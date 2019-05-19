DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 19, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Police suspect 'inside help' in girl's kidnapping from Karachi's DHA neighbourhood

Imtiaz AliMay 19, 2019

Email

The police termed it a first-of-a-kind case where the kidnappers contacted the family solely through social media, which fuelled police's suspicions that kidnappers might have had some "inside help". — AP/File
The police termed it a first-of-a-kind case where the kidnappers contacted the family solely through social media, which fuelled police's suspicions that kidnappers might have had some "inside help". — AP/File

A 20-year old girl, who was kidnapped by four armed men from outside her home in Karachi's Defence Housing Authority (DHA) neighbourhood last Sunday, returned home safely today, reportedly after the payment of ransom money.

The police termed it a first-of-a-kind case where the kidnappers contacted the family solely through social media, which fuelled police's suspicions that kidnappers might have had some "inside help".

Speaking at press conference at his office, SSP South Pir Mohammed Shah said that law enforcement agencies were "active" for the recovery of the girl before she returned home safely.

The SSP said that "someone close to the family" may have been involved in the kidnapping and vowed that the criminals would be taken to task soon.

He said that the case was a challenge for the police, adding that "enhancement of police's capability is being contemplated in order to deal with such cases in future."

SSP Shah said that the girl's father did not disclose details to the police but that there is a "strong possibility" that the family paid ransom money for her release.

Meanwhile, South Zone DIG, Sharjeel Kareem Kharal told Dawn that the police have taken several measures to prevent such incidents in future, including the deployment of policemen at all restaurants in DHA and Clifton areas to keep strict vigil on criminal elements.

The DIG said that law enforcers have also conducted raids in different parts of the city and detained some persons for questioning in connection with the case.

According to Darakshan police, the victim, the daughter of a businessman, was returning home last weekend after having tea at a roadside restaurant in DHA when four armed suspects had kidnapped her on gunpoint. She was driving the car while her driver sat in the rear seat at the time of the incident.

Violence against women
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
A shah
May 19, 2019 06:53pm

Naya Pakistan

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The contest in Balochistan

The contest in Balochistan

Balochistan’s leadership seems convinced that Iran is using its economic influence for political purposes.

Editorial

May 19, 2019

Gas price hike

THERE is little doubt that the gas sector, particularly its pricing regime, is badly in need of reform and overhaul....
May 19, 2019

Crackdown on militants

IT is a predictable pattern: violence by militants followed by the state unleashing its might to eliminate them. So...
May 19, 2019

Journalistic ethics

On Friday, PPP Punjab president Qamar Zaman Kaira’s son was killed in a car accident, along with his friend.
May 18, 2019

Free market jitters

THE financial markets are extremely alarmed after two full days of an unsupported exchange rate that has seen the...
May 18, 2019

SC on Karachi

WHILE hearing a case regarding illegal encroachments in Karachi, the Supreme Court recently issued a detailed order...
May 18, 2019

KP doctors’ strike

AS doctors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa continue their province-wide strike for the fourth day, the government has once...