DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 21, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Minister for Narcotics Control Sardar Ali Muhammad Khan Meher passes away

Ubaidullah ShaikhUpdated May 21, 2019

Email

52-year-old minister passed away due to heart failure. — NA website
52-year-old minister passed away due to heart failure. — NA website

Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Sardar Ali Muhammad Khan Meher passed away at his Ghotki residence on Monday.

According to a member of his family, the 52-year old minister passed away due to heart failure.

Meher had also served as the Sindh chief minister from 2002-2004.

He won the 2018 election independently from NA-205 and then joined the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and became part of the cabinet in September 2018..

According to a member of his family, the details of Meher's funeral will be shared later.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (7)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
souravghosh
May 21, 2019 12:42pm

Almighty give him peace

Recommend 0
Tahmina
May 21, 2019 12:53pm

RIP

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
May 21, 2019 01:11pm

Inna Lilla Hay Waa Inna Illehey Rajayoon.

Recommend 0
dr d ali
May 21, 2019 01:18pm

so sad such early age, RIP

Recommend 0
Brig. Usman( Naushera da Sher)
May 21, 2019 02:03pm

RIP

Recommend 0
Aman
May 21, 2019 02:18pm

Inna lillahe wa inna elihe rajoon

Recommend 0
Surya Kant
May 21, 2019 02:29pm

50 is critical age for heart failures. I too had at 50 and than at 55 and two procedures for these.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Anatomy of a protest

Anatomy of a protest

Even if the parties are ready for such a prolonged protest, there has to be a consensus on the goal.

Editorial

May 21, 2019

Monetary policy hike

THE State Bank shrugged off pressure from vested interests on Monday when it decided to raise the discount rate by a...
May 21, 2019

Opposition protest

THE opposition has gathered on one platform and the power maps are out one more time. This is how it has been in ...
May 21, 2019

ODI drubbing

THE Pakistan cricket team’s World Cup preparations have run into difficulties, thanks to the 0-4 England drubbing...
May 20, 2019

Back on track?

FRIDAY’S derailment of a goods train near Padidan station in Sindh has been blamed on ‘issues’ with the track,...
May 20, 2019

PayPal refusal

AMERICAN online payment giant PayPal will not be coming to Pakistan, a Senate committee was told last week. Despite...
Updated May 20, 2019

Mothers in parliament

Three decades ago, Benazir Bhutto became the first elected leader in the world to give birth in office.