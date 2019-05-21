DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 21, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Woman subjected to gang rape, acid attack in Layyah

The Newspaper's CorrespondentUpdated May 21, 2019

Email

The woman was admitted to Fatehpur THQ Hospital where she was said to be stable. ─ Reuters/File
The woman was admitted to Fatehpur THQ Hospital where she was said to be stable. ─ Reuters/File

LAYYAH: Two unidentified men allegedly gang-raped a housewife and threw acid on her here on Monday in ward no 3 of Fatehpur.

‘S’ (32) was asleep in the courtyard along with her two children when two suspects wearing masks entered the house, held her hostage at gunpoint and allegedly gang-raped her. Later, they cut her hair and threw acid on her as a result she suffered burns on her back, right arm and leg.

The woman’s husband lives at his workplace in Karachi. The suspects managed their escape.

The woman was admitted to Fatehpur THQ Hospital where she was said to be stable.

Later on the complaint of the victim, police have registered a case under sections 376ii, 336B, 337V of PPC and 7-ATA.

Investigation Officer ASI Muhammad Saleem told this correspondent that police collected finger prints from the crime scene and would hopefully arrest the suspects soon.

Published in Dawn, May 21st, 2019

Violence against women
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (20)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Imran
May 21, 2019 10:27am

Humanitarian Crisis

Recommend 0
Colaking
May 21, 2019 10:44am

Animals are animals.
Put them in cage.

Recommend 0
gj
May 21, 2019 10:51am

what barbaric people. what a jungle. make exaplary punishment

Recommend 0
MeinHuPakistani
May 21, 2019 11:05am

It seems like a personal grudge and attack.

Why is this so normal in Pakistan?

Recommend 0
Ani gul
May 21, 2019 11:12am

Such culprits are in need of examplary islamic punishment

Recommend 0
NOONARI THUL
May 21, 2019 11:30am

I think It is revenge.

Recommend 0
Syed Waqar Zaidi
May 21, 2019 11:54am

@Colaking, No point of putting them in cage, I think they should be hanged for rape. I hope the husband can support this lady because it is not her fault. She need moral support from her Husband. A confidence that only husband can give her in this trauma.

Recommend 0
hameed
May 21, 2019 11:58am

There is another girl Farishta being killed in Islamabad after she went missing on 15 May , her charred body was recovered last night, Dawn reporters may too Know about this gruesome incident

Recommend 0
khayam
May 21, 2019 12:16pm

If woman says No or deny to be in relationship or marry you then remember that she is human being and equal to you. if our sisters have right to say no a marriage proposal then woman we love have right to say No too. These sick minded people should be hanged till death.

Recommend 0
RationalBabu
May 21, 2019 12:48pm

@Colaking, Animals never behave that way!

Recommend 0
random
May 21, 2019 01:13pm

Police always at work but still never any convictions.

Recommend 0
karr
May 21, 2019 01:17pm

All this is happening in the holy month of Ramzan. Catch the suspects and chemically castrate them

Recommend 0
Silver
May 21, 2019 01:19pm

Poverty and in-contentment breeds evil any where in the world.

Recommend 0
luke
May 21, 2019 01:30pm

i think people needs guns to protect themselves

Recommend 0
Pakistani
May 21, 2019 01:51pm

This is what happens when the Police is stuffed with cronies of political parties. The whole police force and junior judiciary needs to be restructured to ensure the rule of law. At the moment Pakistan is lawless

Recommend 0
mba
May 21, 2019 02:05pm

INSAF! INSAF!! INSAF???

Recommend 0
Atif
May 21, 2019 02:13pm

@Colaking, Not in cage.. Such animals need to be taken down. As simple as that!!

Recommend 0
Ashamed
May 21, 2019 02:15pm

This breaks my hear. Have no words :(

Recommend 0
Muqali Khan
May 21, 2019 02:32pm

Criminals who perpetrate such heinous crimes have no place in society and don't deserve to roam free.

Recommend 0
eugene
May 21, 2019 02:53pm

where is the FO spokes person, this is human right abuse,

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Anatomy of a protest

Anatomy of a protest

Even if the parties are ready for such a prolonged protest, there has to be a consensus on the goal.

Editorial

May 21, 2019

Monetary policy hike

THE State Bank shrugged off pressure from vested interests on Monday when it decided to raise the discount rate by a...
May 21, 2019

Opposition protest

THE opposition has gathered on one platform and the power maps are out one more time. This is how it has been in ...
May 21, 2019

ODI drubbing

THE Pakistan cricket team’s World Cup preparations have run into difficulties, thanks to the 0-4 England drubbing...
May 20, 2019

Back on track?

FRIDAY’S derailment of a goods train near Padidan station in Sindh has been blamed on ‘issues’ with the track,...
May 20, 2019

PayPal refusal

AMERICAN online payment giant PayPal will not be coming to Pakistan, a Senate committee was told last week. Despite...
Updated May 20, 2019

Mothers in parliament

Three decades ago, Benazir Bhutto became the first elected leader in the world to give birth in office.