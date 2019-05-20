PML-N demands govt to revert disclose IMF conditions

The PML-N demanded on Monday that the government come forward with the conditions set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) so that the "public would know the deal we have made with the Fund".

Talking to the media after a party meeting at the Parliament House, former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that there were "a lot of suspicions" regarding the conditions that the government had agreed to with the Fund.

He said that the State Bank of Pakistan had raised the policy interest rate by 1.5 per cent all of a sudden which would have an adverse affect on the business community and will also lead to an increase in unemployment.

"In any country, if the rate increases even by 0.1pc, it becomes part of a public debate... Whereas here, the budget has not been announced, the deal with the IMF has not even been announced yet and the State Bank increased the policy interest rate by 1.5pc," he said.

He said that the PML-N had decided to demand that in light of the increasing inflation, the minimum wage should be increased to Rs20,000.

PML-N leadership had met today at the Parliament House to discuss the overall situation in the country, the workings of the party and its future strategy.

Today's meeting was held in the opposition leader's chamber and was attended by PML-N parliamentarians and the party's central, provincial and district leadership. Maryam Nawaz, PML-N's vice president, also attended the meeting. This is the first party meeting that she has attended since being appointed as one of the party's vice presidents.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Maryam rubbished the notion that there were differences within the Sharif brothers, saying that Shahbaz Sharif considers Nawaz Sharif as his leader and shared the latter's narrative.

"Shahbaz Sharif recognises Nawaz Sharif as his leader... Maybe his way of expressing [the narrative] is different," she said.

In response to a question regarding PML-N's weak role in the opposition, she hinted that the party will play a stronger role in the parliament from now on.

The meeting comes a day after PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari hosted an "informal get together" over iftar for opposition party leaders, which general secretary Farhatullah Babar described as an opportunity for the young chairman to establish a rapport with other lawmakers.

The parties, after the dinner, announced their plans to "launch protests inside and outside the parliament after Eidul Fitr" and hold an All Parties Conference (APC) to "chalk out a joint strategy on how to tackle the problems facing Pakistan".

Maryam and Hamza Shahbaz are also expected to go to Lala Musa to condole with PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira over his son's death on Saturday.