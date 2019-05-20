All-rounder Asif Ali's daughter passes away after battle with cancer

All-rounder Asif Ali's daughter passed away on Sunday after a battle with stage IV cancer, a Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) media manager told DawnNewsTV.

In April, Ali shared on Twitter that his daughter was fighting cancer and his family members were taking her to the United States for treatment.

Pakistan Super League franchise Islamabad United offered condolences to their team member and his family.

In a post shared on Twitter, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also offered his condolences to the cricketer.

Yesterday, Ali was in England where Pakistan lost its fifth One-Day International against the home team at Headingley.