PM okays appointment of 18 ambassadors

ISLAMABAD: The government on Monday appointed Moeen-ul-Haq as high commissioner to India.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi announced the appointment of 18 ambassadors and consuls general, including five women officers and two retired generals.

“Today I met Prime Minister Imran Khan and after a detailed discussion he [PM] gave approval for the fresh appointments keeping in view new challenges,” Mr Qureshi told media.

The foreign minister expressed the hope that the newly-appointed envoys would play a pivotal role in promoting the soft image of Pakistan and serve the Pakistanis living overseas.

He said reshuffling and appointments of ambassadors had been due for a long time. “Those who were appointed on Monday will perform their duties with the best of their abilities and will help improve trade, investment and Pakistan’s image in the world.”

Talking about the appointment of Moeen-ul-Haq as high commissioner in New Delhi, Mr Qureshi said it was an important posting as the election process in India was almost over and a new engagement between Islamabad and New Delhi could be started.

The term of Mr Haq, who is presently posted as ambassador to France, has been linked with the installation of the next government in India.

The position in Delhi had fallen vacant after high commissioner Sohail Mahmood was elevated as foreign secretary.

Naghmana Hashmi, currently serving as ambassador in Brussels, has been posted as ambassador in Beijing. She would replace Masood Khalid, who had retired and was on contract.

Additional secretary for Europe Division at the Foreign Office Zaheer Janjua, who had been previously recalled from Moscow, has been appointed as ambassador in Brussels, which is also the seat of EU headquarters.

Deputy chief of mission in Tehran Imran Haider has been appointed as ambassador in Dushanbe.

Retired Maj Gen Abdul Aziz Tariq and Maj Gen Mohammad Khalid Rao have been appointed as envoys to Brunei and Bosnia Herzegovina respectively.

Special Secretary for Asia-Pacific Imtiaz Ahmed has been designated as ambassador to Japan. The position in Tokyo had been lying vacant since Asad Majeed was moved to Washington as ambassador in the last posting cycle in October last year.

Additional Secretary FM’s Office Amina Baloch has been appointed as ambassador to Malaysia, Javed Khattak as ambassador to Portugal, Saqlain Sayeda as high commissioner to Kenya, Rukhsana Afzal as ambassador to Singapore, Khalid Jamali as ambassador to the Czech Republic, and Ata-ul-Munim as ambassador to Algeria.

Ghulam Dastagir, who is currently in Kuwait as the ambassador there, has been transferred and posted as ambassador to the United Arab Emirates. The incumbent in Abu Dhabi, Moazzam Khan, has been posted as special secretary at the Foreign Office headquarters.

Ambassador in Moscow Qazi Khalilullah, who has retired from service on attaining age of superannuation, has been given an extension for six months.

Khalid Majeed has been appointed as consul general in Jeddah, and Ayesha Abbas Khan in New York.

Baqir Sajjad Syed also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, May 21st, 2019