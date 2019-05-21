DAWN.COM

Dollar climbs to Rs152 in interbank market

Talqeen ZubairiUpdated May 21, 2019

Greenback's value rises to Rs153 in open market. — Dawn/File
The value of the US dollar touched Rs152 in the interbank market on Tuesday, with the rupee falling Rs0.5 compared to yesterday's exchange rate.

The rupee fell to Rs153 against the dollar in the open market, DawnNewsTV reported.

Since the beginning of this fiscal year, the rupee has lost more than 21pc of its value to the dollar.

According to Forex Association of Pakistan President Malik Bostan, “In the State Bank of Pakistan's view, the recent movement in the exchange rate reflects the continuing resolution of accumulated imbalances of the past and some role of supply and demand factors.”

The SBP yesterday raised its policy rate by 150 basis points to 12.25 per cent, 50bps above market expectations.

The bank had cited rising inflation as well as expectations of future inflation driven by a weak rupee, widening fiscal deficit and potential adjustments to the utility tariffs as the key drivers behind the rate hike.

The decline in the rupee’s value during the past two weeks and the lagged impact of previous bouts of depreciation have pushed up the prices of almost all essential items, including flour, dates, meat, fruit etc during Ramazan.

The bank said the “inflationary pressures are likely to continue for some time”, but added that it “will continue to closely monitor the situation and stands ready to take measures, as needed, to address any unwarranted volatility in the foreign exchange market.”

The rupee began its downward spiral last week on the back of the signing of a bailout agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The IMF had, in its statement on the programme, referred to a “market determined exchange rate”, which the financial markets did not take very well.

Resultantly, speculation broke out in the forex markets, with small and large investors looking towards the greenback, and some currency dealers hoarding dollars, leading to a shortage in the market.

Surya Kant
May 21, 2019 01:45pm

Sadly ordinary people are likely to suffer immesly.

Indian kashmiri
May 21, 2019 01:46pm

1dollar -69 Indian rupees

Bharat Jha
May 21, 2019 01:47pm

I believe this headline will be reported again and again for atleast year ahead .Nothing unexpected..

irfan
May 21, 2019 01:48pm

In the name of stability, supply & demand factor, manipulation at peak. Nation who can store sugar ,lemon & petrol in shortage time, they can do anything for their own benefit.

Shib
May 21, 2019 01:49pm

No idea....is the mafia stronger than the state ....or the state is digging its eyes in sand. Mafia In SBP....in Money Exchange....Politicians.......what ever the poor people is suffering and being punished for crime that they have not done....Mafia is in full action.....

alex
May 21, 2019 01:49pm

It is good for the Expatriate Pakistanis as they will gain more PK Rupees at home against Dollars ........

Sankalp
May 21, 2019 01:51pm

Indications of a very tough time for Pakistan's economy. Immediate action needed to avoid bankruptcy

Imran
May 21, 2019 01:53pm

Rs. 200 target

narendranath paul
May 21, 2019 01:55pm

Time for withdrawal USD from market as soon as possible before it's too late.

M. Emad
May 21, 2019 01:56pm

Dollar stable to Bangladesh Taka 84 for many months.

MANISH
May 21, 2019 01:58pm

There it goes, 170 by June end. Mayb sooner

desi dimag
May 21, 2019 01:59pm

Imaran Khan is doing great for who has been invested in Dollar. Keep going PMIK, you will be a game changer.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
May 21, 2019 02:00pm

Is there anybody in the entire "Land of the Pure" who can stop and stem the consistent and persistent decline of Pak Ruppee value against the U.S. dollar and all other major currencies of the world?

Ahsan Gul
May 21, 2019 02:00pm

Not the current government but previous two are responsible for this Rupees devaluation. Foreign exchange moved by corrupt politicians overseas caused half and the rest for not having any export policies and products. Still there is time for the current government to hold corrupt politicians in jail and recover billions from them before letting them go!

Sheshanth
May 21, 2019 02:01pm

Indian Rupee went below 70 vs USD today.

