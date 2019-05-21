DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 21, 2019

Woman subjected to gang rape, acid attack

The Newspaper's CorrespondentUpdated May 21, 2019

Two unidentified men allegedly gang-raped a housewife and threw acid on her here on Monday in ward no 3 of Fatehpur. — AP/File
LAYYAH: Two unidentified men allegedly gang-raped a housewife and threw acid on her here on Monday in ward no 3 of Fatehpur.

‘S’ (32) was asleep in the courtyard along with her two children when two suspects wearing masks entered the house, held her hostage at gunpoint and allegedly gang-raped her. Later, they cut her hair and threw acid on her as a result she suffered burns on her back, right arm and leg.

The woman’s husband lives at his workplace in Karachi. The suspects managed their escape.

The woman was admitted to Fatehpur THQ Hospital where she was said to be stable.

Later on the complaint of the victim, police have registered a case under sections 376ii, 336B, 337V of PPC and 7-ATA.

Investigation Officer ASI Muhammad Saleem told this correspondent that police collected finger prints from the crime scene and would hopefully arrest the suspects soon.

Published in Dawn, May 21st, 2019

Violence against women
Pakistan

Colaking
May 21, 2019 10:44am

Animals are animals.
Put them in cage.

