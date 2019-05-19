Mir's final-over heroics seal victory for Pakistan Women over South Africa

Responsible batting under pressure by the middle-order and Sana Mir's late heroics helped Pakistan Women edge out their South African counterparts by four wickets in the third T20I in Pietermaritzburg.

Chasing 139, Pakistan Women had a horrible start to their innings, losing three wickets for as many runs. With the top order wrecked and out of the way, the hosts were hoping to make quick work of the entire line-up.

However, a 77-run fourth wicket partnership between Nida Dar (32 off 28) and Irum Javed (55 off 45) brought the tourists back in the game. After Dar departed, Aliya Riaz chipped in with a 24-ball 32.

However, Javed's dismissal on the first ball of the final over put the pressure back on Pakistan, and it needed all of Mir's experience to get the job done.

The veteran all-rounder took the crease when the team needed six runs off four deliveries. Mir hit a four and took a double to get the job done in half the balls left.

Javed was named the player of the match for being the highest scorer from the winning side.

With that victory, Pakistan Women took a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.