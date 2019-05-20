'Gagged' Junaid Khan shares cryptic photo after being axed from World Cup squad

After he was axed from the World Cup 2019 squad, fast bowler Junaid Khan on Monday shared a cryptic photo of himself with his mouth sealed shut with black tape.
Junaid, Abid Ali and Faheem Ashraf formed the trio that lost their spots on the 15-man roster when Chief Selector Inzamamul Haq announced the final squad today for the big tournament.
They were replaced by pacers Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz — the former who has two wickets in his last 10 ODIs and the latter who has not played an ODI in two years and whom coach Mickey Arthur had famously discarded "for not winning the team any matches in years".
Junaid did not impress in his two outings against England either, leaking runs at a high rate in both but he appears to have reservations over his ouster in favour of a duo that itself has question marks all over it.
"I don't want to say anything. Truth is bitter," he tweeted along with the photo.
"I don't want to say anything because truth is bitter, but cricket is all about me."
All members of the team were given enough chances. Both Husnain and Shaheen grabbed those chances which came their way and are in team While the man in question was toothless, ineffective and leaked runs. He should retire from international duties and concentrate on 20-20 career.
In last match he gave above 80
I hope Pakistan will lose the world cup. One world cup of 92 has already taken a toll on us. We cannot afford another bad karma for the next generation.
This is in a bad taste and calls for a disciplinary action by PCP.I do agree that players have a right to dissent,but to me this is defiance.
Well you were the worse of all bowlers in this series but yeh the 2 given chance are not better. Not sure why Shinwari was not given any chance.
What a team player!!!
Another 'game changer' who wants to be in the news for wrong reasons.
I don't want to say anything, so I'm sending out this tweet to say that I don't want to say anything.
This sums it up! Today's Pakistani cricketers dont have the capability to take failures. They mentally weak and psychologically weak no wonder bowlers like Ju aid Khan get spanked around! I watched the two games Junaid and being the most experience bowler out there he was absolutely average. Therefore, deserves to be dropped. Now go back man up and make a come back like a sports man rather than complaining on Twitter!
He is an ordinary bowler. Why is he moaning about? Look at your records and then share such hilarious photos.
His exclusion is a blunder, atleast he can target the stumps, Wahab is excruciatingly one dimensional. Even English bowlers were slaughtered this time, dont know what Inzi is thinking.
Simply if Junaid represented Punjab, the outcome would have been different.
What else can he say or do to save his skin, avoid being sacked for saying the truth, remain afloat, make his presence felt, spread his message of despair and disappointment, get counted and remain in the media limelight?
Amir and Wahab have not played in the current series. On what basis have they been chosen?? Faheem has also been removed, but Faheem can bat a little too.
Junaid shud be in the world cup squad.
Replacing Junaid with Wahab is a big question mark. I hope inzi has the courage to resign once this wc campaign meets it's logical failure.
Drama Queen! He is no Wasim Akram! in 8 years he has played just 22 tests. Average stock bowler who occasionally bowls well - that's who he is!. And look at the attitude!