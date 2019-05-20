KP doctors reopen OPDs at Lady Reading Hospital for 2 days, offering brief relief to patients
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Doctors Council (KPDC) on Monday announced that the Outdoor Patients Departments (OPD) at the Lady Reading Hospital will open today until tomorrow to facilitate suffering patients. They, however, threatened to resume the strike against the provincial health minister if talks with the chief minister fail.
OPDs at Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH), Hayatabad Medical Complex and other government hospitals in Peshawar remained closed.
Due to the strike — being held against the alleged thrashing of Khyber Teaching Hospital Assistant Professor Dr Ziauddin Afridi by health minister Hisham Inamullah Khan — patients had to turn to private clinics for costly consultation and treatment. The government has repeatedly warned doctors against boycotting duty.
The doctors, who have been on a strike for the past six days, are expected to meet KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on his invitation on Tuesday.
KPDC have demanded that Hisham, as well as representatives of the Insaf Doctors' Forum (IDF), should not be included in the negotiations.
The doctors' association is demanding the removal of Dr Nosherwan Burki, the head of the National Health Task Force, who is behind the introduction of several healthcare reforms in the province. The doctors accuse him of pushing for the privatisation of hospitals claiming that the step would endanger their jobs.
KPDC is also demanding that health minister be removed and a first information report (FIR) be filed against him for allegedly beating Dr Afridi. The police have initiated a probe and recorded the statements of hospital officials but an FIR is yet to be filed.
A medico-legal report of the health minister has been received by the police. The examination, carried out at the Police Services Hospital, Peshawar, reveals that Dr Hisham suffered a foot fracture.
Dr Afridi had also submitted a medical report to the police but it has been sent for a forensic examination. According to a police official, who wished not to be named, Dr Afridi's examination was carried out at KTH and some of the doctors who prepared it are part of the ongoing protest. The police, therefore, want to ensure that the report has not been tampered with in Dr Afridi's favour.
While talking to DawnNewsTV, Senior Superintendent of Police (operations) Zahoor Babar Afridi said that the police cannot register an FIR until they receive the medico-legal report of Dr Afridi as well.
Police will decide if the registration of an FIR is warranted after they receive Dr Afridi's final report, he added.
Meanwhile, the security manager of KTH Col retired Usman was asked to resign by the hospital administration. The deputy superintendent of police assigned to the hospital was also relieved of his charge on the administration's recommendation.
Comments (5)
What happened to online FIR system and non-political police? Why an FIR can not be registered against the minister?
Good, bold and sensible move by the Doctors Council of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Islamic Republic of Pakistan to reopen the Oudoor Patient Departments at the famous and historic Lady Reading hospital for at least two days, in the centuries old city of Peshawar, Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Well done and keep it up.
These doctors are not prepared to bring in reforms in the govt hospitals, which the govt is trying to introduced.
It is mind boggling that despite passing 6 days to this unpleasant happenings, the role model police is yet to finalize medico legal report. Consequent upon this, common people are both physically & financially hit by seeking private healthcare for their sick. It is shameful on part of the doctors, who with their ulterior motives, are using this incident to stop intended privatization of hospitals but is equally unpalatable action by the KPK govt. to repeat the experiment of Sind govt. which following this ill fated path, has been responsible of recent high incidences of HIV besides Polio, Hepatitis B & C, in its towns & cities.
The PTI which has formed the new govt. in the country, with a slogan of change based upon its success story in the KPK, should not hesitate to take required action against the doctors as well as the administration causing this embarrassing situation & above all pushing the public to suffer due to its indecision. Let hope better results of ongoing negotiations.
If the doctors had askied PMIK he would have sorted all these problems in a blink. Always seek PMIK afvice