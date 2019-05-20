DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 20, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Link Dr Aafia Siddiqui to case of Pakistanis languishing in foreign jails: SC

Haseeb AhmedUpdated May 20, 2019

Email

A supporter of Dr Aafia Siddiqui carries a poster size picture of the Pakistani scientist languishing in a US jail. — AFP/File
A supporter of Dr Aafia Siddiqui carries a poster size picture of the Pakistani scientist languishing in a US jail. — AFP/File

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered to club a petition seeking the repatriation of Dr Aafia Siddiqui — a neurologist languishing in a United States jail on charges of trying to kill US agents and military officers in Afghanistan — with a petition seeking repatriation of Pakistanis jailed abroad.

Dr Fauzia Siddiqui, sister of Dr Aafia, had moved the court in 2018 requesting it to order the government to formulate a comprehensive policy for protecting fundamental rights of Pakistanis detained abroad.

During today's hearing of the case, Justice Shaikh Azmat Saeed, while heading a three-judge bench, remarked that the issue of Dr Aafia be raised along with that of other Pakistanis languishing in jails overseas as [approaching the matter in this way] may yield results.

Take a look: The mysterious case of the grey lady of Bagram

Deputy Attorney General Ilyas Bhatti informed the court that Dr Aafia avails a counsellor meeting every three months.

Justice Saeed directed the deputy attorney general to review the case and find out if there is a possibility that she can complete her jail term in Pakistan, and adjourned the hearing of the case indefinitely.

Efforts to repatriate Aafia

Last month, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal said that steps to bring Dr Aafia back were underway and the matter of her return was continuously being raised with Washington.

He added that, with regards Dr Aafia and Shakeel Afridi, Pakistan's stance was the same as before and there had been no change in it.

Dr Fouzia had said in April that "at one point it had seemed as if Aafia was going to come to Pakistan any moment."

She said that she had been reassured by the government that negotiations with the US were ongoing and that "there will be a good news between January and March, but now silence has set in again."

It is pertinent to mention here that last year, Dr Siddiqui's sister, Dr Fouzia, had requested Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to take up the matter with the US, and Qureshi said that efforts were underway to bring her back.

The foreign minister had said that the issue of Dr Siddiqui's repatriation was "being considered", following which Consul General in Houston Aisha Farooqui had met Dr Aafia and urged the US to "respect her human and legal rights".

Case against Aafia

Neuroscientist Dr Aafia Siddiqui was sentenced to 86 years of imprisonment by a US federal court in 2010, after she was convicted of firing at US troops in Afghanistan while in their custody and other six charges against her.

Her lawyers had requested a sentence of 12 years, while prosecutors had pressed for a life sentence.

In 2009, a jury found had found Dr Aafia guilty of seven charges, including two counts of attempted murder. The jury found there wasn't premeditation in the attempted murder charges.

Prosecutors had alleged that Dr Aafia, unbeknownst to some Americans who travelled to Ghazni, was behind a curtain in the second-floor room where they gathered.

She burst out from behind a curtain, grabbed an American soldier's rifle and started firing. She was shot in the abdomen by a soldier who returned fire with his sidearm, the prosecutors said.

During the trial, she testified that she was simply trying to escape the room and was shot by someone who had seen her. She said she was concerned at the time about being transferred to a “secret” prison.

Dr Aafia's family and supporters claim she was arrested in Pakistan and handed over to intelligence agencies, who then transferred her into US custody. Both US and Pakistani officials, however, claim that she was arrested in Afghanistan.

Dr Aafia, who received her graduation degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Brandeis University in biology and neuroscience while living in the US between 1991 and June 2002, denied grabbing the weapon or having any familiarity with firearms.

She allegedly went missing for five years before she was discovered in Afghanistan.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
fairplay
May 20, 2019 03:13pm

She deserves to be back in Pakistan.period.

Recommend 0
Faisal Khorasani
May 20, 2019 03:18pm

"there will be a good news between January and March." - That was a lie.

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
May 20, 2019 03:22pm

Too little too late. Were they sleeping so far as the daughter of the East has been languishing in a U.S. jail since last many years for crimes she never committed? Wake up, please wake up, before it's too late.

Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
May 20, 2019 03:27pm

This Dr was in Afghanistan when apprehended by USA and the big question what was she doing there?

Recommend 0
Hamed A. Jarwar
May 20, 2019 03:38pm

The photo the protesters are holding has been doctored to appear she is being tortured in prison.

Recommend 0
MAGAMAN
May 20, 2019 03:44pm

She studied in the US but ended up in Afghanistan, how,and why?

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Cost of security

Cost of security

Efforts to provide safety to the citizenry are, across the board, lacking.

Editorial

May 20, 2019

Back on track?

FRIDAY’S derailment of a goods train near Padidan station in Sindh has been blamed on ‘issues’ with the track,...
May 20, 2019

PayPal refusal

AMERICAN online payment giant PayPal will not be coming to Pakistan, a Senate committee was told last week. Despite...
Updated May 20, 2019

Mothers in parliament

Three decades ago, Benazir Bhutto became the first elected leader in the world to give birth in office.
May 19, 2019

Gas price hike

THERE is little doubt that the gas sector, particularly its pricing regime, is badly in need of reform and overhaul....
May 19, 2019

Crackdown on militants

IT is a predictable pattern: violence by militants followed by the state unleashing its might to eliminate them. So...
May 19, 2019

Journalistic ethics

On Friday, PPP Punjab president Qamar Zaman Kaira’s son was killed in a car accident, along with his friend.