Two girls say Chinese husbands running brothel

SARGODHA: Two girls belonging to Kot Momin have alleged that two Chinese men married them and attempted to smuggle them to China, but they managed to escape after realising that their ‘husbands’, who claimed to be Muslims, were running a brothel in Lahore on the pretext of a marriage bureau.

Samina and Tasawur Bibi of Kot Momin tehsil, some 50 kilometres from here, told the media that they belonged to poor families and their parents married them off to Chinese men, who assured their parents they will keep the girls in Lahore and arrange business for the families. But, the girls said, they realised that the men were neither Muslim nor honest. They also alleged that the Chinese were running a brothel and using the cover of a marriage bureau in Lahore’s DHA Phase I. They said that as soon as they found out the reality, they escaped.

Samina and Tasawur also approached a lawyer for dissolution of marriage and appealed to the Punjab inspector general of police to take action against the culprits.

Some Christian families are also eagerly waiting for any information on their daughters, who were married to Chinese men and later taken to China.

Published in Dawn, May 20th, 2019