Newborn
May 21, 2019 02:02pm

Imran was suppose to be a savior, but now we need to be saved from Imran.

desi dimag
May 21, 2019 02:04pm

We want it at 200 and we know Imran Khan will not disappoint us;

Zincalala
May 21, 2019 02:05pm

Nothing surprising. It will creep up more gradually from here. All this even before first installment of IMF has come.

Raza
May 21, 2019 02:05pm

We have to raise Kashmir issue in UN and all international forums.

Wiserneighbour
May 21, 2019 02:06pm

Expected 200 by December 19.

Justicefirst
May 21, 2019 02:08pm

Time will prove that open policy for foreign exchange is the best.Accordingly we will adjust our imports and in the long run Pak Rupee will recover it losses provided we end corruption in our country.

Nitin
May 21, 2019 02:09pm

Good achievement. It will increase in export from your country and exporter will earn more money.

ashwin
May 21, 2019 02:09pm

Just another day in pakistan

Soul Spoken
May 21, 2019 02:10pm

Gook strike rate IK. Nation is eagerly waiting for your double century.

sn
May 21, 2019 02:11pm

Indian currency is getting stronger against US dollar.

Bhaijan
May 21, 2019 02:14pm

The two prong attack on rupee in offing. The first one interbank which ofcourse is IMF sponsored , while the free market dollar value is at ransom & behest of hoarders. In past few such hoarders caught and there millions of dollars found stashed in basements the case of dollars,euro,GBP is still fresh when in Quetta in house of a Balochistan legislator a big booty was confiscated. The most recent is Agha Siraj Durrani Case, again huge cache of dollars found at home & banks lockers. SBP must issue circular to Foreign Exchg dealers, not to sell more than $1000 to single buyer, SBP directly buy dollars from people with some incentive, dollar will depreciate, once dollar depreciates in open market naturally it will fall in interbank rate. A weekly statement of transactions be obtained from F.Ex dealers. The current appreciation in dollar value is 100% politically motivated by opposition to malign PTI Govt, And to prepare a base to launch movement after Eid as they already declared.

Zeeshan Ahmed Khan
May 21, 2019 02:24pm

It's all temporary but necessary. It's all wrong economic policies of past. People believe or not there blindness during last 10 year is today suffering

zunaid, India
May 21, 2019 02:24pm

What's the aim btw? Double century?

Ashfaq
May 21, 2019 02:25pm

Double Century is Imminent and Inevitable.

zunaid, India
May 21, 2019 02:27pm

With 40% depreciation in rupee since last year, debt will increase 40% which means you have to return almost 1.5 times than last year ...and economy will shrink 40% as it is calculated in dollar. So, probably Pakistan's GDP might be worth less than 200 billion usd now.

BD Mukul
May 21, 2019 02:30pm

If 152 reached 200 cannot be too far !!

Taimur
May 21, 2019 02:31pm

I would request PM not to take any steps to control any mismanagement because whatever the steps government takes and ensure nation that situation is improving, it gets worse each time. The situation will continue till government share a comprehensive plan with clear targets to overcome economic situation. So far, even after nine months their focus is on criticizing other parties rather than doing anything good for the people

Aslam Khan
May 21, 2019 02:32pm

When will it all stop ? I get it that many pakistanis work in middle east or do some sort of bussiness so it won't effect most of them but also think about ones who are salaried employees

HK
May 21, 2019 02:33pm

Almost Re 1/day devaluation would take rupee to 300 level in how many days?

Xin
May 21, 2019 02:33pm

All should have convert their assets in to dollars ASAP, the only way to save your hard earn money and wait till it reach its breaking point, so either rupee will become irreverent or get stable, but in both scenarios dollars is only option.

Khalil
May 21, 2019 02:35pm

I visited different money changers in Blue Are ( Islamabad) today as I had to send TT of few thousand dollars to my son who is abroad and needed money. No currency exchange was willing to send TT. Government is blocking legal means and expecting situation will improve. State Bank should take action and ban all such Currency Exchanges.

sabeeh ahmad
May 21, 2019 02:36pm

economic emergency should be declared and exchange companies should be banned. Genuine usd $ demand should be met from banks. These exchange companies plays around and have hands in increasing usd.

