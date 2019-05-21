Minister for Narcotics Control Sardar Ali Muhammad Khan Meher passes away

Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Sardar Ali Muhammad Khan Meher passed away at his Ghotki residence on Monday.

According to a member of his family, the 52-year old minister passed away due to heart failure.

Meher had also served as the Sindh chief minister from 2002-2004.

He won the 2018 election independently from NA-205 and then joined the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and became part of the cabinet in September 2018..

According to a member of his family, the details of Meher's funeral will be shared later.