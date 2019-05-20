SBP announces monetary policy, increases interest rate to 12.25pc
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday announced its monetary policy, increasing its benchmark interest rate by 150 basis points (bps) to 12.25 per cent, effective from May 21.
"The monetary policy committee [of the SBP] noted that further policy measures are required to address underlying inflationary pressures from higher recent month-on-month headline and core inflation outturns, recent exchange rate depreciation, an elevated fiscal deficit and its increased monetisation, and potential adjustments in utility tariffs," read an SBP statement.
The bank's estimates showed that economic growth was expected to slow in Fiscal Year 19 but rise modestly in Fiscal Year 20.
"This slowdown is mostly due to lower growth in agriculture and industry. More than two-thirds of real GDP growth in FY19 is expected to come from services."
"Going forward, some gradual recovery in economic activity is expected on the back of improved market sentiment in the context of the IMF supported programme," added the statement.
Talking about the external front, the SBP policy report mentioned that the current account deficit narrowed to $9.6 billion in Jul-Mar FY19 as compared to a deficit of $13.6bn during the same period last year, a fall of 29pc.
"The reduction is mainly driven by import compression and a healthy growth in workers’ remittances. This impact was partially offset by higher international oil prices," it added.
According to the policy report, the non-oil trade deficit declined from $13.7b in Jul-Mar FY18 to $11b in Jul-Mar FY19.
"Recent indicators suggest export volumes have begun to grow although total export receipts have not grown due to unfavorable prices."
It said that foreign reserves declined to $8.8b as of May 10 from $10.5b at end-March 2019. "The exchange rate also came under pressure in the last few days. In SBP’s view, the recent movement in the exchange rate reflects the continuing resolution of accumulated imbalances of the past and some role of supply and demand factors."
The SBP said that it will continue to closely monitor the situation and stands ready to take measures, as needed, to address any unwarranted volatility in the foreign exchange market.
The top bank noted that the current level of foreign reserves was below standard adequacy levels and sufficient for only three months of imports cover.
The SBP report mentioned that the overall fiscal deficit was likely to be considerably higher during Jul-Mar FY19 as compared to the same period last year due to a shortfall in revenue collection, higher than budgeted interest payments and security related expenditures.
"From a monetary policy perspective, a growing portion of the fiscal deficit has been financed through borrowings from SBP. In absolute terms, the government borrowed Rs4.8 trillion from the central during Jul 1 to May 10 period of the FY19, which is 2.4 times the borrowing during the same period last year."
A major portion of the borrowing from the SBP (Rs3.7tr) reflects a shift away from commercial banks which were reluctant to lend to the government at prevailing rates. The resulting increase in monetisation of the deficit has added to inflationary pressures.
The report mentioned that the consumer price index (CPI) rose by 9.4pc in March and 8.8pc in April, on a year-on-year basis. Average headline CPI inflation reached 7pc in Jul-Apr FY19 compared to 3.8pc in the same period last year.
It added that the annualised headline month-on-month inflation has risen considerably in the last three months due to the recent hike in domestic fuel prices and rising food prices and input costs.
"As such, inflationary pressures are likely to continue for some."
Earlier this month, Dr Reza Baqir, a long-time economist with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), was appointed the governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for a period of three years. The senior economist of Pakistani origin replaced Tariq Bajwa, who was unexpectedly removed from the post.
making loans more expensive for the business will destroy the economy further. PKR already trading at 153+. What govt. looking for is loans and further loans from the domestic savings.
Holding Dollars will yield more profit than keeping money Banks. Expect 30% returns on holding Dollars in next 6 months.
Hope this interest rate hike will control inflation and give relief to middle class.
Good for brave Pakistanis.
I'm gonna stop paying my taxes and bills
2 key IMF people to govern Pakistan.
From 6% in NS regime to 12.25% in PTI regime all looks messed up situation now. Business were getting loans at good interest loans and were expanding as part of project financing. Now each and every business will not even think of project financing to expand and employ more. Resultantly more opposunities lose, slow GDP and big hit of stock markets. A disaster in the making. Its now do or die sitiation for opposition who must actnquick now. The situation has run out of control
Everything as per imf pre conditions. Good fallout will be higher rates for bank Fd for common man
Economy is not stabilising everyday we see dollar hikes, stock market bleeds, inflation rises, interest rate rises. Investors confidence is completely shattered.
And IK was saying he will.make house financing easy? With 12.25% markup who will think of house financing? It was very good situation with 6-6.5% with quite a few people got loans and started building houses. And now same people are thinkibg to sell and shift back to rental property. Its such a shame that we voted PTI. Infact it seems that NS was more conerned of poor tha led to low doscount rates, less inflation and above all GDP was 6-7%. What can we say to IK and his team? Its such a shame
Request all to sell their dollars, in the interest of the country, this will bring value of dollar down.
@Prateik, It will increase of cost of doing business, thus further increasing the price of the commodity for middle class.
High interest rates means high installments for cars, house loans and anyone who wishes to finance projects to expand..sorry with this rate nobody will ever think to invest or secure financing to expand as part of business. Ik has ruined each and every thing in Pakistan. Just 9 months ago it was heaven in Pakistan with 6% discount rates and businesses were expanding that led to strobg stock exchnage and string economy
Good move, this will help increase business activities.
@Prateik, Sir, increase in interest rate increases inflation
This increase will choke economy.
So IMF notes that duw to high inflation, adverse dollar rates, thus measure was necessary. Where are those stalwarts who were advocating for free float of dollar. It turns out that PMLn writ and regulatory measures were reaping fruits and discount rate was low leading to more business expanding
It will increase un employment rate cause the business activity will be lowered. It will cause further unrest rater than any control. Also businesses will run away causing serious pressures on stock exchange. What a pity that this natio was imposed upon a PTI worst ever party
@Taimur, No. It decreases inflation by increasing the cost of borrowing money. If people can't borrow money easily or have to pay higher interest on already borrowed money then they don't have enough money left to spend on other items which forces the manufacturers to reduce prices. On the other hand, it also increases the cost for businesses so it is a double edged sword.
Great opportunity for Pakistanis living in the UK (earning less than 1% interest on their savings) to put their money in Pakistani banks and get decent returns from it.
@Ishrat salim , What a silly request? Why you want innocent people to suffer? In order to maintain your buying power, people should buy dollars otherwise their money will loose its worth very quickly. This crisis is solely due to mismanagement of the govt. This could have been avoided if the govt had done devaluation sooner and got loan approved soon after getting into power. But at that time, they were thinking of alternatives from KSA, UAE etc for face saving of over ambitious election promises. It was so stupid to think that we can get so much loans/aid from friendly countries that we can avoid IMF. Now, why people should suffer because of mismanagement of the govt?
It will reduce investment, consumption and disposable income and there will be some appreciation in rupee due to higher return. At the same time inflation will also reduce.
Raising the interest rates will keep the people from taking in loans, specially farmers, how will that help the economy? I’m not sure about this hodgepodge explanation, it’s more like a damage control explanation.
@Taher, I support you...only salary and common man paying by so call withholding and advance tax...rich and powerful elites are not paying proper tax but enjoying benefits
This is great news as it will generate more income. Good news for lenders like me