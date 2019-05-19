Sarfaraz misses out on ton as Pakistan's hopes of securing maiden win in series fade
Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed missed out on his century as Pakistan slumped to 193-6 in the 32nd over in pursuit of the massive 352-run target set by hosts England in the fifth and final ODI currently being played at Headingley in Leeds.
After losing three earlier wickets to an inspired Chris Woakes, Pakistan rebuilt their innings courtesy their skipper and one-down batter Babar Azam.
The duo took the score from 6-3 to 152 before Azam (80) was run out. Sarfaraz (97), too, lost his wicket in the same fashion as his team's already slim hopes of securing a maiden win in the series faded some more.
Earlier, Imad Wasim and Shaheen Shah Afridi had led a Pakistan fightback but England still scored 351 for nine as Tom Curran again pressed his case for a World Cup place.
England, in their last one-day international before the tournament hosts and favourites name their World Cup squad on Tuesday, were set for a huge score at 191 for two off 25 overs.
But several batsmen got themselves out, including Test skipper Joe Root, who top-scored with 84, and one-day captain Eoin Morgan, who made 76 on his return to the side.
Left-arm spinner Imad finished with fine figures of three for 53 in his maximum 10 overs.
Fast bowler Afridi took wickets at both ends of the innings in a return of four for 82.
But the last over saw Curran hit six and then ramp an outrageous four off successive Hasan Ali deliveries to take England to a competitive total.
Curran finished on 29 not out — the second match in a row where the Surrey paceman had proved his worth as a lower-order batsman following his 31 in a series-clinching win at Trent Bridge on Friday.
England rested Jason Roy following the opener's century in Nottingham. But they still scored rapidly after Morgan won the toss.
James Vince hit the first two balls of the innings from Hasan for four.
But Vince, yet again in his England career, got out when well set, falling for 33 when he top-edged a hook off Afridi to deep square leg.
Jonny Bairstow (32) drove Imad straight to long-on to the disappointment of his Yorkshire home crowd.
Morgan, back after missing Friday's match, following a one-game ban for slow over-rate offences, hit several sixes — including a huge one onto the roof of the Old Pavilion Stand off Mohammad Hasnain.
But he too perished to a cross-bat shot, a pull off Afridi caught by Abid Ali, running round from midwicket towards square leg.
It was the end of a partnership with Root worth 117 in 18 overs.
Root was also in sight of a century when he holed out off Hasnain, having faced 73 balls including nine fours.
Imad then took two wickets in three balls to reduce England to 272 for six, dangerman Jos Buttler caught at backward point before Moeen Ali was plumb lbw for a duck.
Ben Stokes, who made a match-winning 71 not out in Nottingham, fell for 21 to Hasan.
Teams
England: Jonny Bairstow, James Vince, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wkt), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid
Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Abid Ali, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfraz Ahmed (capt/wkt), Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain
Comments (16)
So Pakistan are 0-3 down, and as I write this, England are scoring at more than 7 runs an over even after 37 overs. Well, well, well..
Before sneering at India ALL the time, and as this is the World Cup season, why don’t we compare Pakistan’s ODI performance against the top teams versus India's ODI performance ….OVERSEAS … in their last tours respectively: (I am leaving out West Indies / Sri Lanka tours for obvious reasons...they don't count.)
INDIA IN SOUTH AFRICA: India won ODIs 5-1; PAKISTAN IN SOUTH AFRICA: Pakistan lost ODIs 2-3.
INDIA IN AUSTRALIA: India won ODIs 2-1; PAKISTAN IN AUSTRALIA: Pakistan lost ODIs 0-5.
INDIA IN NEW ZEALAND: India won ODIs 4-1; PAKISTAN IN NEW ZEALAND (2017-18): Pakistan lost ODIs 0-5
INDIA IN ENGLAND: India lost 1-2 PAKISTAN IN ENGLAND: Pakistan losing 0-3 so far.... we'll know the final scoreline tonight.
Tell me, in what respect has Pakistan fared better than India overseas in recent times? Championship Trophy? It was 1-1 between the two teams, and 2-0 in India's favour in Asia Cup.
Last change for Green.....
Pak 2 down already - looks like they have given up on the series.
Pakistan - Deep trouble, three down for 6, although the last one was rather unlucky.
So, now do you have a problem with your batting coach?!
PAK 10/3 (4.1) CRR: 2.4 REQ: 7.46 Why so much under pressure????? Are they professionals????
A challenging total for greenshirts to chase against England in England to win the last and final match of the five match "warm-up" ODI series against the hosts, just before the start of the 2019 World Cup Cricket tourney in England and Wales on May 30, 2019.
@TOMATO, -- Well analyzed. So, in a nutshell, that Champions Trophy win was indeed a fluke, real fluke, and Pakistan's lower World ODI rating is well established barring any aberrations we might see in the next tournament.
By the way, where are those whose names have become so familiar in these columns?!
Pakistan team falling like pak currency against pond.it has very worst situation. Captainship, coach and selection managent show out of skill.very pathathic and poor efficency from all side on the peak of world cup.
Shaheen and hasnion leaked 152 runs in 18 overs. Why are they in team
@TOMATO, Please note that Arithmetic’s “ Rule of Three “ is not applicable in cricket. Here every thing depends on wicket conditions. On paper India is a very strong batting side but if they loose Kohli early in the innings, their chances of survival will be greatly diminished.
@TOMATO, Old records don’t matter. World Cup in England is different ball game altogether for which IPL skills won’t work. Indian team has out of form and worn out players this time.
@LOUDSPEAKER,
So we don't win the World Cup, if Kohli gets out early. Does that make Pakistan's performance better than India's?
This is a difficult target requiring 240 runs in 30 overs at the scoring rate of 8 per over. Current scoring rate is slightly below 6.
At least win one game and prevent a whitewash....
@LOUDSPEAKER, they beat us hands down in the last 2 Odis without kohli
Sarfraz shojld open the inning with Fakhar or come one down.
If Pakistan wants to win games regularly, Fakhar, Sarfraz, Asif and Imad should be in top 4 batting order.
Ideally, there should be 7 batsmen like them for Pakistan to regularly win matches (Sharjeel is one, who could join later as opene r).
As long as Pakistan would have ball wasters, safarshies and selfish players in team, Pakistan would never going to be top limited overs consistent team.