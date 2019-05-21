DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 21, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Badin police arrest man accused of blackmailing girl who died by suicide

Hanif SamoonUpdated May 21, 2019

Email

18-year-old wrote in suicide note that she wanted to live, but her tormentors had made her life miserable. ─ AP/File
18-year-old wrote in suicide note that she wanted to live, but her tormentors had made her life miserable. ─ AP/File

Police in Badin on Tuesday arrested a man after he, along with two others, were allegedly accused by a teenage girl ─ who took her own life on Sunday ─ and her family, of blackmailing her with doctored photos and "making her life miserable".

An 18-year-old girl in Badin, Anila Parmar, took her own life by ingesting poison on Sunday. In a suicide note, she narrated her ordeal, and wrote: "I want to live, but Soam Meghwar, Mahesh and Ashok have made my life miserable."

The case caught the attention of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Badin Hassan Sardar Niazi after it was raised by activists on social media, who demanded justice for the family.

SSP Niazi visited the Parmar family on Monday and assured them of his support in tracking down the suspects.

Station House Officer (SHO) Tando Ghulam Ali Riaz Rind was ordered to register a First Information Report against the suspects and arrest those involved in blackmailing the victim.

According to the FIR registered on Monday by Dr Lakhman Parmar, the victim's father, at the Tando Ghulam Ali police station, three men had blackmailed his daughter for the past six months using doctored images of her. They extorted Rs50,000 from her monthly by sending her the edited photos, the FIR stated.

The FIR was registered under Pakistan Penal Code Sections 322 (manslaughter), 506 (2) (punishment for criminal intimidation), 385 (putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion), 500 (defamation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

In conversation with local journalists, Dr Parmar and other relatives alleged that Anila had committed suicide after being blackmailed by the suspects, who belonged to the same community as the victim.

They alleged that the suspects had sent a doctored image of her to her fiance, who then broke off their engagement. When she became engaged to another individual, they sent that man a doctored image of her too, after which he refused to marry her, the family members claimed, adding that she had committed suicide after that.

Dr Parmar maintained that his daughter had taken the extreme step of taking her own life because she was sick of the continuous blackmail.

SSP Niazi on Tuesday announced that the prime suspect in the case was arrested today, while the other two are still at large. He added that raids are ongoing to track down and arrest the two men.

Violence against women
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Anatomy of a protest

Anatomy of a protest

Even if the parties are ready for such a prolonged protest, there has to be a consensus on the goal.

Editorial

May 21, 2019

Monetary policy hike

THE State Bank shrugged off pressure from vested interests on Monday when it decided to raise the discount rate by a...
May 21, 2019

Opposition protest

THE opposition has gathered on one platform and the power maps are out one more time. This is how it has been in ...
May 21, 2019

ODI drubbing

THE Pakistan cricket team’s World Cup preparations have run into difficulties, thanks to the 0-4 England drubbing...
May 20, 2019

Back on track?

FRIDAY’S derailment of a goods train near Padidan station in Sindh has been blamed on ‘issues’ with the track,...
May 20, 2019

PayPal refusal

AMERICAN online payment giant PayPal will not be coming to Pakistan, a Senate committee was told last week. Despite...
Updated May 20, 2019

Mothers in parliament

Three decades ago, Benazir Bhutto became the first elected leader in the world to give birth in office.