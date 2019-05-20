DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 20, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

'Gagged' Junaid Khan shares cryptic photo after being axed from World Cup squad

Dawn.comUpdated May 20, 2019

Email

Junaid Khan was axed from the World Cup squad today after two uninspired performances in a series where almost every bowler failed. — Photo courtesy: Junaid Khan/Twitter
Junaid Khan was axed from the World Cup squad today after two uninspired performances in a series where almost every bowler failed. — Photo courtesy: Junaid Khan/Twitter

After he was axed from the World Cup 2019 squad, fast bowler Junaid Khan on Monday shared a cryptic photo of himself with his mouth sealed shut with black tape.

Junaid, Abid Ali and Faheem Ashraf formed the trio that lost their spots on the 15-man roster when Chief Selector Inzamamul Haq announced the final squad today for the big tournament.

They were replaced by pacers Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz — the former who has two wickets in his last 10 ODIs and the latter who has not played an ODI in two years and whom coach Mickey Arthur had famously discarded "for not winning the team any matches in years".

Junaid did not impress in his two outings against England either, leaking runs at a high rate in both but he appears to have reservations over his ouster in favour of a duo that itself has question marks all over it.

"I don't want to say anything. Truth is bitter," he tweeted along with the photo.

World Cup 19
Sport

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (18)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Zamrez Mirza
May 20, 2019 07:51pm

"I don't want to say anything because truth is bitter, but cricket is all about me."

Recommend 0
mansoor
May 20, 2019 07:55pm

All members of the team were given enough chances. Both Husnain and Shaheen grabbed those chances which came their way and are in team While the man in question was toothless, ineffective and leaked runs. He should retire from international duties and concentrate on 20-20 career.

Recommend 0
Yasio
May 20, 2019 07:58pm

In last match he gave above 80

Recommend 0
Malik Saab
May 20, 2019 08:01pm

I hope Pakistan will lose the world cup. One world cup of 92 has already taken a toll on us. We cannot afford another bad karma for the next generation.

Recommend 0
Dr.M.S.Awan
May 20, 2019 08:02pm

This is in a bad taste and calls for a disciplinary action by PCP.I do agree that players have a right to dissent,but to me this is defiance.

Recommend 0
Sayyar Khan
May 20, 2019 08:03pm

Well you were the worse of all bowlers in this series but yeh the 2 given chance are not better. Not sure why Shinwari was not given any chance.

Recommend 0
Reality_sucks
May 20, 2019 08:03pm

What a team player!!!

Recommend 0
Dilber Jonnny
May 20, 2019 08:08pm

Another 'game changer' who wants to be in the news for wrong reasons.

Recommend 0
HashBrown®
May 20, 2019 08:08pm

I don't want to say anything, so I'm sending out this tweet to say that I don't want to say anything.

Recommend 0
Pakistani
May 20, 2019 08:13pm

This sums it up! Today's Pakistani cricketers dont have the capability to take failures. They mentally weak and psychologically weak no wonder bowlers like Ju aid Khan get spanked around! I watched the two games Junaid and being the most experience bowler out there he was absolutely average. Therefore, deserves to be dropped. Now go back man up and make a come back like a sports man rather than complaining on Twitter!

Recommend 0
A
May 20, 2019 08:14pm

He is an ordinary bowler. Why is he moaning about? Look at your records and then share such hilarious photos.

Recommend 0
Sammy
May 20, 2019 08:16pm

His exclusion is a blunder, atleast he can target the stumps, Wahab is excruciatingly one dimensional. Even English bowlers were slaughtered this time, dont know what Inzi is thinking.

Recommend 0
Rohail
May 20, 2019 08:28pm

Simply if Junaid represented Punjab, the outcome would have been different.

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
May 20, 2019 08:33pm

What else can he say or do to save his skin, avoid being sacked for saying the truth, remain afloat, make his presence felt, spread his message of despair and disappointment, get counted and remain in the media limelight?

Recommend 0
khabboo
May 20, 2019 08:35pm

Amir and Wahab have not played in the current series. On what basis have they been chosen?? Faheem has also been removed, but Faheem can bat a little too.

Recommend 0
Dr. Mizaa
May 20, 2019 08:38pm

Junaid shud be in the world cup squad.

Recommend 0
Faisal
May 20, 2019 08:44pm

Replacing Junaid with Wahab is a big question mark. I hope inzi has the courage to resign once this wc campaign meets it's logical failure.

Recommend 0
Coffee_Wala
May 20, 2019 08:44pm

Drama Queen! He is no Wasim Akram! in 8 years he has played just 22 tests. Average stock bowler who occasionally bowls well - that's who he is!. And look at the attitude!

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Cost of security

Cost of security

Efforts to provide safety to the citizenry are, across the board, lacking.

Editorial

May 20, 2019

Back on track?

FRIDAY’S derailment of a goods train near Padidan station in Sindh has been blamed on ‘issues’ with the track,...
May 20, 2019

PayPal refusal

AMERICAN online payment giant PayPal will not be coming to Pakistan, a Senate committee was told last week. Despite...
Updated May 20, 2019

Mothers in parliament

Three decades ago, Benazir Bhutto became the first elected leader in the world to give birth in office.
May 19, 2019

Gas price hike

THERE is little doubt that the gas sector, particularly its pricing regime, is badly in need of reform and overhaul....
May 19, 2019

Crackdown on militants

IT is a predictable pattern: violence by militants followed by the state unleashing its might to eliminate them. So...
May 19, 2019

Journalistic ethics

On Friday, PPP Punjab president Qamar Zaman Kaira’s son was killed in a car accident, along with his friend.