May 20, 2019

Batsman Asif Ali's daughter passes away after battle with cancer

Abdul Ghaffar | Dawn.comUpdated May 20, 2019

Batsman Asif Ali's daughter passed away on Sunday after a battle with cancer. — Photo courtesy Asif Ali Twitter
Batsman Asif Ali's daughter passed away on Sunday after a battle with cancer. — Photo courtesy Asif Ali Twitter

Batsman Asif Ali's daughter passed away on Sunday after a battle with stage IV cancer, a Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) media manager told DawnNewsTV.

In April, Ali shared on Twitter that his daughter was fighting cancer and his family members were taking her to the United States for treatment.

Pakistan Super League franchise Islamabad United offered condolences to their team member and his family.

In a post shared on Twitter, Prime Minister Imran Khan offered his condolences to the cricketer.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also offered his condolences to the cricketer.

Yesterday, Ali was in England where Pakistan lost its fifth One-Day International against the home team at Headingley.

Comments (44)

Maverick
May 20, 2019 09:58am

We must appreciate Asif for his call of duty, and I pray his daughter rest in peace, and peace to the grieved family

Zahid
May 20, 2019 10:00am

May Allah bless her soul and give Asif and his family the strength to bear this loss

Saad
May 20, 2019 10:02am

Inna lilla e wa inna illihe rajeon

May Allah give sabr to family and friends especially the parents

We know that the little princess is in Jannah

Osmond DSouza
May 20, 2019 10:02am

Dear Asif,

Please accept condolences from me and my family. This is an unbearable pain which you and your family has to go through. God is great. He has some great plans for the Angel. May God shower all his blessings on you and your family and may he provide you strength to overcome this loss. As always be strong Asif. Lots of love and blessings from India.

Khopdee
May 20, 2019 10:06am

That is Sad...may god give strength to the parents

Shabir
May 20, 2019 10:08am

So sad, RIP and condolences to Asif Ali and his family.

LoneWolf
May 20, 2019 10:08am

No. No. No. Just No. Sad to hear this. May he find strength to cope with this immense loss.

Yasir
May 20, 2019 10:09am

Bad news my heart is mourned and our condolence with you.

Awamun Naas
May 20, 2019 10:10am

Inna lillahi wa inna elaihay rajeoun. Very sad news indeed. May Allah grant Asif and his family the courage to bear this incredible loss.

Ajad
May 20, 2019 10:12am

Deepest condolences, only a father can feel it.

S khosa
May 20, 2019 10:20am

So so sad with this news......God for sure will give you and your family strength to bear this unbelievable loss...

I pray for the little one

Vikas P
May 20, 2019 10:20am

RIP little angel!!! Lots of love and dua for you. May God give strength to family to bear this pain, the pain which no one but only parents can feel. And pray to God that no parents should suffer this pain.

Visitor
May 20, 2019 10:21am

Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. May god give them strength in this hour of the need.

fairplay
May 20, 2019 10:29am

@Zahid, agree

Huma
May 20, 2019 10:29am

So so sad :( inna lil lahay wainna Ilahai rajiouun

RRS
May 20, 2019 10:31am

Sad!

Syed Shahzad Bukhari
May 20, 2019 10:38am

Allah SWT gives sabr to everyone in the family and young princess IA must be the at reception of Jannah for her family members, Your services for the nation is admirable Asif.

Razzak
May 20, 2019 10:42am

very sad to know.

Adnan Zaka
May 20, 2019 10:45am

Sad news. May Allah Kareem Pak gives strength to the family to bear the unfortunate loss of the daughter. Aameen. May Allah Subhan'O'Tallah, rest her soul in peace ( Aameen ) and give her a place in Jannat. Aameen.

Sameer
May 20, 2019 10:47am

Cancer is hell. Those who even decide to fight it are heroes.

Faheem
May 20, 2019 10:48am

Inna Lilah wa inna ileh rajioon, May the departed soul rest in peace.

AZAM AKBAR
May 20, 2019 10:49am

Rest In Peace.

swaroop
May 20, 2019 10:58am

Condolences from all Indians from my end.

Mumtaz Ahmed Shah
May 20, 2019 10:59am

My. Heartfelt condolences to Mr.Asif and family on sudden death of his princesses.We pray to God for the departed soul and irreparable loss to the bereaved family.(Texas)

Omar Khan
May 20, 2019 11:00am

May Allah Bless her Soul and Bless her Family and give them the Strength to go through this very difficult period of their lives. R.I.P.

Syed A. Mateen
May 20, 2019 11:08am

My heart felt condolences for one of the Heros of Pakistan. May Al-Mighty Allah gives him and his family strength to bear the loss of his beloved daughter. Ameen

Hafeez, Canada
May 20, 2019 11:10am

So sad...our deepest condolences. Despite daughter illness you were part of team. Bravo Asif.

TO
May 20, 2019 11:21am

Innallahi wa innaellahi rajioon

Rajesh
May 20, 2019 11:51am

Rest in peace baby from india

Rahul Sharma
May 20, 2019 11:52am

Very painful news to start the day, may the almighty give family strong heart to bear the loss and RIP to the little angle.

Arup
May 20, 2019 11:52am

My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family. I am sure everyone involved tried their very best. The rest is upto the powers above. God bless the departed soul. Arup, from Kolkata.

Omar
May 20, 2019 12:00pm

Inna lilla e wa inna illihe rajeon. very sad news, may Allah give her place in jannat and courage to Asif & his family members.

Pramod
May 20, 2019 12:12pm

Rip little angel

A pakistani
May 20, 2019 12:22pm

Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi rajeoon.

May Allah grant the little one Jannah and give patience to the family to bear this loss. Ameen.

Asif Pakistani
May 20, 2019 12:33pm

RIP you beautiful soul!

tochibawa
May 20, 2019 12:49pm

RIP Little angel. May HE bless u with eternal bliss.

Logically
May 20, 2019 01:08pm

RIP little girl , Asif we all love you and are with you in this hard time. May Allah help you recover from this loss. Ameen

Guest
May 20, 2019 01:21pm

Just heard he has been included in the world cup squad. As an Indian, & as a father, if he finds the strength to come back and help his team beat us, if it brings his family a moment of joy, I will cheer for him.

anonymous
May 20, 2019 01:21pm

Asif should have been with his ailing daughter. RIP baby girl.

Raja G
May 20, 2019 01:28pm

So Sad News ..Rip

Chacha
May 20, 2019 01:30pm

Inna lillahi wa Inna Illahi Rajayoon . May Allah bless her soul and give the family patience to bear this loss.

ExMohajirinUK
May 20, 2019 01:36pm

RIP

fahimkhalil
May 20, 2019 01:47pm

We must appreciate Asif for his call of duty, and I pray his daughter rest in peace, and peace to the grieved family.

Faisal
May 20, 2019 02:02pm

So very upsetting and soul destroying.May God give him the strength to bear with such a painful loss.

