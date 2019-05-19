DAWN.COM

Imad and Afridi strike but England still post 351-9 against Pakistan

AFPUpdated May 19, 2019

Shaheen Shah Afridi (L) celebrates with Sarfaraz Ahmed (C) after taking the wicket of England's Eoin Morgan. — AFP
Imad Wasim and Shaheen Shah Afridi led a Pakistan fightback but England still scored 351 for nine at Headingley as Tom Curran again pressed his case for a World Cup place.

England, in their last one-day international before the tournament hosts and favourites name their World Cup squad on Tuesday, were set for a huge score at 191 for two off 25 overs.

But several batsmen got themselves out, including Test skipper Joe Root, who top-scored with 84, and one-day captain Eoin Morgan, who made 76 on his return to the side.

Left-arm spinner Imad finished with fine figures of three for 53 in his maximum 10 overs.

Fast bowler Afridi took wickets at both ends of the innings in a return of four for 82.

But the last over saw Curran hit six and then ramp an outrageous four off successive Hasan Ali deliveries to take England to a competitive total.

Curran finished on 29 not out — the second match in a row where the Surrey paceman had proved his worth as a lower-order batsman following his 31 in a series-clinching win at Trent Bridge on Friday.

England rested Jason Roy following the opener's century in Nottingham. But they still scored rapidly after Morgan won the toss.

James Vince hit the first two balls of the innings from Hasan for four.

But Vince, yet again in his England career, got out when well set, falling for 33 when he top-edged a hook off Afridi to deep square leg.

Jonny Bairstow (32) drove Imad straight to long-on to the disappointment of his Yorkshire home crowd.

Morgan, back after missing Friday's match, following a one-game ban for slow over-rate offences, hit several sixes — including a huge one onto the roof of the Old Pavilion Stand off Mohammad Hasnain.

But he too perished to a cross-bat shot, a pull off Afridi caught by Abid Ali, running round from midwicket towards square leg.

It was the end of a partnership with Root worth 117 in 18 overs.

Root was also in sight of a century when he holed out off Hasnain, having faced 73 balls including nine fours.

Imad then took two wickets in three balls to reduce England to 272 for six, dangerman Jos Buttler caught at backward point before Moeen Ali was plumb lbw for a duck.

Ben Stokes, who made a match-winning 71 not out in Nottingham, fell for 21 to Hasan.

Teams

England: Jonny Bairstow, James Vince, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wkt), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Abid Ali, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfraz Ahmed (capt/wkt), Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain

TOMATO
May 19, 2019 05:37pm

So Pakistan are 0-3 down, and as I write this, England are scoring at more than 7 runs an over even after 37 overs. Well, well, well..

Before sneering at India ALL the time, and as this is the World Cup season, why don’t we compare Pakistan’s ODI performance against the top teams versus India's ODI performance ….OVERSEAS … in their last tours respectively: (I am leaving out West Indies / Sri Lanka tours for obvious reasons...they don't count.)

INDIA IN SOUTH AFRICA: India won ODIs 5-1; PAKISTAN IN SOUTH AFRICA: Pakistan lost ODIs 2-3.

INDIA IN AUSTRALIA: India won ODIs 2-1; PAKISTAN IN AUSTRALIA: Pakistan lost ODIs 0-5.

INDIA IN NEW ZEALAND: India won ODIs 4-1; PAKISTAN IN NEW ZEALAND (2017-18): Pakistan lost ODIs 0-5

INDIA IN ENGLAND: India lost 1-2 PAKISTAN IN ENGLAND: Pakistan losing 0-3 so far.... we'll know the final scoreline tonight.

Tell me, in what respect has Pakistan fared better than India overseas in recent times? Championship Trophy? It was 1-1 between the two teams, and 2-0 in India's favour in Asia Cup.

Recommend 0
Shakil - Kansas, USA
May 19, 2019 06:17pm

Last change for Green.....

Recommend 0
LOVE YOUR COUNTRY
May 19, 2019 07:31pm

Pak 2 down already - looks like they have given up on the series.

Recommend 0
Vorshal Handa
May 19, 2019 07:37pm

Pakistan - Deep trouble, three down for 6, although the last one was rather unlucky.

So, now do you have a problem with your batting coach?!

Recommend 0
Shakil - Kansas, USA
May 19, 2019 07:39pm

PAK 10/3 (4.1) CRR: 2.4 REQ: 7.46 Why so much under pressure????? Are they professionals????

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
May 19, 2019 07:46pm

A challenging total for greenshirts to chase against England in England to win the last and final match of the five match "warm-up" ODI series against the hosts, just before the start of the 2019 World Cup Cricket tourney in England and Wales on May 30, 2019.

Recommend 0
Vorshal Handa
May 19, 2019 07:56pm

@TOMATO, -- Well analyzed. So, in a nutshell, that Champions Trophy win was indeed a fluke, real fluke, and Pakistan's lower World ODI rating is well established barring any aberrations we might see in the next tournament.

By the way, where are those whose names have become so familiar in these columns?!

Recommend 0
Farhan saeed
May 19, 2019 08:05pm

Pakistan team falling like pak currency against pond.it has very worst situation. Captainship, coach and selection managent show out of skill.very pathathic and poor efficency from all side on the peak of world cup.

Recommend 0
Damn fund
May 19, 2019 08:33pm

Shaheen and hasnion leaked 152 runs in 18 overs. Why are they in team

Recommend 0
LOUDSPEAKER
May 19, 2019 08:34pm

@TOMATO, Please note that Arithmetic’s “ Rule of Three “ is not applicable in cricket. Here every thing depends on wicket conditions. On paper India is a very strong batting side but if they loose Kohli early in the innings, their chances of survival will be greatly diminished.

Recommend 0

