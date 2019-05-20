Stock market sheds 800 points in intraday trading
The benchmark index shut down at a loss of 155.77 points on Monday after an initial nosedive of 800 points by 11am ─ hours ahead of the State Bank of Pakistan's monetary policy announcement.
The rupee-dollar exchange rate in the interbank market rose by a single rupee to Rs149.25.
The index has been suffering heavy losses since the start of last week, when investors were spooked by the potentially harsh conditions that may be attached to the International Monetary Fund bailout package of $6 billion, which robbed them of the joy of successful conclusion of the staff level talks with the International lending agency.
The market briefly rallied 1.2pc in the third trading session, as news regarding Kekra-1 well nearing its conclusion surfaced as a glimmer of hope in an otherwise dull market, recouping some of earlier losses.
Traders watched with relief as Pakistan was able to stave off the downgrade by MSCI to Frontier Market. A bit of excitement was created mid-week on positive news relating to Kekra-1 and the announcement of Amnesty Scheme.
But it provided to be short-lived as investors worried over the Monetary Policy announcement scheduled for May 20, where rumours of pre-emptive 100-200 basis points interest rate hike started doing rounds.
The hardest blow during the week was the surprise devaluation of the Rupee by 3.6pc which aggravated the bearish sentiments.
In any other country the PM would man-up and taken the responsibility for the prevailing conditions.
Here the story is quite different. He still blames the past and current FM, past and current opposition, past and current ExoMobil for all the problems facing Pakistan but himself. Courageous indeed.
Ready for worst it's just beginning
Not a good sign for anyone.
Its a must that opposition act quick and strong otherwise the situation is quite looming. Ik has left no stone un turned to damage Pakistan and its reputation from being worlds 5th best market to worst perdorming econony is quite disturbing. Charges on NS is 6 billion and alone IK has made Pakistan suffer mpre than 1000 billion only in dollar matters. The loss in stock exchange is not countable. Before Pakistan becomes venezualle the opposition must come out and hold IK hands to stop him from further destroying the economy
Who says stability of a neighbor is good for the other neighbor ! Stock markets of India and Pakistan proves otherwise.
India and Pakistan stock exchanges reflecting their confidence in their respective PMs.
Sadly,the misery continues.
More downfall in line.
@Leo, Stock markets do effect only when there is a business between the two.
Indian Stock market more than 1200 Pts up today...
our stock market is not market driven, but works on insider trading.
@amir, Brother don't get blinded in PTI love.