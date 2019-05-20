Top PML-N cadre meet at Parliament House to discuss strategy

PML-N leadership is meeting at Parliament House on Monday to discuss the overall situation in the country, the workings of the party, and its future strategy.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had hosted an "informal get together" over iftar for opposition party leaders on Sunday, which general secretary Farhatullah Babar described as an opportunity for the young chairman to establish a rapport with other lawmakers.

The parties, after the dinner, announced their plans to "launch protests inside and outside the parliament after Eidul Fitr" and hold an All Parties Conference (APC) to "chalk out a joint strategy on how to tackle the problems facing Pakistan".

Today's meeting, being held in the opposition leader's chamber, is attended by PML-N parliamentarians and the party's central, provincial and district leadership.

This is the first party meeting that Maryam Nawaz has attended since being appointed one of the party's vice-presidents. According to sources within the PML-N, the party members are expected to decide on a course of action on economic matters such as rupee devaluation and the rise in inflation.

According to sources, Maryam and Hamza Shahbaz will go to Lala Musa to condole with PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira over his son's death on Saturday.