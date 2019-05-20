Batsman Asif Ali's daughter passes away after battle with cancer
Batsman Asif Ali's daughter passed away on Sunday after a battle with stage IV cancer, a Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) media manager told DawnNewsTV.
In April, Ali shared on Twitter that his daughter was fighting cancer and his family members were taking her to the United States for treatment.
Pakistan Super League franchise Islamabad United offered condolences to their team member and his family.
In a post shared on Twitter, Prime Minister Imran Khan offered his condolences to the cricketer.
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also offered his condolences to the cricketer.
Yesterday, Ali was in England where Pakistan lost its fifth One-Day International against the home team at Headingley.
We must appreciate Asif for his call of duty, and I pray his daughter rest in peace, and peace to the grieved family
May Allah bless her soul and give Asif and his family the strength to bear this loss
Inna lilla e wa inna illihe rajeon
May Allah give sabr to family and friends especially the parents
We know that the little princess is in Jannah
Dear Asif,
Please accept condolences from me and my family. This is an unbearable pain which you and your family has to go through. God is great. He has some great plans for the Angel. May God shower all his blessings on you and your family and may he provide you strength to overcome this loss. As always be strong Asif. Lots of love and blessings from India.
That is Sad...may god give strength to the parents
So sad, RIP and condolences to Asif Ali and his family.
No. No. No. Just No. Sad to hear this. May he find strength to cope with this immense loss.
Bad news my heart is mourned and our condolence with you.
Inna lillahi wa inna elaihay rajeoun. Very sad news indeed. May Allah grant Asif and his family the courage to bear this incredible loss.
Deepest condolences, only a father can feel it.
So so sad with this news......God for sure will give you and your family strength to bear this unbelievable loss...
I pray for the little one
RIP little angel!!! Lots of love and dua for you. May God give strength to family to bear this pain, the pain which no one but only parents can feel. And pray to God that no parents should suffer this pain.
Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. May god give them strength in this hour of the need.
@Zahid, agree
So so sad :( inna lil lahay wainna Ilahai rajiouun
Sad!
Allah SWT gives sabr to everyone in the family and young princess IA must be the at reception of Jannah for her family members, Your services for the nation is admirable Asif.
very sad to know.
Sad news. May Allah Kareem Pak gives strength to the family to bear the unfortunate loss of the daughter. Aameen. May Allah Subhan'O'Tallah, rest her soul in peace ( Aameen ) and give her a place in Jannat. Aameen.
Cancer is hell. Those who even decide to fight it are heroes.
Inna Lilah wa inna ileh rajioon, May the departed soul rest in peace.
Rest In Peace.
Condolences from all Indians from my end.
My. Heartfelt condolences to Mr.Asif and family on sudden death of his princesses.We pray to God for the departed soul and irreparable loss to the bereaved family.(Texas)
May Allah Bless her Soul and Bless her Family and give them the Strength to go through this very difficult period of their lives. R.I.P.
My heart felt condolences for one of the Heros of Pakistan. May Al-Mighty Allah gives him and his family strength to bear the loss of his beloved daughter. Ameen
So sad...our deepest condolences. Despite daughter illness you were part of team. Bravo Asif.
Innallahi wa innaellahi rajioon
Rest in peace baby from india
Very painful news to start the day, may the almighty give family strong heart to bear the loss and RIP to the little angle.
My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family. I am sure everyone involved tried their very best. The rest is upto the powers above. God bless the departed soul. Arup, from Kolkata.
Inna lilla e wa inna illihe rajeon. very sad news, may Allah give her place in jannat and courage to Asif & his family members.
Rip little angel
Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi rajeoon.
May Allah grant the little one Jannah and give patience to the family to bear this loss. Ameen.
RIP you beautiful soul!
RIP Little angel. May HE bless u with eternal bliss.
RIP little girl , Asif we all love you and are with you in this hard time. May Allah help you recover from this loss. Ameen
Just heard he has been included in the world cup squad. As an Indian, & as a father, if he finds the strength to come back and help his team beat us, if it brings his family a moment of joy, I will cheer for him.
Asif should have been with his ailing daughter. RIP baby girl.
So Sad News ..Rip
Inna lillahi wa Inna Illahi Rajayoon . May Allah bless her soul and give the family patience to bear this loss.
RIP
So very upsetting and soul destroying.May God give him the strength to bear with such a painful loss.