year is today suffering
What's the aim btw? Double century?
Double Century is Imminent and Inevitable.
With 40% depreciation in rupee since last year, debt will increase 40% which means you have to return almost 1.5 times than last year ...and economy will shrink 40% as it is calculated in dollar. So, probably Pakistan's GDP might be worth less than 200 billion usd now.
If 152 reached 200 cannot be too far !!
I would request PM not to take any steps to control any mismanagement because whatever the steps government takes and ensure nation that situation is improving, it gets worse each time. The situation will continue till government share a comprehensive plan with clear targets to overcome economic situation. So far, even after nine months their focus is on criticizing other parties rather than doing anything good for the people
When will it all stop ? I get it that many pakistanis work in middle east or do some sort of bussiness so it won't effect most of them but also think about ones who are salaried employees
Almost Re 1/day devaluation would take rupee to 300 level in how many days?
All should have convert their assets in to dollars ASAP, the only way to save your hard earn money and wait till it reach its breaking point, so either rupee will become irreverent or get stable, but in both scenarios dollars is only option.
I visited different money changers in Blue Are ( Islamabad) today as I had to send TT of few thousand dollars to my son who is abroad and needed money. No currency exchange was willing to send TT. Government is blocking legal means and expecting situation will improve. State Bank should take action and ban all such Currency Exchanges.
economic emergency should be declared and exchange companies should be banned. Genuine usd $ demand should be met from banks. These exchange companies plays around and have hands in increasing usd.
It seems that neither exchange rate of US $ is in control of the government, nor the inflation. It's a catch 22 situation for entire nation.
the dollar is gaining value. This is not the worry. The worry is that PM khan or his team is not giving us a game plan for next 2 - 3 years. This is more important.
What opposition is waiting for, after Eid it would be at 170+ and by that point even Ishaq Dar cant manage it.
Captain will Score Double Century
If control over depreciation is to be effective, eliminate removable offenders. Begin with abolishing 'currency traders' in the open market and provide official trading centers. This will at least prevent rampant speculative depreciation. At the same time this will allow for individuals to come clean regarding need for USD or other currencies.
Mr Khan quit please. Why are you earning a bad name. You have no idea that where the country is heading. Media too is not telling the truth
Soon buying a car, fridge, tv will cost 50% moren
Many people were saying PMIK is more intelligent tgan PM MODIJI. They must now do some introspection.
Time to buy Indian rupee as it’s getting stronger everyday
Further devaluation will be every 2 weeks in a month. Wait for next two weeks
One year ago(2018) -->
1usd = 68 Indian Rupee
1usd = 83 Bangladeshi Taka
1usd = 105 Pakistani Rupee
Now(2019) -->
1usd = 69 Indian Rupee
1usd = 84 Bangladeshi Taka
1usd= 153 Pakistani Rupee
At current rate of change, next year(2020) -->
1usd = 70 Indian Rupee
1usd = 85 Bangladeshi Taka
1usd= 257 Pakistani Rupee
@Zeeshan Ahmed Khan, hahaha let see after a few years dollar will be 200 rupee.
PMIK should not declare the innings at 200. He should continue batting.
Dissolve the assemblies. Announce economic emergency. At this rate by Eid it will be 160 Rupees for 1 USD. Where are the more powerful sources now who demolished the real stakeholders of Urban Sindh in a single day. Where are they now? Why so much leniency for others? When will they act? Are they waiting for the country to go bankrupt?. Sorry state of affairs.
China must be forced to end the trade deficit by importing ten billion dollars more from Pakistan, otherwise rising inflation , falling growth and declining incomes could cause riots in Pakistan.
@Wiserneighbour , Economists are putting it at Rs 250-275 by December 2019.
If you buy dollar today at 150 and sell it after 6 months when it is 250 then you will earn a handsome profit of Rs 100 for every Rs. 150 spent now on buying a dollar. A profit of 66.7% in just 6 months.
No other investment can give you such high returns. So, what are you waiting for? Buy dollar today, earn 66.67% profit in 6 months.
If you play nationalistic today and don't buy dollars, tomorrow when inflation touches 15%, you will suffer and not those who bought dollar today. They will sell dollar and make Rs. 100 profit which will help them manage expenditure during inflation. So Hurry! Buy More Dollars Today.
200 rs per dollar will be the final price i guess, as per some pakistani analyst
@alex, But who will remit money to Pakistan with this kind of situation expected for next 2 or 3 decades? Pakistan has neither medium term or long term vision. With this mentality those remitted money is waste.