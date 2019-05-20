DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 20, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Visa policy for Pakistanis to be revised: Kuwaiti emir

AgenciesUpdated May 20, 2019

Email

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi speaks to Kuwaiti Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah during a meeting on Sunday. — AFP
Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi speaks to Kuwaiti Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah during a meeting on Sunday. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has assured Pakistan that he will make personal efforts to resolve visa restriction issues being faced by the Pakistani community.

The Kuwaiti emir gave this assurance to Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who called on him in Kuwait City on Sunday.

The foreign minister app­rised the emir of Kuwait about reservations and difficulties being faced by the Pakistani community in Kuwait due to visa restrictions. He also presented special letters from Presi­dent Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Min­i­ster Imran Khan to him.

Mr Qureshi thanked the emir for raising voice against human rights violations in India-held Kashmir by New Delhi. He also thanked the emir for supporting Islamabad’s stance during the recent tension with India.

He said over 100,000 workforce and experts of Pakistan origin are playing an important role in the development and progress of Kuwait. He said Pakistan attached high importance to its bilateral and economic relations with Kuwait.

While talking to his Kuwaiti counterpart Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah, Mr Qureshi said Kuwait had supported Pakistan in every critical situation. He said that Pakistan and its people had great respect for the people and government of Kuwait.

According to Foreign Office, the Kuwaiti foreign minister said services of Pakistani diaspora in Kuwait were appreciable as they were brave and hard working.

Mr Qureshi said more than 100,000 overseas Pakistanis were playing a dynamic role in Kuwait’s development and that Pakistan wanted to boost the existing economic relations with Kuwait.

The Pakistani diaspora in Gulf countries wanted to get access to Kuwait’s markets, he added. However, visa restriction was a hurdle in getting access to the markets, he added.

Mr Qureshi said Pakistan had taken effective measures to curb the use of illegal documents for travel and requested the Kuwait government to review its visa restriction policy.

The Kuwaiti foreign minister assured Mr Qureshi that the visa policy would be reviewed and all possible cooperation would be extended to Pakistan in this regard.

Mr Qureshi thanked the Kuwaiti minister for supporting Pakistan’s stance during the recent Pak-India crisis and on the issue of human rights violations in India-held Kashmir.

Later, talking to a delegation of Abu Shaibah Group of Companies led by its chairman Sayyah Abu Shaibah in Kuwait, Mr Qureshi reaffirmed the PTI government’s determination to increase foreign investment in the country and provide all-out assistance to investors.

The FM said there were vast investment opportunities for foreign investors in Pakistan’s education, energy, agriculture, health, and construction sectors. He said investment of Kuwaiti companies in Pakistan would be welcomed.

The Kuwaiti delegation indicated their intent to bring massive investment in Pakistan in near future.

Published in Dawn, May 20th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Cost of security

Cost of security

Efforts to provide safety to the citizenry are, across the board, lacking.

Editorial

May 20, 2019

Back on track?

FRIDAY’S derailment of a goods train near Padidan station in Sindh has been blamed on ‘issues’ with the track,...
May 20, 2019

PayPal refusal

AMERICAN online payment giant PayPal will not be coming to Pakistan, a Senate committee was told last week. Despite...
Updated May 20, 2019

Mothers in parliament

Three decades ago, Benazir Bhutto became the first elected leader in the world to give birth in office.
May 19, 2019

Gas price hike

THERE is little doubt that the gas sector, particularly its pricing regime, is badly in need of reform and overhaul....
May 19, 2019

Crackdown on militants

IT is a predictable pattern: violence by militants followed by the state unleashing its might to eliminate them. So...
May 19, 2019

Journalistic ethics

On Friday, PPP Punjab president Qamar Zaman Kaira’s son was killed in a car accident, along with his friend.