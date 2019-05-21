Woman subjected to gang rape, acid attack in Layyah
LAYYAH: Two unidentified men allegedly gang-raped a housewife and threw acid on her here on Monday in ward no 3 of Fatehpur.
‘S’ (32) was asleep in the courtyard along with her two children when two suspects wearing masks entered the house, held her hostage at gunpoint and allegedly gang-raped her. Later, they cut her hair and threw acid on her as a result she suffered burns on her back, right arm and leg.
The woman’s husband lives at his workplace in Karachi. The suspects managed their escape.
The woman was admitted to Fatehpur THQ Hospital where she was said to be stable.
Later on the complaint of the victim, police have registered a case under sections 376ii, 336B, 337V of PPC and 7-ATA.
Investigation Officer ASI Muhammad Saleem told this correspondent that police collected finger prints from the crime scene and would hopefully arrest the suspects soon.
Published in Dawn, May 21st, 2019
Comments (20)
Humanitarian Crisis
Animals are animals.
Put them in cage.
what barbaric people. what a jungle. make exaplary punishment
It seems like a personal grudge and attack.
Why is this so normal in Pakistan?
Such culprits are in need of examplary islamic punishment
I think It is revenge.
@Colaking, No point of putting them in cage, I think they should be hanged for rape. I hope the husband can support this lady because it is not her fault. She need moral support from her Husband. A confidence that only husband can give her in this trauma.
There is another girl Farishta being killed in Islamabad after she went missing on 15 May , her charred body was recovered last night, Dawn reporters may too Know about this gruesome incident
If woman says No or deny to be in relationship or marry you then remember that she is human being and equal to you. if our sisters have right to say no a marriage proposal then woman we love have right to say No too. These sick minded people should be hanged till death.
@Colaking, Animals never behave that way!
Police always at work but still never any convictions.
All this is happening in the holy month of Ramzan. Catch the suspects and chemically castrate them
Poverty and in-contentment breeds evil any where in the world.
i think people needs guns to protect themselves
This is what happens when the Police is stuffed with cronies of political parties. The whole police force and junior judiciary needs to be restructured to ensure the rule of law. At the moment Pakistan is lawless
INSAF! INSAF!! INSAF???
@Colaking, Not in cage.. Such animals need to be taken down. As simple as that!!
This breaks my hear. Have no words :(
Criminals who perpetrate such heinous crimes have no place in society and don't deserve to roam free.
where is the FO spokes person, this is human right abuse,