Woman subjected to gang rape, acid attack in Layyah

LAYYAH: Two unidentified men allegedly gang-raped a housewife and threw acid on her here on Monday in ward no 3 of Fatehpur.

‘S’ (32) was asleep in the courtyard along with her two children when two suspects wearing masks entered the house, held her hostage at gunpoint and allegedly gang-raped her. Later, they cut her hair and threw acid on her as a result she suffered burns on her back, right arm and leg.

The woman’s husband lives at his workplace in Karachi. The suspects managed their escape.

The woman was admitted to Fatehpur THQ Hospital where she was said to be stable.

Later on the complaint of the victim, police have registered a case under sections 376ii, 336B, 337V of PPC and 7-ATA.

Investigation Officer ASI Muhammad Saleem told this correspondent that police collected finger prints from the crime scene and would hopefully arrest the suspects soon.

Published in Dawn, May 21st, 2019