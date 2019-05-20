All-rounder Asif Ali's daughter passes away after battle with cancer
All-rounder Asif Ali's daughter passed away on Sunday after a battle with stage IV cancer, a Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) media manager told DawnNewsTV.
In April, Ali shared on Twitter that his daughter was fighting cancer and his family members were taking her to the United States for treatment.
Pakistan Super League franchise Islamabad United offered condolences to their team member and his family.
In a post shared on Twitter, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also offered his condolences to the cricketer.
Yesterday, Ali was in England where Pakistan lost its fifth One-Day International against the home team at Headingley.
We must appreciate Asif for his call of duty, and I pray his daughter rest in peace, and peace to the grieved family
May Allah bless her soul and give Asif and his family the strength to bear this loss
Inna lilla e wa inna illihe rajeon
May Allah give sabr to family and friends especially the parents
We know that the little princess is in Jannah
Dear Asif,
Please accept condolences from me and my family. This is an unbearable pain which you and your family has to go through. God is great. He has some great plans for the Angel. May God shower all his blessings on you and your family and may he provide you strength to overcome this loss. As always be strong Asif. Lots of love and blessings from India.
That is Sad...may god give strength to the parents
So sad, RIP and condolences to Asif Ali and his family.
No. No. No. Just No. Sad to hear this. May he find strength to cope with this immense loss.
Bad news my heart is mourned and our condolence with you.
Inna lillahi wa inna elaihay rajeoun. Very sad news indeed. May Allah grant Asif and his family the courage to bear this incredible loss.
Deepest condolences, only a father can feel it.
So so sad with this news......God for sure will give you and your family strength to bear this unbelievable loss...
I pray for the little one
RIP little angel!!! Lots of love and dua for you. May God give strength to family to bear this pain, the pain which no one but only parents can feel. And pray to God that no parents should suffer this pain.
Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. May god give them strength in this hour of the need.
@Zahid, agree
So so sad :( inna lil lahay wainna Ilahai rajiouun
Sad!