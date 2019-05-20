DAWN.COM

PML-N slams PTI's 'anti-public policies', demands govt to disclose IMF conditions

Javed HussainUpdated May 20, 2019

Former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi speaks to the media after PML-N meeting at the Parliament House. — DawnNewsTV screengrab
The PML-N demanded on Monday that the government come forward with the conditions set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) so that the "public would know the deal we have made with the Fund".

Talking to the media after a party meeting at the Parliament House, former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that there were "a lot of suspicions" regarding the conditions that the government had agreed to with the Fund.

Abbasi, while talking to reporters, said that the State Bank of Pakistan had raised the policy interest rate by 1.5 per cent all of a sudden which would have an adverse affect on the business community and will also lead to an increase in unemployment.

"In any country, if the rate increases even by 0.1pc, it becomes part of a public debate [...] whereas here, the budget has not been announced, the deal with the IMF has not even been signed yet and the State Bank increased the policy interest rate by 1.5pc," he said.

Abbasi announced that the PML-N had decided to propose an "alternative economic strategy" in order to protect the country from "this government's anti-public policies".

The party will also put forward a set of demands that should be included in the budget, Abbasi said. Those demands include:

  • In light of the rising inflation, minimum wage should be increased to Rs20,000
  • Tariffs of power and gas be reverted to that of May 31, 2018 as the increase in prices is not justified
  • Prices of urea and diammonium phosphate (DAP) be reverted to that of May 31, 2018
  • Prices of petrol and diesel be "brought down to a level where they are tolerable"
  • No new taxes should be introduced in the upcoming budget
  • Current tax rates should not be increased in the upcoming budget

He denied that the party was planning to protest against the government and said: "This is a fallen government. We don't mean to overthrow it, our real aim [is to solve] public's problems."

Today's meeting was held in the opposition leader's chamber and was attended by PML-N parliamentarians and the party's central, provincial and district leadership. Maryam Nawaz, one of PML-N's vice presidents, also attended the meeting. This is the first party meeting that she has attended since being appointed as one of the party's vice presidents.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Maryam rubbished the notion that there were differences within the Sharif brothers, saying that Shahbaz Sharif considers Nawaz Sharif as his leader and shared the latter's narrative.

"Shahbaz Sharif recognises Nawaz Sharif as his leader... Maybe his way of expressing [the narrative] is different," she said and added that the narrative of the party was the same which was "vote ko izzat do" (respect the vote).

In response to a question regarding PML-N's weak role in the opposition, she hinted that the party will play a stronger role in the parliament from now on.

She also criticised the National Accountability Bureau, declaring that the anti-corruption watchdog was had "no credibility".

The meeting comes a day after PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari hosted an "informal get together" over iftar for opposition party leaders, which general secretary Farhatullah Babar described as an opportunity for the young chairman to establish a rapport with other lawmakers.

The parties, after the dinner, announced their plans to "launch protests inside and outside the parliament after Eidul Fitr" and hold an All Parties Conference (APC) to "chalk out a joint strategy on how to tackle the problems facing Pakistan".

Comments (21)

Ahsan Gul
May 20, 2019 03:03pm

This is something that a convicted felon Maryam Nawaz is allowed to be a part of meeting where she can hurt public again!

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
May 20, 2019 03:05pm

So, Mrs Maryam Safdar is taken over PMLN chairmanship igoring Shabaz Sharif and Hamza Sharif. Will she succeed and, how can a convicted person hold high position in a party? - don't forget she is on bail.

Recommend 0
Adeel Ahmed
May 20, 2019 03:21pm

Thieves gathered.

Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
May 20, 2019 03:29pm

This was a meeting of the corrupts to save Looted wealth of Pakistan. Sad to say that there are very few politicians who care about Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Straight talk
May 20, 2019 03:29pm

Please explain what exactly qualifies Maryam for a role in politics?

Recommend 0
Harsh
May 20, 2019 03:35pm

Hit hard and hit fast, don't let PTI and Imran away with their crimes.

Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
May 20, 2019 03:45pm

They can not repaire the broken PMLN at all.

Recommend 0
K. Aksay Gul
May 20, 2019 03:46pm

The first meeting she has attended since being given a position in the Sharif dynasty.

Recommend 0
Maboob Saleem
May 20, 2019 03:47pm

According to sources, Maryam and Hamza Shahbaz will go to Lala Musa to condole with PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira over his son's death on Saturday. . . . . . Politics as usual.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
May 20, 2019 03:52pm

Simply, Mrs Maryam Safdar IN, and both father and son Shabaz Sharif and Hamza Sharif OUT of 'Sharif' dynasty.

Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
May 20, 2019 04:29pm

How a convicted felon Maryam Nawaz is a part of meeting?

Recommend 0
Shah
May 20, 2019 06:09pm

Before making this demand first tell us your imf loan conditions and where you spent it then you will look good asking.

Recommend 0
Tekozer Farooqi
May 20, 2019 06:18pm

No biggie. They can get that information from the IMF.

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
May 20, 2019 06:39pm

Did PML(N) or PPP disclose IMF's terms and conditions when they got financial bailout packages under their watch from IMF? If no, then under what set of moral, legal, social, ethical and religious values are they asking the current P.T.I. administration in Islamabad to do the same?

Recommend 0
Khan
May 20, 2019 06:40pm

Just because Maryam is the daughter of NS so she has some kind of magical powers to rule over the country.

Recommend 0
Patriot
May 20, 2019 06:49pm

Do politician have no shame or do they have an extremly short memory. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is the guy who used to say that the LNG deal with the Qatari government could not be disclosed. Why was not it okay to disclose a commercial deal which Pakistani public had to pay?

Recommend 0
Concerned
May 20, 2019 06:53pm

The damage done by PTI to Pakistan should be taken to courts

Recommend 0
jagajilly
May 20, 2019 06:59pm

@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, forget about them asking. Do you want to know?

Recommend 0
siddha
May 20, 2019 07:11pm

How good they look raising these points now and how true these statements sound, but when they themselves are in power they never take public in confidence.

Recommend 0
Daskalos
May 20, 2019 07:15pm

I still don't understand how the PTI government is able to make any policies or come to any agreement with the IMF or other such bodies without the approval of the parliament? These things are all supposed to be presented before the elected assemblies and debated and then voted on.

Recommend 0
Sohail
May 20, 2019 07:18pm

Please could you check with the parliament record office if PMLN did share the conditions for all the IMF programmes you have engaged with?

Recommend 0