Syed A. Mateen
May 21, 2019 02:36pm

It seems that neither exchange rate of US $ is in control of the government, nor the inflation. It's a catch 22 situation for entire nation.

zeeshandxb
May 21, 2019 02:37pm

the dollar is gaining value. This is not the worry. The worry is that PM khan or his team is not giving us a game plan for next 2 - 3 years. This is more important.

Gig9
May 21, 2019 02:37pm

What opposition is waiting for, after Eid it would be at 170+ and by that point even Ishaq Dar cant manage it.

Babol
May 21, 2019 02:38pm

Captain will Score Double Century

Search
May 21, 2019 02:42pm

If control over depreciation is to be effective, eliminate removable offenders. Begin with abolishing 'currency traders' in the open market and provide official trading centers. This will at least prevent rampant speculative depreciation. At the same time this will allow for individuals to come clean regarding need for USD or other currencies.

Qamar
May 21, 2019 02:42pm

Mr Khan quit please. Why are you earning a bad name. You have no idea that where the country is heading. Media too is not telling the truth

A shah
May 21, 2019 02:42pm

Soon buying a car, fridge, tv will cost 50% moren

Jjacky
May 21, 2019 02:42pm

Many people were saying PMIK is more intelligent tgan PM MODIJI. They must now do some introspection.

A shah
May 21, 2019 02:43pm

Time to buy Indian rupee as it’s getting stronger everyday

Ramesh R
May 21, 2019 02:43pm

Further devaluation will be every 2 weeks in a month. Wait for next two weeks

Mohammad Fayaz
May 21, 2019 02:46pm

One year ago(2018) -->

1usd = 68 Indian Rupee

1usd = 83 Bangladeshi Taka

1usd = 105 Pakistani Rupee

Now(2019) -->

1usd = 69 Indian Rupee

1usd = 84 Bangladeshi Taka

1usd= 153 Pakistani Rupee

At current rate of change, next year(2020) -->

1usd = 70 Indian Rupee

1usd = 85 Bangladeshi Taka

1usd= 257 Pakistani Rupee

Waqar Khan
May 21, 2019 02:47pm

@Zeeshan Ahmed Khan, hahaha let see after a few years dollar will be 200 rupee.

Pakistan first
May 21, 2019 02:47pm

PMIK should not declare the innings at 200. He should continue batting.

Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
May 21, 2019 02:47pm

Dissolve the assemblies. Announce economic emergency. At this rate by Eid it will be 160 Rupees for 1 USD. Where are the more powerful sources now who demolished the real stakeholders of Urban Sindh in a single day. Where are they now? Why so much leniency for others? When will they act? Are they waiting for the country to go bankrupt?. Sorry state of affairs.

arun1
May 21, 2019 02:47pm

China must be forced to end the trade deficit by importing ten billion dollars more from Pakistan, otherwise rising inflation , falling growth and declining incomes could cause riots in Pakistan.

Samsher
May 21, 2019 02:48pm

@Wiserneighbour , Economists are putting it at Rs 250-275 by December 2019.

If you buy dollar today at 150 and sell it after 6 months when it is 250 then you will earn a handsome profit of Rs 100 for every Rs. 150 spent now on buying a dollar. A profit of 66.7% in just 6 months.

No other investment can give you such high returns. So, what are you waiting for? Buy dollar today, earn 66.67% profit in 6 months.

If you play nationalistic today and don't buy dollars, tomorrow when inflation touches 15%, you will suffer and not those who bought dollar today. They will sell dollar and make Rs. 100 profit which will help them manage expenditure during inflation. So Hurry! Buy More Dollars Today.

eugene
May 21, 2019 02:50pm

200 rs per dollar will be the final price i guess, as per some pakistani analyst

Lilly
May 21, 2019 02:50pm

@alex, But who will remit money to Pakistan with this kind of situation expected for next 2 or 3 decades? Pakistan has neither medium term or long term vision. With this mentality those remitted money is waste.

