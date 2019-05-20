DAWN.COM

Top PML-N cadre meet at Parliament House to discuss strategy

Javed HussainMay 20, 2019

Email

This is the first meeting Maryam Nawaz will attend since officially being given a position in the party. — Dawn/File
PML-N leadership is meeting at Parliament House on Monday to discuss the overall situation in the country, the workings of the party, and its future strategy.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had hosted an "informal get together" over iftar for opposition party leaders on Sunday, which general secretary Farhatullah Babar described as an opportunity for the young chairman to establish a rapport with other lawmakers.

The parties, after the dinner, announced their plans to "launch protests inside and outside the parliament after Eidul Fitr" and hold an All Parties Conference (APC) to "chalk out a joint strategy on how to tackle the problems facing Pakistan".

Today's meeting, being held in the opposition leader's chamber, is attended by PML-N parliamentarians and the party's central, provincial and district leadership.

This is the first party meeting that Maryam Nawaz has attended since being appointed one of the party's vice-presidents. According to sources within the PML-N, the party members are expected to decide on a course of action on economic matters such as rupee devaluation and the rise in inflation.

According to sources, Maryam and Hamza Shahbaz will go to Lala Musa to condole with PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira over his son's death on Saturday.

Comments (10)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Ahsan Gul
May 20, 2019 03:03pm

This is something that a convicted felon Maryam Nawaz is allowed to be a part of meeting where she can hurt public again!

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
May 20, 2019 03:05pm

So, Mrs Maryam Safdar is taken over PMLN chairmanship igoring Shabaz Sharif and Hamza Sharif. Will she succeed and, how can a convicted person hold high position in a party? - don't forget she is on bail.

Recommend 0
Adeel Ahmed
May 20, 2019 03:21pm

Thieves gathered.

Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
May 20, 2019 03:29pm

This was a meeting of the corrupts to save Looted wealth of Pakistan. Sad to say that there are very few politicians who care about Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Straight talk
May 20, 2019 03:29pm

Please explain what exactly qualifies Maryam for a role in politics?

Recommend 0
Harsh
May 20, 2019 03:35pm

Hit hard and hit fast, don't let PTI and Imran away with their crimes.

Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
May 20, 2019 03:45pm

They can not repaire the broken PMLN at all.

Recommend 0
K. Aksay Gul
May 20, 2019 03:46pm

The first meeting she has attended since being given a position in the Sharif dynasty.

Recommend 0
Maboob Saleem
May 20, 2019 03:47pm

According to sources, Maryam and Hamza Shahbaz will go to Lala Musa to condole with PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira over his son's death on Saturday. . . . . . Politics as usual.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
May 20, 2019 03:52pm

Simply, Mrs Maryam Safdar IN, and both father and son Shabaz Sharif and Hamza Sharif OUT of 'Sharif' dynasty.

Recommend 0

